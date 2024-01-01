Image of Hilton Honors American Express Card

Hilton Honors American Express Card
Earn 80,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points after you spend $2,000 in purchases on the Card in the first 6 months of Card Membership.
REWARDS RATE
3X - 7X
ANNUAL FEE
$0
REGULAR APR
20.99%-29.99% Variable
RECOMMENDED CREDIT
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Hilton Honors American Express Card highlights

What you'll like about it

  • 7X Earn 7X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases charged directly with hotels and resorts within the Hilton portfolio.
  • 5X Earn 5X Points per dollar on purchases at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. supermarkets, and at U.S. gas stations.
  • 3X Earn 3X Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card.

What we like about it

4.3

Bankrate rating
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity, this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here’s an explanation for how we make money and how we rate our cards.
Hilton Honors American Express Card benefits

  Enjoy complimentary Hilton Honors Silver status with your Card. Plus, spend $20,000 on eligible purchases on your Card in a calendar year and you can earn an upgrade to Hilton Honors Gold status through the end of the next calendar year.
  No Foreign Transaction Fees. Enjoy international travel without additional fees on purchases made abroad.
  No Annual Fee.
  • Terms Apply.
