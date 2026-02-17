 Skip to Main Content

Caleb’s Recommended Business Cards For You

Capital One Venture X Business

Capital One Venture X Business
4.9

Intro offer

Earn 150,000 bonus miles

Recommended credit score

740 - 850

Regular APR

N/A

Annual fee

$395

Rewards rate

2X miles - 10X miles

Caleb's Take:

This is the card I'd put in the hands of any business owner who travels. The credits basically pay the annual fee for you, you get lounge access on top of that, and it earns well on everything. Premium perks without the premium headache.

Ink Business Cash® Credit Card

Ink Business Cash® Credit Card
4.3

Intro offer

Earn $750 bonus cash back

Recommended credit score

670 - 850

Regular APR

16.74% - 24.74% Variable

Annual fee

$0

Rewards rate

1% - 5%

Caleb's Take:

If you run a business, this card is one of the best. The multipliers are great, it has a large bonus, and it's one of the fastest ways I've found to scale travel rewards through your business spending.

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
4.2

Intro offer

Earn $750 bonus cash back

Recommended credit score

670 - 850

Regular APR

16.74% - 24.74% Variable

Annual fee

$0

Rewards rate

1.5%

Caleb's Take:

No categories, no thinking — just flat cashback on everything your business spends. If you want one card that handles all of it without any complexity, this is it. Sometimes simple is exactly the right answer.

The Business Platinum Card® from American Express

The Business Platinum Card® from American Express

4.8
Recommended credit score:Good to Excellent
Intro offer

Earn 200,000 Membership Rewards® points

Rewards Rate

1X - 5X

Annual fee

$895

Regular APR

17.74% - 28.49% Variable

Caleb's Take:

For the business owner who travels a lot and spends at scale, this card delivers. The lounge access, the flight redemption bonus, the credits — it's a lot to manage, but if you actually use what's in front of you, the value is real.