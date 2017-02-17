smart spending

Adam Gault/Getty Images Dentures, which are also known as false teeth, are removable prosthetic teeth attached to a supporting structure, which you can remove from your mouth at any time. The most cost-effective dentures today are those made with traditional plastic prosthetic teeth, but even more expensive porcelain cosmetic dentures typically cost less than dental implants. The cost to replace a partial or full set of dentures depends on several factors, including the doctor's fees, the area where you live, the type of dentures you need and the quality of the material used.

What are the benefits of dentures?

The primary benefits of wearing dentures include an improved appearance and increased mouth function. Because dentures are removable, many people find that they are easier to clean when compared to other dental appliances.

Dentures provide several cosmetic benefits. They fill in gaps left by missing teeth so a person can feel more confident about his or her appearance. Dentures also prevent further shifting of the remaining teeth and improve facial structure. They offer a range of functional benefits, which include helping the patients chew food more easily and improving speech.

How much do dentures cost?

In the U.S., health insurance covers standard, low-cost dentures. However, many people prefer to have premium cosmetic dentures, which are considerably more expensive. Thus, they rely on consumer dental financing options.

A low-cost denture costs $300 to $500 per denture, or $600 to $1,000 for a complete set of lower and upper dentures.

These affordable dentures tend to be cold cured, a process that makes them considered temporary because of the lower-quality materials they use. These tend to look artificial and do not appear as natural as higher-quality, more expensive dentures.

Mid-priced (and better quality) dentures refer to heat-cured dentures that typically cost $500 to $1,500 per denture, or about $1,000 to $3,000 for a complete set. These dentures look much more natural and are much longer lasting compared to cool-cured or temporary dentures.

Recipients generally try them out before the dentures are finished to make sure that all the teeth line up, or meet properly, and appear aesthetically pleasing. In some cases, the subsequent cost of denture adjustments is also included.

Premium heat-cured dentures can cost around $2,000 to $4,000 per denture, or about $4,000 to $8,000 or more for a complete set. Dentures in this price range are typically completely customized, based on the patient's requirements.

The process to create these dentures uses high-end materials to make each component look like real gums and teeth. The materials last for a very long period of time, often 5 to 10 years. The price often includes several appointments to fine-tune the fit.

How long will standard dentures last?

If treated well, dentures should typically last 5 to 8 years. However, dentures need to be remade or relined regularly because of normal wear or because of a change in the shape of a person's mouth.

Gum and bone ridges can shrink, which causes the jaws to meet differently and the dentures to fit improperly. Loose dentures can cause discomfort and mouth problems such as infections and sores. Thus, it is important to replace worn dentures before they cause health problems.

Other available options

Dentures tend to be the least expensive solution for replacing missing teeth.

Other treatment options such as dental implants and bridges are typically more expensive and require more extensive treatment, but they do offer a better fit, better chewing ability, increased comfort and a more natural look.

People who are thinking of buying dentures may want to consult their dentists about these alternative treatment options.