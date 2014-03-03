PrintSubscribe
Compare credit union accounts in 2014

By Bankrate.com

Bankrate surveyed 50 of the nation's largest credit unions to find the best checking accounts. Thirty-six institutions offer free checking -- the same results as in last year's survey.

This chart provides checking account yield, monthly service fee, penalty for nonsufficient funds and the minimum to open an account to earn interest for those credit unions in the survey.

To see the details of each institution's checking account, click on the name of the credit union.

Compare credit union checking accounts

Institution nameYield
%*		Minimum
to open		Monthly
service fee		NSF
Institution name:Alaska USA Federal Credit UnionYield: N/AMinimum to open: $5.00Monthly service fee: $5.00NSF: $20.00
Institution name:Alliant Credit UnionYield: N/AMinimum to open: $0.00Monthly service fee: $0.00NSF: $25.00
Institution name:America First Federal Credit UnionYield: 0.05Minimum to open: $0.00Monthly service fee: $0.00NSF: $25.00
Institution name:American Airlines Federal Credit UnionYield: 0.05Minimum to open: $25.00Monthly service fee: $0.00NSF: $25.00
Institution name:Bank-Fund Staff Federal Credit UnionYield: N/AMinimum to open: $25.00Monthly service fee: $0.00NSF: $30.00
Institution name:BECUYield: 0.05Minimum to open: $10.00Monthly service fee: $0.00NSF: $25.00
Institution name:Bethpage Federal Credit UnionYield: N/AMinimum to open: $0.00Monthly service fee: $0.00NSF: $30.00
Institution name:Citizens Equity First Credit UnionYield: N/AMinimum to open: $25.00Monthly service fee: $0.00NSF: $25.00
Institution name:Delta Community Credit UnionYield: 0.02Minimum to open: $0.00Monthly service fee: $0.00NSF: $25.00
Institution name:Desert Schools Federal Credit UnionYield: 0.2Minimum to open: $25.00Monthly service fee: $5.00NSF: $35.00
Institution name:DFCU FinancialYield: N/AMinimum to open: $20.00Monthly service fee: $0.00NSF: $32.00
Institution name:Digital Federal Credit UnionYield: N/AMinimum to open: $0.00Monthly service fee: $0.00NSF: $30.00
Institution nameYield
%*		Minimum
to open		Monthly
service fee		NSF
Institution name:Eastman Credit UnionYield: 0.05Minimum to open: $1.00Monthly service fee: $0.00NSF: $30.00
Institution name:Ent Federal Credit UnionYield: N/AMinimum to open: $0.00Monthly service fee: $0.00NSF: $25.00
Institution name:ESL Federal Credit UnionYield: N/AMinimum to open: $1.00Monthly service fee: $0.00NSF: $37.00
Institution name:First Tech Federal Credit UnionYield: N/AMinimum to open: $0.00Monthly service fee: $0.00NSF: $28.00
Institution name:Hudson Valley Federal Credit UnionYield: 0.05Minimum to open: $5.00Monthly service fee: $0.00NSF: $30.00
Institution name:Kinecta Federal Credit UnionYield: N/AMinimum to open: $0.00Monthly service fee: $2.00NSF: $29.00
Institution name:Lake Michigan Credit UnionYield: N/AMinimum to open: $0.00Monthly service fee: $0.00NSF: $30.00
Institution name:Logix Federal Credit Union (previously Lockheed FCU)Yield: N/AMinimum to open: $25.00Monthly service fee: $2.95NSF: $29.00
Institution name:Mountain America Federal Credit UnionYield: N/AMinimum to open: $0.00Monthly service fee: $2.00NSF: $25.00
Institution name:Navy Federal Credit UnionYield: 0.05Minimum to open: $0.00Monthly service fee: $0.00NSF: $29.00
Institution name:Northwest Federal Credit UnionYield: N/AMinimum to open: $0.00Monthly service fee: $0.00NSF: $32.50
Institution name:OnPoint Community Credit UnionYield: N/AMinimum to open: $50.00Monthly service fee: $0.00NSF: $30.00
Institution nameYield
%*		Minimum
to open		Monthly
service fee		NSF
Institution name:Patelco Credit UnionYield: N/AMinimum to open: $0.00Monthly service fee: $0.00NSF: $28.00
Institution name:Pennsylvania State Employees Credit UnionYield: 0.1Minimum to open: $0.00Monthly service fee: $0.00NSF: $30.00
Institution name:Pentagon Federal Credit UnionYield: N/AMinimum to open: $25.00Monthly service fee: $10.00NSF: $30.00
Institution name:Police and Fire Federal Credit UnionYield: 0.15Minimum to open: $0.00Monthly service fee: $0.00NSF: $19.00
Institution name:Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit UnionYield: 0.05Minimum to open: $0.00Monthly service fee: $0.00NSF: $24.00
Institution name:Redstone Federal Credit UnionYield: N/AMinimum to open: $0.00Monthly service fee: $0.00NSF: $25.00
Institution name:San Antonio Federal Credit UnionYield: N/AMinimum to open: $25.00Monthly service fee: $0.00NSF: $25.00
Institution name:San Diego County Credit UnionYield: N/AMinimum to open: $25.00Monthly service fee: $2.00NSF: $27.00
Institution name:SchoolsFirst Federal Credit UnionYield: N/AMinimum to open: $25.00Monthly service fee: $0.00NSF: $20.00
Institution name:Security Service Federal Credit UnionYield: N/AMinimum to open: $0.00Monthly service fee: $0.00NSF: $27.50
Institution name:Space Coast Credit UnionYield: N/AMinimum to open: $25.00Monthly service fee: $6.00NSF: $30.00
Institution name:Star One Credit UnionYield: 0.25Minimum to open: $100.00Monthly service fee: $3.00NSF: $13.00
Institution nameYield
%*		Minimum
to open		Monthly
service fee		NSF
Institution name:State Employees' Credit UnionYield: 0.25Minimum to open: $1.00Monthly service fee: $1.00NSF: $12.00
Institution name:State Employees Federal Credit UnionYield: N/AMinimum to open: $0.00Monthly service fee: $0.00NSF: $25.00
Institution name:State Employees Credit Union of MarylandYield: N/AMinimum to open: $25.00Monthly service fee: $5.00NSF: $30.00
Institution name:Suncoast Schools Federal Credit UnionYield: N/AMinimum to open: $25.00Monthly service fee: $0.00NSF: $29.00
Institution name:Teachers Federal Credit UnionYield: 0.15Minimum to open: $0.00Monthly service fee: $0.00NSF: $30.00
Institution name:The Golden 1 Credit UnionYield: N/AMinimum to open: $0.00Monthly service fee: $0.00NSF: $27.50
Institution name:Tinker Federal Credit UnionYield: N/AMinimum to open: $25.00Monthly service fee: $0.00NSF: $22.50
Institution name:Tower Federal Credit UnionYield: 0.05Minimum to open: $10.00Monthly service fee: $0.00NSF: $25.00
Institution name:United Nations Federal Credit UnionYield: 0.05Minimum to open: $0.00Monthly service fee: $0.00NSF: $25.00
Institution name:Virginia Credit UnionYield: N/AMinimum to open: $20.00Monthly service fee: $0.00NSF: $30.00
Institution name:Visions Federal Credit UnionYield: N/AMinimum to open: $0.00Monthly service fee: $8.00NSF: $25.00
Institution name:VyStar Credit UnionYield: 0.1Minimum to open: $0.00Monthly service fee: $0.00NSF: $32.00
Institution name:Wescom Credit UnionYield: N/AMinimum to open: $0.00Monthly service fee: $8.00NSF: $30.00
Institution name:Wings Financial Credit UnionYield: 0.15Minimum to open: $1.00Monthly service fee: $0.00NSF: $25.00

Bankrate conducted a survey of the 50 largest U.S. credit unions based on total deposits, surveying one checking account at each, along with the accompanying debit card and ATM transaction fees. The survey was conducted Jan. 6-16, 2014. For N/A yield: The account is not an interest-yielding checking account, or the yield is zero percent.

Posted: March 3, 2014
