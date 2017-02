real estate

See how the states rank for foreclosures in November

Vividrange/Shutterstock.com Foreclosure filings dropped by about 18 percent nationally from October to November. According to ATTOM Data Solutions, which tracks foreclosures, this is how the 50 states and the District of Columbia ranked for foreclosure filings in November. The national average for foreclosure filings last month was 1 in every 1,533 housing units. States ranked for foreclosures (for November 2016) Rank State Housing units in foreclosure Ratio of foreclosures* Percentage change from October 2015 1 New Jersey 3,572,138 1 in every 598 0.17 2 Delaware 411,250 1 in every 792 0.13 3 Nevada 1,185,232 1 in every 793 0.13 4 Connecticut 1,490,381 1 in every 969 0.10 5 Maryland 2,399,375 1 in every 981 0.10 6 Florida 9,051,851 1 in every 991 0.10 7 Illinois 5,299,433 1 in every 1,038 0.10 8 Ohio 5,135,173 1 in every 1,055 0.09 9 New Mexico 907,233 1 in every 1,147 0.09 10 Pennsylvania 5,578,393 1 in every 1,246 0.08 11 Arizona 2,874,548 1 in every 1,373 0.07 12 South Carolina 2,160,383 1 in every 1,398 0.07 13 Massachusetts 2,816,875 1 in every 1,495 0.07 14 California 13,781,929 1 in every 1,510 0.07 15 Indiana 2,811,617 1 in every 1,596 0.06 16 Georgia 4,114,496 1 in every 1,652 0.06 17 Washington 2,921,364 1 in every 1,699 0.06 18 Hawaii 524,852 1 in every 1,750 0.06 19 Alabama 2,190,638 1 in every 1,764 0.06 20 New York 8,153,309 1 in every 1,769 0.06 21 Rhode Island 462,930 1 in every 1,787 0.06 22 Oregon 1,685,814 1 in every 1,797 0.06 23 Texas 10,187,189 1 in every 1,883 0.05 24 Oklahoma 1,680,457 1 in every 1,961 0.05 25 Utah 999,734 1 in every 2,024 0.05 26 Michigan 4,532,719 1 in every 2,037 0.05 27 Virginia 3,403,241 1 in every 2,093 0.05 28 Tennessee 2,839,142 1 in every 2,136 0.05 29 Maine 724,685 1 in every 2,163 0.05 30 Alaska 307,820 1 in every 2,183 0.05 31 North Carolina 4,385,668 1 in every 2,197 0.05 32 Missouri 2,723,417 1 in every 2,232 0.04 33 Iowa 1,348,151 1 in every 2,262 0.04 34 Wisconsin 2,635,602 1 in every 2,330 0.04 35 Idaho 675,421 1 in every 2,337 0.04 36 Colorado 2,238,624 1 in every 2,530 0.04 37 New Hampshire 617,286 1 in every 2,583 0.04 38 Arkansas 1,329,139 1 in every 2,941 0.03 39 Minnesota 2,364,149 1 in every 2,959 0.03 40 Nebraska 805,256 1 in every 3,611 0.03 41 Louisiana 1,988,460 1 in every 3,809 0.03 42 Mississippi 1,284,794 1 in every 4,254 0.02 43 Kentucky 1,938,836 1 in every 4,289 0.02 44 Kansas 1,240,529 1 in every 4,307 0.02 45 Wyoming 265,195 1 in every 5,200 0.02 46 Montana 486,782 1 in every 5,349 0.02 47 South Dakota 369,186 1 in every 6,837 0.01 48 West Virginia 883,197 1 in every 8,332 0.01 49 North Dakota 332,010 1 in every 11,067 0.01 50 Vermont 324,332 1 in every 11,583 0.01 District of Columbia 300,798 1 in every 3,958 0.03 *Ratio of foreclosure is based on the total number of properties entered into ATTOM Data Solutions' database during the year, broken out by type of filing.