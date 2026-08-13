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Your 10 Most Popular Cards this Week

Best for dining

American Express® Gold Card

American Express&reg; Gold Card
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3.9

Bankrate score

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on American Express's secure site

See Rates & Fees, Terms Apply

Intro offer

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As High As 100,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.

Recommended credit score

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Good to Excellent

Regular APR

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Annual fee

$325

Rewards rate

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1X - 5X

Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card

Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card
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3.2

Bankrate score

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on American Express's secure site

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Intro offer

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As High As 80K Miles + $250 Statement Credit

Recommended credit score

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Good to Excellent

Regular APR

19.49%-28.49% Variable

Annual fee

$0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $150.

Rewards rate

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1X - 2X

Highest offer ever
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Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
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4.2

Bankrate score

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on Chase's secure site

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Intro offer

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Earn $1,000 bonus cash back

Recommended credit score

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670 - 850

Regular APR

16.74% - 24.74% Variable

Annual fee

$0

Rewards rate

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1.5%

Highest offer ever

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Ink Business Cash® Credit Card

Ink Business Cash® Credit Card

Bankrate score

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4.3
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Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:670 - 850
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on Chase's secure site

See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

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Earn $1,000 bonus cash back

Rewards Rate

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1% - 5%

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

16.74% - 24.74% Variable

Best for travel rewards on everyday spending

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Bankrate score

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4.7
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Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:670 - 850
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on Capital One's secure site

See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

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Earn 75,000 miles

Rewards rate

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2X miles - 5X miles

Annual fee

$95

Regular APR

19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)

World of Hyatt Business Credit Card

World of Hyatt Business Credit Card

Recommended credit score:670 - 850
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on Chase's secure site

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Intro offer

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70,000 Bonus Points

Rewards Rate

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1X - 9X

Annual fee

$199

Regular APR

19.24% - 27.74% Variable

Capital One Venture Business

Capital One Venture Business

Bankrate score

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4.0
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Recommended credit score:740 - 850
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on Capital One's secure site

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Intro offer

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Earn 100,000 Miles

Rewards Rate

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2X miles - 5X miles

Annual fee

$95

Regular APR

24.49% (Variable)

Best business card for first-year rewards value

American Express® Business Gold Card

American Express® Business Gold Card

Bankrate score

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3.7
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Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:Good to Excellent
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on American Express's secure site

See Rates & Fees, Terms Apply

Intro offer

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As High As 200,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.

Rewards Rate

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1X - 4X

Annual fee

$375

Regular APR

17.74% - 28.49% Variable

Best business card for bonus offer

Capital One Spark Cash Plus

Capital One Spark Cash Plus

Bankrate score

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4.7
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Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:740 - 850
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on Capital One's secure site

See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

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Earn $2,000 cash back

Rewards Rate

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2% - 5%

Annual fee

$150

Regular APR

25.74% (Variable)

Best offer ever

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Sapphire Reserve for Business℠

Sapphire Reserve for Business℠

Bankrate score

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4.9
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Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:670 - 850
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Apply now

on Chase's secure site

See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

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Earn 200,000 bonus points

Rewards Rate

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1x - 8x

Annual fee

$795

Regular APR

Flex for Business Variable APR: 17.74% - 28.49%

BEST STARTER TRAVEL CARD

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Bankrate score

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4.8
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Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:670 - 850
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Apply now

on Chase's secure site

See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

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75,000 bonus points

Rewards rate

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1x - 5x

Annual fee

$95

Regular APR

19.24% - 27.49% Variable

Atmos™ Rewards Ascent Visa Signature® credit card

Atmos™ Rewards Ascent Visa Signature® credit card

Bankrate score

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4.4
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Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:670 - 850
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Apply now

on Bank of America's secure site

Intro offer

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Limited-time online offer – 70,000 bonus points + $99 Companion Fare

Rewards Rate

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1 point - 3 points

Annual fee

$95

Regular APR

19.49% - 27.49% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers