mortgage

Mortgage Rate Trend Index: Jan. 11, 2017

Will rates go up, down or remain unchanged?

Panel Prediction
UpDownUnchanged
18.2%27.3%54.5%

This week (Jan. 12-18), 18.2 percent of the panelists believe mortgage rates will rise over the next week or so; 27.3 percent think rates will fall; and 54.5 percent believe rates will remain relatively unchanged (plus or minus 2 basis points).

About the Bankrate.com Rate Trend Index
Bankrate.com surveys experts in the mortgage field to see if they believe mortgage rates will rise, fall or remain relatively unchanged. The panel is comprised of mortgage bankers, mortgage brokers and other industry experts who provide residential first mortgages to consumers. Results from Bankrate.com's Mortgage Rate Trend Index will be released each Thursday.

How did Bankrate predictions fare last week?
DateUpDownUnchanged
Jan. 428%36%36%
Results: 4.2%, down 1 basis points

Updated: Jan. 11, 2017
Refinance Rates Averages
Product Rate Change Last week
30 year fixed refi 3.98%  0.14 4.12%
15 year fixed refi 3.15%  0.08 3.23%
10 year fixed refi 3.02%  0.11 3.13%
