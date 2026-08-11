Your First Big-Girl Card
Bankrate score
on Capital One's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
Cashback Match
Recommended credit score
No Credit History
Regular APR
16.49% - 25.49% Variable APR
Annual fee
$0
Rewards rate
1% - 5%
View Details
- 5%Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate.
- 1%Earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases - automatically.
INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $50 cash back into $100. Or turn $100 cash back into $200.
Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
Redeem cash back for any amount.
No annual fee.
0% intro APR on purchases for 6 months, then the standard variable purchase APR of 16.49% - 25.49% applies.
Terms and conditions apply.
- 5%Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate.
- 1%Earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases - automatically.
INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $50 cash back into $100. Or turn $100 cash back into $200.
Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
Redeem cash back for any amount.
No annual fee.
0% intro APR on purchases for 6 months, then the standard variable purchase APR of 16.49% - 25.49% applies.
Terms and conditions apply.
Best for on-the-go students
Bankrate score
on Capital One's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
Earn $100 Cash Back
Recommended credit score
No Credit History
Regular APR
18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Annual fee
$0
Rewards rate
1% - 8%
View Details
- 8%Earn 8% cash back on entertainment purchases when you book through the Capital One Entertainment portal
- 5%Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 3%Earn unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services
- 1%Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases
Earn unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services, plus 1% on all other purchases
Early Spend Bonus: For a limited-time, earn $100 when you spend $300 in the first three months
Enjoy peace of mind with $0 Fraud Liability so that you won't be responsible for unauthorized charges
Enjoy no annual fee, foreign transaction fees, or hidden fees
Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
Earn up to $500 a year by referring friends and family when they're approved for a Capital One credit card
Earn 8% cash back on entertainment purchases when you book through the Capital One Entertainment portal
Build your credit with responsible card use
Whether you're at a 4-year university, community college or other higher education institution, this card might be an option for you
Top rated mobile app
- 8%Earn 8% cash back on entertainment purchases when you book through the Capital One Entertainment portal
- 5%Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 3%Earn unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services
- 1%Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases
Earn unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services, plus 1% on all other purchases
Early Spend Bonus: For a limited-time, earn $100 when you spend $300 in the first three months
Enjoy peace of mind with $0 Fraud Liability so that you won't be responsible for unauthorized charges
Enjoy no annual fee, foreign transaction fees, or hidden fees
Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
Earn up to $500 a year by referring friends and family when they're approved for a Capital One credit card
Earn 8% cash back on entertainment purchases when you book through the Capital One Entertainment portal
Build your credit with responsible card use
Whether you're at a 4-year university, community college or other higher education institution, this card might be an option for you
Top rated mobile app
Best for pairing
Bankrate score
on Chase's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
Earn $200 cash back
Recommended credit score
670 - 850
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Annual fee
$0
Rewards rate
1.5% - 5%
View Details
- 5%Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more.
- 3%3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service.
- 1.5%1.5% cash back on all other purchases.
Learn more: Is the Chase Freedom Unlimited worth it?
Alternatives: If you want to take advantage of even more rewarding cash back categories and remain in the Chase family, consider the Chase Freedom Flex®.
- You can pool rewards with other Chase cards to maximize your earnings.
- The additional rewards rate offer can add even more cash back to your pocket for the first year.
- The welcome offer isn’t as competitive as other cards’ offers.
- Maximizing rewards with this and other Chase cards can get complicated for people who like simple rewards programs.
Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
Member FDIC
- 5%Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more.
- 3%3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service.
- 1.5%1.5% cash back on all other purchases.
Learn more: Is the Chase Freedom Unlimited worth it?
Alternatives: If you want to take advantage of even more rewarding cash back categories and remain in the Chase family, consider the Chase Freedom Flex®.
- You can pool rewards with other Chase cards to maximize your earnings.
- The additional rewards rate offer can add even more cash back to your pocket for the first year.
- The welcome offer isn’t as competitive as other cards’ offers.
- Maximizing rewards with this and other Chase cards can get complicated for people who like simple rewards programs.
Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
Member FDIC
Bankrate score
on Bilt's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
$100 of Bilt Cash
Rewards Rate
1X - 1.25X
Annual fee
$0
Regular APR
26.74 - 34.74% variable
Rewards
- 1.25XChoose to earn up to 1.25X points on rent and mortgage payments with no transaction fee
- 1XEarn 1X points on everyday purchases
Card Details
Earn up to 1.25X points on rent and mortgage payments with no transaction fee.
1X points on everyday spend.
Welcome offer: $100 of Bilt Cash when you apply and get approved. At the end of each calendar year, any Bilt Cash balance over $100 will expire.
Bilt Point redemptions include airlines, hotels, future rent and mortgage payments, Lyft rides, statement credits, student loan balances, a down payment on a home, and more.
Earn additional points through Bilt Neighborhood Benefits™ when you use your card at Bilt's network of 50,000+ merchant partners.
Other benefits: No foreign transaction fees, Cellular Wireless Telephone Protection, Purchase Assurance, MasterRental Coverage (See Guide to Benefits)
We appreciate your feedback
Thank you for taking the time to share your experience.