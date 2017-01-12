mortgage

Mortgage Rate Trend Index: Jan. 11, 2017

Panel Prediction Up Down Unchanged 18.2% 27.3% 54.5% This week (Jan. 12-18), 18.2 percent of the panelists believe mortgage rates will rise over the next week or so; 27.3 percent think rates will fall; and 54.5 percent believe rates will remain relatively unchanged (plus or minus 2 basis points). Click on the three tabs above to read the comments and rate predictions of mortgage experts and Bankrate analysts. About the Bankrate.com Rate Trend Index

Bankrate.com surveys experts in the mortgage field to see if they believe mortgage rates will rise, fall or remain relatively unchanged. The panel is comprised of mortgage bankers, mortgage brokers and other industry experts who provide residential first mortgages to consumers. Results from Bankrate.com's Mortgage Rate Trend Index will be released each Thursday. How did Bankrate predictions fare last week? Date Up Down Unchanged Jan. 4 28% 36% 36% Results: 4.2%, down 1 basis points