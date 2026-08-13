Your 10 Most Popular Cards this Week
Best for dining
Bankrate score
on American Express's secure siteSee Rates & Fees, Terms Apply
Intro offer
As High As 100,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
Recommended credit score
Good to Excellent
Regular APR
See Pay Over Time APR
Annual fee
$325
Rewards rate
1X - 5X
View Details
- 4XEarn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on purchases at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
- 4XEarn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
- 5XEarn 5X Membership Rewards® points on prepaid hotel stays booked through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App™.
- 3XEarn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked through AmexTravel.com, the Amex Travel App™, or purchased directly from airlines.
- 2XEarn 2X Membership Rewards® points on prepaid car rentals booked through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App™ and cruises booked and paid through AmexTravel.com.
- 1XEarn 1X Membership Rewards® point per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases.
You may be eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on purchases at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
Earn 5X Membership Rewards® points on prepaid hotel stays booked through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App™.
Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked through AmexTravel.com, the Amex Travel App™, or purchased directly from airlines.
Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points on prepaid car rentals booked through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App™ and cruises booked and paid through AmexTravel.com.
Earn 1X Membership Rewards® point per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases.
Pay It® lets you tap in the American Express® App to quickly pay for small purchase amounts throughout the month and still earn rewards the way you usually do. Plan It® gives you the option to split up big purchases into equal monthly payments with a fixed fee. You’ll know upfront exactly how much you’ll pay.
$120 Dining Credit: Earn up to a total of $10 in statement credits monthly when you pay with the Gold Card at Grubhub (including Seamless), Buffalo Wild Wings, Five Guys, The Cheesecake Factory, and Wonder. This can be an annual savings of up to $120. Enrollment required.
$100 Resy Credit: Get up to $100 in statement credits each calendar year at over 10,000 qualifying U.S. Resy restaurants after you pay for eligible purchases with the American Express® Gold Card. That’s up to $50 in statement credits semi-annually. Enrollment required.
$84 Dunkin' Credit: Earn up to $7 in monthly statement credits after you pay with the American Express® Gold Card at U.S. Dunkin’ locations. Enrollment required.
$120 Uber Cash on Gold: Enjoy up to $120 in Uber Cash annually with your Gold Card. Just add your Card to your Uber account and you'll get $10 in Uber Cash each month to use on orders and rides in the U.S. when you select an Amex Card for your transaction.
Enjoy complimentary Hertz Five Star® Status benefits like skipping the counter at select locations, adding an additional driver at no additional cost*, and vehicle upgrades**. Benefit enrollment and Hertz Gold+ registration are required. *Additional drivers must meet standard rental qualifications and must be a spouse or domestic partner to qualify as complimentary. Other additional drivers subject to fees. **Benefits are subject to availability and vary by location. Additional Hertz program Terms and Conditions including age restrictions apply.
Book two nights or more with The Hotel Collection through AmexTravel.com and receive a $100* credit towards eligible charges at over 1,300 upscale hotels worldwide.§ *Eligible charges vary by property.
Book your travel through the Amex Travel App™ with added peace of mind – backed by American Express® service and support. Only for American Express® Card Members.
Whenever you need us, we're here. Our Member Services team will ensure you are taken care of. From lost Card replacement to statement questions, we are available to help 24/7.
No Foreign Transaction Fees.
Annual Fee is $325.
Terms Apply.
- 4XEarn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on purchases at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
- 4XEarn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
- 5XEarn 5X Membership Rewards® points on prepaid hotel stays booked through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App™.
- 3XEarn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked through AmexTravel.com, the Amex Travel App™, or purchased directly from airlines.
- 2XEarn 2X Membership Rewards® points on prepaid car rentals booked through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App™ and cruises booked and paid through AmexTravel.com.
- 1XEarn 1X Membership Rewards® point per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases.
You may be eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on purchases at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
Earn 5X Membership Rewards® points on prepaid hotel stays booked through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App™.
Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked through AmexTravel.com, the Amex Travel App™, or purchased directly from airlines.
Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points on prepaid car rentals booked through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App™ and cruises booked and paid through AmexTravel.com.
Earn 1X Membership Rewards® point per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases.
Pay It® lets you tap in the American Express® App to quickly pay for small purchase amounts throughout the month and still earn rewards the way you usually do. Plan It® gives you the option to split up big purchases into equal monthly payments with a fixed fee. You’ll know upfront exactly how much you’ll pay.
$120 Dining Credit: Earn up to a total of $10 in statement credits monthly when you pay with the Gold Card at Grubhub (including Seamless), Buffalo Wild Wings, Five Guys, The Cheesecake Factory, and Wonder. This can be an annual savings of up to $120. Enrollment required.
$100 Resy Credit: Get up to $100 in statement credits each calendar year at over 10,000 qualifying U.S. Resy restaurants after you pay for eligible purchases with the American Express® Gold Card. That’s up to $50 in statement credits semi-annually. Enrollment required.
$84 Dunkin' Credit: Earn up to $7 in monthly statement credits after you pay with the American Express® Gold Card at U.S. Dunkin’ locations. Enrollment required.
$120 Uber Cash on Gold: Enjoy up to $120 in Uber Cash annually with your Gold Card. Just add your Card to your Uber account and you'll get $10 in Uber Cash each month to use on orders and rides in the U.S. when you select an Amex Card for your transaction.
Enjoy complimentary Hertz Five Star® Status benefits like skipping the counter at select locations, adding an additional driver at no additional cost*, and vehicle upgrades**. Benefit enrollment and Hertz Gold+ registration are required. *Additional drivers must meet standard rental qualifications and must be a spouse or domestic partner to qualify as complimentary. Other additional drivers subject to fees. **Benefits are subject to availability and vary by location. Additional Hertz program Terms and Conditions including age restrictions apply.
Book two nights or more with The Hotel Collection through AmexTravel.com and receive a $100* credit towards eligible charges at over 1,300 upscale hotels worldwide.§ *Eligible charges vary by property.
Book your travel through the Amex Travel App™ with added peace of mind – backed by American Express® service and support. Only for American Express® Card Members.
Whenever you need us, we're here. Our Member Services team will ensure you are taken care of. From lost Card replacement to statement questions, we are available to help 24/7.
No Foreign Transaction Fees.
Annual Fee is $325.
Terms Apply.
Bankrate score
on American Express's secure siteSee Rates & Fees, Terms Apply
Intro offer
As High As 80K Miles + $250 Statement Credit
Recommended credit score
Good to Excellent
Regular APR
19.49%-28.49% Variable
Annual fee
$0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $150.
Rewards rate
1X - 2X
View Details
- 2XEarn 2X miles on Delta Purchases, restaurants, and U.S. supermarkets.
- 1XEarn 1X miles on all other eligible purchases.
Apply and find out your welcome offer: As High As 80,000 Bonus Miles + Earn a $250 Statement Credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership. You may not be eligible for the maximum welcome offer amount. Offer ends 11/04/2026.
Enjoy a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $150.
Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card Members get 15% off when using miles to book Award Travel on Delta flights through delta.com and the Fly Delta app. Discount not applicable to partner-operated flights or to taxes and fees.
$120 Rideshare Credit: With your $120 Rideshare Credit, earn up to $10 back in statement credits each month after your first Card renewal when you use your Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card for U.S. rideshare purchases with select providers. Enrollment required.
$200 Delta Flight Credit: After you spend $10,000 in purchases on your Card in a calendar year, you can receive a $200 Delta Flight Credit to use toward future travel.
When you use your Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card, you can earn: 2X miles on Delta Purchases, 2X miles at restaurants, 2X miles at U.S. supermarkets, 1X miles on all other eligible purchases. Every mile you earn brings you closer to the places you want to go. Turn them into your next trip, use them for seat upgrades, and more.
