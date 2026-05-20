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Recommended Hotel Credit Cards

Hilton Honors American Express Card

Hilton Honors American Express Card
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4.5

Bankrate score

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on American Express's secure site

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Intro offer

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Earn 100,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points + a $100 Statement Credit

Recommended credit score

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Good to Excellent

Regular APR

19.49%-28.49% Variable

Annual fee

$0

Rewards rate

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3X - 7X

Best for luxury hotel perks

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card
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4.4

Bankrate score

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on American Express's secure site

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Intro offer

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Earn up to 150,000 Marriott Bonvoy® bonus points

Recommended credit score

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Good to Excellent

Regular APR

19.49%-28.49% Variable

Annual fee

$650

Rewards rate

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2X - Up to 21X

The World of Hyatt Credit Card

The World of Hyatt Credit Card
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4.8

Bankrate score

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on Chase's secure site

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Intro offer

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Earn up to 60,000 points

Recommended credit score

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670 - 850

Regular APR

19.24% - 27.74% Variable

Annual fee

$95

Rewards rate

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2X - 9X

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

Bankrate score

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4.9
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Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:740 - 850
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on Capital One's secure site

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Intro offer

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Earn 75,000 bonus miles

Rewards Rate

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2 Miles - 10 Miles

Annual fee

$395

Regular APR

19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)

Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Bankrate score

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4.8
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Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:740 - 850
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on Chase's secure site

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Intro offer

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100,000 bonus points

Rewards Rate

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1x - 8x

Annual fee

$795

Regular APR

19.49% - 27.99% Variable