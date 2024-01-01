Image of Ink Business Cash® Credit Card

Ink Business Cash® Credit Card
Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
REWARDS RATE
1% - 5%
ANNUAL FEE
$0
REGULAR APR
18.49% - 24.49% Variable
RECOMMENDED CREDIT
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Ink Business Cash® Credit Card highlights

What you'll like about it

  • 5% Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year
  • 2% Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year
  • 1% Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn

What we like about it

4.7

Bankrate rating
Ink Business Cash® Credit Card benefits

  • Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
  • Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year
  • Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year. Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases
  • Round-the-clock monitoring for unusual credit card purchases
  • With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
  • No Annual Fee
  • Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
  • 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
  • Member FDIC