Check your first bag for free on Delta flights worldwide and get your second bag free when flying domestically.
$100 Delta Stays Credit: Get up to $100 back per year as a statement credit after using your Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card to book prepaid hotels or vacation rentals through Delta Stays on delta.com.
Receive Zone 5 Priority Boarding on Delta flights; board early, stow your carry-on bag and settle in sooner.
Want even more flexibility? Take up to $50 off the cost of your flight for every 5,000 miles you redeem with Pay with Miles when you book on delta.com.
Receive a 20% savings in the form of a statement credit on eligible Delta in-flight purchases after using your Card.
No Foreign Transaction Fees. Enjoy international travel without additional fees on purchases made abroad.
Send money, split purchases, and focus on the moments that matter – with Send & Split®. Powered by Venmo and PayPal. Enrollment Required. Terms apply.
Terms Apply.
- 2XEarn 2X miles on Delta Purchases, restaurants, and U.S. supermarkets.
- 1XEarn 1X miles on all other eligible purchases.
Apply and find out your welcome offer: As High As 80,000 Bonus Miles + Earn a $250 Statement Credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership. You may not be eligible for the maximum welcome offer amount. Offer ends 11/04/2026.
Enjoy a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $150.
Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card Members get 15% off when using miles to book Award Travel on Delta flights through delta.com and the Fly Delta app. Discount not applicable to partner-operated flights or to taxes and fees.
$120 Rideshare Credit: With your $120 Rideshare Credit, earn up to $10 back in statement credits each month after your first Card renewal when you use your Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card for U.S. rideshare purchases with select providers. Enrollment required.
$200 Delta Flight Credit: After you spend $10,000 in purchases on your Card in a calendar year, you can receive a $200 Delta Flight Credit to use toward future travel.
When you use your Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card, you can earn: 2X miles on Delta Purchases, 2X miles at restaurants, 2X miles at U.S. supermarkets, 1X miles on all other eligible purchases. Every mile you earn brings you closer to the places you want to go. Turn them into your next trip, use them for seat upgrades, and more.
Check your first bag for free on Delta flights worldwide and get your second bag free when flying domestically.
$100 Delta Stays Credit: Get up to $100 back per year as a statement credit after using your Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card to book prepaid hotels or vacation rentals through Delta Stays on delta.com.
Receive Zone 5 Priority Boarding on Delta flights; board early, stow your carry-on bag and settle in sooner.
Want even more flexibility? Take up to $50 off the cost of your flight for every 5,000 miles you redeem with Pay with Miles when you book on delta.com.
Receive a 20% savings in the form of a statement credit on eligible Delta in-flight purchases after using your Card.
No Foreign Transaction Fees. Enjoy international travel without additional fees on purchases made abroad.
Send money, split purchases, and focus on the moments that matter – with Send & Split®. Powered by Venmo and PayPal. Enrollment Required. Terms apply.
Terms Apply.
Bankrate score
on Chase's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
Earn $1,000 bonus cash back
Recommended credit score
670 - 850
Regular APR
16.74% - 24.74% Variable
Annual fee
$0
Rewards rate
1.5%
View Details
- 1.5%Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
Earn $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
No Annual Fee
Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
Earn rewards faster with employee cards at no additional cost. Set individual spending limits for greater control.
Round-the-clock monitoring for unusual credit card purchases
With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
Member FDIC
- 1.5%Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
Earn $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
No Annual Fee
Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
Earn rewards faster with employee cards at no additional cost. Set individual spending limits for greater control.
Round-the-clock monitoring for unusual credit card purchases
With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
Member FDIC
Highest offer ever
Earn $1,000 bonus cash back
Bankrate score
on Chase's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
Earn $1,000 bonus cash back
Rewards Rate
1% - 5%
Annual fee
$0
Regular APR
16.74% - 24.74% Variable
Rewards
- 5%Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year.
- 2%Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases on dining and gas each account anniversary year.
- 1%Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases.
