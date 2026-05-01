Rotating Category Cashback Cards
Bankrate score
on Chase's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
$200 bonus
Recommended credit score
670 - 850
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Annual fee
$0
Rewards rate
1% - 5%
View Details
- 5%5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter!
- 5%5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠.
- 3%3% cash back on dining and drugstores.
- 1%1% cash back on all other purchases.
Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter!
5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more
3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States.
0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
No annual fee – You won’t have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Flex® card
Keep tabs on your credit health - Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, real-time alerts, and more.
Member FDIC
- 5%5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter!
- 5%5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠.
- 3%3% cash back on dining and drugstores.
- 1%1% cash back on all other purchases.
Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter!
5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more
3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States.
0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
No annual fee – You won’t have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Flex® card
Keep tabs on your credit health - Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, real-time alerts, and more.
Member FDIC
Best for pairing
Bankrate score
on Chase's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
Earn $200 cash back
Recommended credit score
670 - 850
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Annual fee
$0
Rewards rate
1.5% - 5%
View Details
- 5%Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more.
- 3%3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service.
- 1.5%1.5% cash back on all other purchases.
Learn more: Is the Chase Freedom Unlimited worth it?
Alternatives: If you want to take advantage of even more rewarding cash back categories and remain in the Chase family, consider the Chase Freedom Flex®.
- You can pool rewards with other Chase cards to maximize your earnings.
- The additional rewards rate offer can add even more cash back to your pocket for the first year.
- The welcome offer isn’t as competitive as other cards’ offers.
- Maximizing rewards with this and other Chase cards can get complicated for people who like simple rewards programs.
Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
Member FDIC
- 5%Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more.
- 3%3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service.
- 1.5%1.5% cash back on all other purchases.
Learn more: Is the Chase Freedom Unlimited worth it?
Alternatives: If you want to take advantage of even more rewarding cash back categories and remain in the Chase family, consider the Chase Freedom Flex®.
- You can pool rewards with other Chase cards to maximize your earnings.
- The additional rewards rate offer can add even more cash back to your pocket for the first year.
- The welcome offer isn’t as competitive as other cards’ offers.
- Maximizing rewards with this and other Chase cards can get complicated for people who like simple rewards programs.
Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
Member FDIC
Best for Groceries
Bankrate score
on American Express's secure siteSee Rates & Fees, Terms Apply
Intro offer
As High As $300 Cash Back. Find Out Your Offer.
Recommended credit score
Good to Excellent
Regular APR
19.49%-28.49% Variable
Annual fee
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
Rewards rate
1% - 6%
View Details
- 6%Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%).
- 6%Earn 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions.
- 3%Earn 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases.
- 1%Earn 1% cash back on other purchases.
Apply and find out your welcome offer. As High As $300 cash back* after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply, and if approved: 1. Find out your offer amount 2. Accept the Card with your offer 3. Spend $3,000 in 6 months 4. Receive the cash back. *Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed for a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
Enjoy 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 19.49%-28.49%.
Plan It®: Buy now, pay later with Plan It. Split purchases of $100 or more into equal monthly installments with a fixed fee so you don’t have the pressure of paying all at once. Simply select the purchase in your online account or the American Express® App to see your plan options. Plus, you’ll still earn rewards on purchases the way you usually do.
Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
Get up to a $10 monthly statement credit after using your enrolled Blue Cash Preferred® Card for a subscription purchase, including a bundle subscription purchase, at DisneyPlus.com, Hulu.com, or Stream.ESPN.com U.S. websites. Subject to auto-renewal.
Terms Apply.
- 6%Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%).
- 6%Earn 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions.
- 3%Earn 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases.
- 1%Earn 1% cash back on other purchases.
Apply and find out your welcome offer. As High As $300 cash back* after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply, and if approved: 1. Find out your offer amount 2. Accept the Card with your offer 3. Spend $3,000 in 6 months 4. Receive the cash back. *Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed for a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
Enjoy 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 19.49%-28.49%.
Plan It®: Buy now, pay later with Plan It. Split purchases of $100 or more into equal monthly installments with a fixed fee so you don’t have the pressure of paying all at once. Simply select the purchase in your online account or the American Express® App to see your plan options. Plus, you’ll still earn rewards on purchases the way you usually do.
Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
Get up to a $10 monthly statement credit after using your enrolled Blue Cash Preferred® Card for a subscription purchase, including a bundle subscription purchase, at DisneyPlus.com, Hulu.com, or Stream.ESPN.com U.S. websites. Subject to auto-renewal.
Terms Apply.
Best for everyday use
Bankrate score
on American Express's secure siteSee Rates & Fees, Terms Apply
Purchase intro APR
0% on purchases for 15 months
APR
19.49%-28.49% Variable
Intro offer
As High As $200 Cash Back. Find Out Your Offer.
Rewards rate
1% - 3%
Rewards
- 3%Earn 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, 3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, on eligible purchases for each category on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%).
- 1%Earn 1% cash back on all other eligible purchases.
What you should know
Alternative: The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card offers both an intro APR and the flexibility to choose your own bonus category alongside groceries (including gas, online shopping and more).
- The Disney Bundle credit is a great perk that many families can take advantage of.
- Offers rewards for U.S. online shopping, a rare category on cards without an annual fee.
- Other competing cash back cards offer longer intro APR offers.
- Its annual spending cap could limit your rewards-earning potential.
Card Details
Apply and find out your welcome offer. As High As $200 cash back* after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply, and if approved: 1. Find out your offer amount 2. Accept the Card with your offer 3. Spend $2,000 in 6 months 4. Receive the cash back. *Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed for a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.
No Annual Fee.
Enjoy 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 19.49%-28.49%.
Earn 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, 3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, on eligible purchases for each category on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
Get up to a $7 monthly statement credit after using your enrolled Blue Cash Everyday® Card for a subscription purchase, including a bundle subscription purchase, at DisneyPlus.com, Hulu.com, or Stream.ESPN.com U.S. websites. Subject to auto-renewal.
Terms Apply.
Limited time offer
Earn $250 Cash Back
Best for cash bonus + food rewards
Bankrate score
on Capital One's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
Earn $250 Cash Back
Rewards rate
1% - 8%
Annual fee
$0
Regular APR
18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards
- 8%Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases
- 5%Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 3%Earn unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services
- 1%Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases
What you should know
- Its welcome bonus is pretty high despite its relatively low spending requirement.
- Unlike many cash back cards, it offers a great rewards rate on both dining and groceries.
- The entertainment and streaming categories may not be as lucrative as other popular categories.
- It doesn't carry many useful perks, especially for a card that requires good to excellent credit.
Card Details
For a limited time, earn a one-time $250 cash bonus once you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
$0 annual fee and no foreign transaction fees
Earn unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services, plus 1% on all other purchases
Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases
Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
No rotating categories or sign-ups needed to earn cash rewards; plus cash back won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how much you can earn
0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months; 18.49% - 28.49% variable APR after that; balance transfer fee applies
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