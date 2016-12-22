smart spending

What's a Hatchimal? Only the hottest toy of this holiday season

What is a Hatchimal?

"Move over Barbie!"

"Optimus Prime!"

"And Furby!"

"There's a new kid on the block."

"And I'm not talking about Donnie … Even though he was super dreamy."

"He was the bad boy."

"Hatchimals: Each sold separately from Spin Master."

"Dad, I want one."

"That's right, Hatchimals. And we did everything we could to get one of our own."

"We even tried calling the manufacturer directly and they didn't even have any."

"Your Hatchimal will hatch with your loving touch."

"They start as an egg and after a little love, out pops a little chicken that dances around and repeats what you tell it. Kinda sounds like you!"

"Kinda sounds like you! Some of these things are going on eBay for $10,000. So if you're really that interested, you might need to check out our loan calculator."

"Personally, I wouldn't even get one of these things if it fell into my lap."

"Happy hunting!"