Card Details
Earn $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first four months after account opening
Earn 5% cash back at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year on the first $25,000 in combined spend
Earn 2% cash back on dining and gas each account anniversary year on the first $25,000 spent in combined spend.
Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn.
Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
As a Chase cardmember, you’ll be automatically checked for a credit line increase at least every 6 months.
Complimentary three-month lnstacart+ membership.
No Annual Fee
0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
Member FDIC
Best for travel rewards on everyday spending
on Capital One's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
Earn 75,000 miles
Rewards rate
2X miles - 5X miles
Annual fee
$95
Regular APR
19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards
- 5X milesEarn 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 2X milesEarn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day
Pros & Cons
Read our full Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card review.
- The welcome bonus’ value may cover the annual fee for the first year.
- It has a great rewards rate on general, everyday purchases.
- This card doesn’t come with many travel-related perks outside of expedited security screenings.
- Capital One miles aren’t as valuable as competing travel card issuers’.
Card Details
Earn a one-time bonus of 75,000 miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel
Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day
Earn 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
Miles won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how many you can earn
Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
Use your miles to get reimbursed for any travel purchase—or redeem by booking a trip through Capital One Travel
Enjoy a $50 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Lifestyle Collection
Transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
Top rated mobile app
on Chase's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
70,000 Bonus Points
Rewards Rate
1X - 9X
Annual fee
$199
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards
- 9XUp to 9 points total per $1 spent at Hyatt - 4 Bonus Points per $1 on qualified purchases at Hyatt hotels & up to 5 Base Points per $1 from Hyatt as a World of Hyatt member
- 2X2 Bonus Points per $1 spent in your top three spend categories each quarter.
- 2X2 Bonus Points per $1 spent on fitness club and gym memberships
- 1X1 Bonus Point per $1 spent on all other purchases.
Card Details
70,000 Bonus Points after you spend $7,000 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening.
Up to 9 points total per $1 spent at Hyatt - 4 Bonus Points per $1 on qualified purchases at Hyatt hotels & up to 5 Base Points per $1 from Hyatt as a World of Hyatt member
2 Bonus Points per $1 spent in your top three spend categories each quarter.
2 Bonus Points per $1 spent on fitness club and gym memberships
1 Bonus Point per $1 spent on all other purchases.
Up to $100 in Hyatt statement credits — spend $50 or more at any Hyatt property and earn $50 statement credits up to two times each anniversary year.
5 Tier-Qualifying night credits toward status and Milestone rewards for every $10,000 you spend in a calendar year.
World of Hyatt Discoverist status for as long as your account is open. Plus, Discoverist status to up to five employees
Member FDIC
Bankrate score
on Capital One's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
Earn 100,000 Miles
Rewards Rate
2X miles - 5X miles
Annual fee
$95
Regular APR
24.49% (Variable)
Rewards
- 2X milesEarn 2X miles per $1 on every purchase, everywhere
- 5X milesEarn 5X miles per dollar on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Business Travel
Card Details
Earn a one-time welcome bonus of 100,000 miles once you spend $10,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
Earn unlimited 2X miles per dollar on every purchase, everywhere, no limits or category restrictions, and miles won't expire for the life of the account
Receive up to $220 in credits: Receive an annual $50 travel credit for bookings through Capital One Business Travel, up to an annual $50 statement credit for purchases at qualifying advertising or software merchants, plus up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® every four years. Terms and conditions apply
Unlimited 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Business Travel
Transfer your miles to 15+ travel loyalty programs
Redeem your miles instantly for any travel-related purchases, from flights and hotels to ride-sharing services
$95 annual fee
Free employee cards which also earn unlimited 2X miles from their purchases
Top rated mobile app
Best business card for first-year rewards value
Bankrate score
on American Express's secure siteSee Rates & Fees, Terms Apply
Intro offer
As High As 200,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
Rewards Rate
1X - 4X
Annual fee
$375
Regular APR
17.74% - 28.49% Variable
Rewards
- 4XEarn 4X Membership Rewards® points on the top two eligible categories where your business spends the most each month from 6 eligible categories. While your top 2 categories may change, you will earn 4X points on the first $150,000 in combined purchases from these categories each calendar year (then 1X thereafter). Only the top 2 categories each billing cycle will count towards the $150,000 cap.
