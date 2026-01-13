 Skip to Main Content

Ravi's Top Credit Card Picks

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
star iconstar iconstar iconstar iconstar icon
star iconstar iconstar iconstar iconstar icon
4.9

Bankrate score

InfoHover to learn more
Apply now

on Chase's secure site

See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

InfoHover to learn more.

75,000 bonus points

Recommended credit score

InfoHover to learn more

670 - 850

Regular APR

19.24% - 27.49% Variable

Annual fee

$95

Rewards rate

InfoHover to learn more

1x - 5x

Ravi's Take:

This is my go-to all-around travel card because it earns flexible Chase Ultimate Rewards points and offers excellent travel protections at a reasonable annual fee. I love that you can transfer Chase points to multiple partners, including Hyatt Hotels.

American Express Platinum Card®

American Express Platinum Card®
star iconstar iconstar iconstar iconstar icon
star iconstar iconstar iconstar iconstar icon
4.8

Bankrate score

InfoHover to learn more
Apply now

on American Express's secure site

See Rates & Fees, Terms Apply

Intro offer

InfoHover to learn more.

As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.

Recommended credit score

InfoHover to learn more

Good to Excellent

Regular APR

See Pay Over Time APR

Annual fee

$895

Rewards rate

InfoHover to learn more

5X

Ravi's Take:

I love this card for premium travel perks like airport lounge access, hotel status, and the hotel credit. All of these benefits can easily outweigh the annual fee if you travel often.

American Express® Gold Card

American Express&reg; Gold Card
star iconstar iconstar iconstar iconstar icon
star iconstar iconstar iconstar iconstar icon
4.9

Bankrate score

InfoHover to learn more
Apply now

on American Express's secure site

See Rates & Fees, Terms Apply

Intro offer

InfoHover to learn more.

As High As 100,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.

Recommended credit score

InfoHover to learn more

Good to Excellent

Regular APR

See Pay Over Time APR

Annual fee

$325

Rewards rate

InfoHover to learn more

1X - 4X

Ravi's Take:

This is one of the best everyday cards for food lovers, earning great points on dining and groceries while still offering valuable credits that make it easy to justify. This card is an underrated everyday spender.

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

Bankrate score

star iconstar iconstar iconstar iconstar icon
star iconstar iconstar iconstar iconstar icon
5.0
InfoHover to learn more
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:740 - 850
InfoHover to learn more
Apply now

on Capital One's secure site

See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

InfoHover to learn more

Earn 75,000 bonus miles

Rewards Rate

InfoHover to learn more

2 Miles - 10 Miles

Annual fee

$395

Regular APR

19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)

Ravi's Take:

The Venture X is my favorite premium card for simplicity, with easy-to-use travel credits, strong earning rates, and an annual fee that effectively pays for itself.

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Bankrate score

star iconstar iconstar iconstar iconstar icon
star iconstar iconstar iconstar iconstar icon
5.0
InfoHover to learn more
Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:670 - 850
InfoHover to learn more
Apply now

on Chase's secure site

See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

InfoHover to learn more

Earn $200 cash back

Rewards Rate

InfoHover to learn more

1.5% - 5%

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

18.24% - 27.74% Variable

Ravi's Take:

This is an underrated powerhouse with unlimited cash back that pairs perfectly with Chase Sapphire Preferred® to maximize points on everyday spending. My favorite credit card duo is pairing the Chase Freedom Unlimited® with my Chase Sapphire Preferred®.