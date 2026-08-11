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Your First Big-Girl Card

Discover it® Student Cash Back

Discover it&#174; Student Cash Back
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5.0

Bankrate score

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on Capital One's secure site

See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

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Cashback Match

Recommended credit score

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No Credit History

Regular APR

16.49% - 25.49% Variable APR

Annual fee

$0

Rewards rate

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1% - 5%

Best for on-the-go students

Capital One Savor Student Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Savor Student Cash Rewards Credit Card
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4.6

Bankrate score

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on Capital One's secure site

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Intro offer

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Earn $100 Cash Back

Recommended credit score

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No Credit History

Regular APR

18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)

Annual fee

$0

Rewards rate

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1% - 8%

Best for pairing

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Chase Freedom Unlimited®
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5.0

Bankrate score

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on Chase's secure site

See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

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Earn $200 cash back

Recommended credit score

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670 - 850

Regular APR

18.24% - 27.74% Variable

Annual fee

$0

Rewards rate

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1.5% - 5%

Bilt Blue Card

Bilt Blue Card

Bankrate score

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2.9
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Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:670 - 850
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on Bilt's secure site

See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

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$100 of Bilt Cash

Rewards Rate

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1X - 1.25X

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

26.74 - 34.74% variable