- 3XEarn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App™
- 1XEarn 1X on all other eligible purchases.
Pros & Cons
Read our full American Express® Business Gold Card review.
- Along with a decent rewards rate, the spending categories are well-rounded for common business expenses.
- Spending enough to qualify for the welcome offer can significantly boost your rewards potential in the first year.
- The annual fee is quite high.
- Although it offers some impressive travel benefits, it doesn't offer luxury travel perks like airport lounge access like some other top-tier business rewards cards.
Card Details
As High As 200,000 points. Find Out Your Offer. You may be eligible for as high as 200,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $15,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points on the top two eligible categories where your business spends the most each month from 6 eligible categories. While your top 2 categories may change, you will earn 4X points on the first $150,000 in combined purchases from these categories each calendar year (then 1X thereafter). Only the top 2 categories each billing cycle will count towards the $150,000 cap.
Earn up to $20 in statement credits monthly after you use the Business Gold Card for eligible U.S. purchases at FedEx (through 10/01/2026), Grubhub, and Office Supply Stores. This can be an annual savings of up to $240. Enrollment required.
Enroll and get up to $300 in statement credits per calendar year on U.S. purchases of ChatGPT Business* on the Business Gold Card. *Subject to auto-renewal.
Enroll and get up to $150 in statement credits per calendar year for U.S. purchases with Squarespace. Subscription purchases subject to auto-renewal.
Get up to a $12.95** statement credit back each month after you pay for a monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) with your Business Gold Card. **Up to $12.95 plus applicable taxes on one membership fee.
Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App™.
The Business Gold Card comes in three metal designs: Gold, Rose Gold and White Gold. Make your selection when you apply on Americanexpress.com.
Terms Apply
Best business card for bonus offer
on Capital One's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
Earn $2,000 cash back
Rewards Rate
2% - 5%
Annual fee
$150
Regular APR
25.74% (Variable)
Rewards
- 2%2% cash back on every purchase
- 5%5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Business Travel
What you should know
Learn more: Why small business owners love the Capital One Spark Cash Plus
Alternatives: The American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card may be a more lucrative flat-rate rewards card for small-business owners with modest budgets.
- It carries one of the most valuable business card welcome offers, so it's a great choice if you have high costs and can easily meet the spending requirement.
- The flat cash back rate could make it easier for big spenders to offset the annual fee and rack up rewards, regardless of your biggest spending categories.
- The welcome offer and annual fee credit spending requirements might be too high for businesses with modest budgets.
- Capital One recommends excellent credit for applicants, which can put the card out of reach for some business owners who would benefit from unlimited flat-rate rewards on large start-up expenses.
Card Details
Earn a one-time cash bonus of $2,000 plus for a limited time, earn a $500 Capital One Business Travel credit once you spend $30,000 in the first 3 months
Earn an additional $2,000 cash bonus for every $500K spent during the first year. You can earn this bonus multiple times over the course of year 1!
Earn unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase, everywhere—with no limits or category restrictions
Enjoy big purchasing power so you can spend more and earn more rewards. The Spark Cash Plus card has no preset spending limit, so it can adapt to your needs based on your spending behavior, payment history, credit profile and other factors
Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Business Travel
Streamline your accounts payable process, employee spending, and more from your online account with free business management tools
Empower your teams to make business purchases while you earn rewards from their transactions with free employee and virtual cards
$150 annual fee - Spend $150,000 annually and Capital One will refund this fee every year
Your card is designed to be paid in full. However you have the option to carry over a portion of your balance with interest if needed. Pay at least the minimum payment amount by your payment due date, otherwise you'll be charged a 2.99% late fee
For businesses that need large spending capacity and want to maximize cash back
Top rated mobile app
Best offer ever
Earn 200,000 bonus points
Bankrate score
on Chase's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
Earn 200,000 bonus points
Rewards Rate
1x - 8x
Annual fee
$795
Regular APR
Flex for Business Variable APR: 17.74% - 28.49%
Rewards
- 8xEarn 8x points on Chase Travel℠ for airline tickets, hotels, including The Edit℠, car rentals, cruises, activities and tours.
