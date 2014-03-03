|Institution name:Alaska USA Federal Credit Union
|Yield: N/A
|Minimum to open: $5.00
|Monthly service fee: $5.00
|NSF: $20.00
|Institution name:Alliant Credit Union
|Yield: N/A
|Minimum to open: $0.00
|Monthly service fee: $0.00
|NSF: $25.00
|Institution name:America First Federal Credit Union
|Yield: 0.05
|Minimum to open: $0.00
|Monthly service fee: $0.00
|NSF: $25.00
|Institution name:American Airlines Federal Credit Union
|Yield: 0.05
|Minimum to open: $25.00
|Monthly service fee: $0.00
|NSF: $25.00
|Institution name:Bank-Fund Staff Federal Credit Union
|Yield: N/A
|Minimum to open: $25.00
|Monthly service fee: $0.00
|NSF: $30.00
|Institution name:BECU
|Yield: 0.05
|Minimum to open: $10.00
|Monthly service fee: $0.00
|NSF: $25.00
|Institution name:Bethpage Federal Credit Union
|Yield: N/A
|Minimum to open: $0.00
|Monthly service fee: $0.00
|NSF: $30.00
|Institution name:Citizens Equity First Credit Union
|Yield: N/A
|Minimum to open: $25.00
|Monthly service fee: $0.00
|NSF: $25.00
|Institution name:Delta Community Credit Union
|Yield: 0.02
|Minimum to open: $0.00
|Monthly service fee: $0.00
|NSF: $25.00
|Institution name:Desert Schools Federal Credit Union
|Yield: 0.2
|Minimum to open: $25.00
|Monthly service fee: $5.00
|NSF: $35.00
|Institution name:DFCU Financial
|Yield: N/A
|Minimum to open: $20.00
|Monthly service fee: $0.00
|NSF: $32.00
|Institution name:Digital Federal Credit Union
|Yield: N/A
|Minimum to open: $0.00
|Monthly service fee: $0.00
|NSF: $30.00
|Institution name:Eastman Credit Union
|Yield: 0.05
|Minimum to open: $1.00
|Monthly service fee: $0.00
|NSF: $30.00
|Institution name:Ent Federal Credit Union
|Yield: N/A
|Minimum to open: $0.00
|Monthly service fee: $0.00
|NSF: $25.00
|Institution name:ESL Federal Credit Union
|Yield: N/A
|Minimum to open: $1.00
|Monthly service fee: $0.00
|NSF: $37.00
|Institution name:First Tech Federal Credit Union
|Yield: N/A
|Minimum to open: $0.00
|Monthly service fee: $0.00
|NSF: $28.00
|Institution name:Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union
|Yield: 0.05
|Minimum to open: $5.00
|Monthly service fee: $0.00
|NSF: $30.00
|Institution name:Kinecta Federal Credit Union
|Yield: N/A
|Minimum to open: $0.00
|Monthly service fee: $2.00
|NSF: $29.00
|Institution name:Lake Michigan Credit Union
|Yield: N/A
|Minimum to open: $0.00
|Monthly service fee: $0.00
|NSF: $30.00
|Institution name:Logix Federal Credit Union (previously Lockheed FCU)
|Yield: N/A
|Minimum to open: $25.00
|Monthly service fee: $2.95
|NSF: $29.00
|Institution name:Mountain America Federal Credit Union
|Yield: N/A
|Minimum to open: $0.00
|Monthly service fee: $2.00
|NSF: $25.00
|Institution name:Navy Federal Credit Union
|Yield: 0.05
|Minimum to open: $0.00
|Monthly service fee: $0.00
|NSF: $29.00
|Institution name:Northwest Federal Credit Union
|Yield: N/A
|Minimum to open: $0.00
|Monthly service fee: $0.00
|NSF: $32.50
|Institution name:OnPoint Community Credit Union
|Yield: N/A
|Minimum to open: $50.00
|Monthly service fee: $0.00
|NSF: $30.00
|Institution name:Patelco Credit Union
|Yield: N/A
|Minimum to open: $0.00
|Monthly service fee: $0.00
|NSF: $28.00
|Institution name:Pennsylvania State Employees Credit Union
|Yield: 0.1
|Minimum to open: $0.00
|Monthly service fee: $0.00
|NSF: $30.00
|Institution name:Pentagon Federal Credit Union
|Yield: N/A
|Minimum to open: $25.00
|Monthly service fee: $10.00
|NSF: $30.00
|Institution name:Police and Fire Federal Credit Union
|Yield: 0.15
|Minimum to open: $0.00
|Monthly service fee: $0.00
|NSF: $19.00
|Institution name:Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union
|Yield: 0.05
|Minimum to open: $0.00
|Monthly service fee: $0.00
|NSF: $24.00
|Institution name:Redstone Federal Credit Union
|Yield: N/A
|Minimum to open: $0.00
|Monthly service fee: $0.00
|NSF: $25.00
|Institution name:San Antonio Federal Credit Union
|Yield: N/A
|Minimum to open: $25.00
|Monthly service fee: $0.00
|NSF: $25.00
|Institution name:San Diego County Credit Union
|Yield: N/A
|Minimum to open: $25.00
|Monthly service fee: $2.00
|NSF: $27.00
|Institution name:SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union
|Yield: N/A
|Minimum to open: $25.00
|Monthly service fee: $0.00
|NSF: $20.00
|Institution name:Security Service Federal Credit Union
|Yield: N/A
|Minimum to open: $0.00
|Monthly service fee: $0.00
|NSF: $27.50
|Institution name:Space Coast Credit Union
|Yield: N/A
|Minimum to open: $25.00
|Monthly service fee: $6.00
|NSF: $30.00
|Institution name:Star One Credit Union
|Yield: 0.25
|Minimum to open: $100.00
|Monthly service fee: $3.00
|NSF: $13.00
|Institution name:State Employees' Credit Union
|Yield: 0.25
|Minimum to open: $1.00
|Monthly service fee: $1.00
|NSF: $12.00
|Institution name:State Employees Federal Credit Union
|Yield: N/A
|Minimum to open: $0.00
|Monthly service fee: $0.00
|NSF: $25.00
|Institution name:State Employees Credit Union of Maryland
|Yield: N/A
|Minimum to open: $25.00
|Monthly service fee: $5.00
|NSF: $30.00
|Institution name:Suncoast Schools Federal Credit Union
|Yield: N/A
|Minimum to open: $25.00
|Monthly service fee: $0.00
|NSF: $29.00
|Institution name:Teachers Federal Credit Union
|Yield: 0.15
|Minimum to open: $0.00
|Monthly service fee: $0.00
|NSF: $30.00
|Institution name:The Golden 1 Credit Union
|Yield: N/A
|Minimum to open: $0.00
|Monthly service fee: $0.00
|NSF: $27.50
|Institution name:Tinker Federal Credit Union
|Yield: N/A
|Minimum to open: $25.00
|Monthly service fee: $0.00
|NSF: $22.50
|Institution name:Tower Federal Credit Union
|Yield: 0.05
|Minimum to open: $10.00
|Monthly service fee: $0.00
|NSF: $25.00
|Institution name:United Nations Federal Credit Union
|Yield: 0.05
|Minimum to open: $0.00
|Monthly service fee: $0.00
|NSF: $25.00
|Institution name:Virginia Credit Union
|Yield: N/A
|Minimum to open: $20.00
|Monthly service fee: $0.00
|NSF: $30.00
|Institution name:Visions Federal Credit Union
|Yield: N/A
|Minimum to open: $0.00
|Monthly service fee: $8.00
|NSF: $25.00
|Institution name:VyStar Credit Union
|Yield: 0.1
|Minimum to open: $0.00
|Monthly service fee: $0.00
|NSF: $32.00
|Institution name:Wescom Credit Union
|Yield: N/A
|Minimum to open: $0.00
|Monthly service fee: $8.00
|NSF: $30.00
|Institution name:Wings Financial Credit Union
|Yield: 0.15
|Minimum to open: $1.00
|Monthly service fee: $0.00
|NSF: $25.00