- 5xEarn 5x total points on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- 4xEarn 4x points on flights & hotels booked direct.
- 3xEarn 3x points on social media & search engine advertising.
- 1xEarn 1x points on all other purchases.
Card Details
Earn 200,000 bonus points after you spend $30,000 on purchases in your first 6 months from account opening.
$7,000+ in value your first year. 200K points, valued at $4,000 for select flights and hotels through Chase Travel℠, plus $3,000+ in annual value through travel and business benefits..
Earn 8x points on Chase Travel℠ for airline tickets, hotels, including The Edit℠, car rentals, cruises, activities and tours.
Earn 5x total points on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
Earn 4x points on flights & hotels booked direct.
Earn 3x points on social media & search engine advertising.
Get the most flexible travel credit compared to any other card, with up to $300 in statement credits each anniversary year on travel purchases.
Enjoy complimentary access to the Chase Sapphire Lounge® by The Club network and Priority Pass™ Select membership. Two guests may accompany the Primary Cardmember to the lounges free of charge.
Member FDIC
BEST STARTER TRAVEL CARD
Bankrate score
on Chase's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
75,000 bonus points
Rewards rate
1x - 5x
Annual fee
$95
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards
- 5xEarn 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠.
- 3xEarn 3x on dining, vacation homes, gas & EV charging, top streaming services and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs)
- 2xEarn 2x on all other travel purchases.
- 1xEarn 1x on all other purchases.
Card Details
Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
Earn up to $100 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel
Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Emergency Evacuation and Transportation and more
Get a year of complimentary Apple TV when activated by December 31, 2026 - a value of $156.
Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for 12 months when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
Receive one statement credit of up to $120 every four years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to your card for a Global Entry, TSA Precheck® or NEXUS application.
Transfer points to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs
Member FDIC
Bankrate score
on Bank of America's secure site
Intro offer
Limited-time online offer – 70,000 bonus points + $99 Companion Fare
Rewards Rate
1 point - 3 points
Annual fee
$95
Regular APR
19.49% - 27.49% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers
Rewards
- 3 pointsEarn unlimited 3 points for every $1 spent on eligible Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines purchases.
- 2 pointsEarn unlimited 2 points for every $1 spent on eligible gas, EV charging station, cable, streaming services and local transit (including ride share) purchases.
- 1 pointEarn unlimited 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases.
Card Details
Limited-time online offer – 70,000 bonus points.
Get 70,000 bonus points and a $99 Companion Fare (plus taxes and fees from $23) with this offer. To qualify, spend $2,500 or more on purchases within the first 90 days of opening your account.
Get a $99 Companion Fare (plus taxes and fees from $23) each account anniversary after you spend $6,000 or more on purchases within the prior anniversary year. Valid on all Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines flights within North America booked on alaskaair.com.
Earn unlimited 3 points for every $1 spent on eligible Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines purchases. Earn unlimited 2 points for every $1 spent on eligible gas, EV charging station, cable, streaming services and local transit (including ride share) purchases. And earn unlimited 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases. Points don’t expire on active accounts.
Earn a 10% rewards bonus on all points earned from card purchases if you have an eligible Bank of America® account.
Get a free checked bag and preferred boarding for you and up to 6 guests traveling on the same reservation when you purchase Alaska Airlines or Hawaiian Airlines airfare with your card.
Earn and redeem across 1,000+ destinations worldwide with oneworld® Alliance member airlines and 30+ global air partners.
Plus, no foreign transaction fees and a low $95 annual fee.
This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
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