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No Annual Fee Cards

Best for everyday use

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

Blue Cash Everyday&#174; Card from American Express
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4.6

Bankrate score

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on American Express's secure site

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Purchase intro APR

0% on purchases for 15 months

Recommended credit score

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Good to Excellent

Regular APR

19.49%-28.49% Variable

Annual fee

$0

Rewards rate

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1% - 3%

Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card

Delta SkyMiles&reg; Blue American Express Card
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3.6

Bankrate score

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on American Express's secure site

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Intro offer

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Earn 10,000 miles

Recommended credit score

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Good to Excellent

Regular APR

19.49%-28.49% Variable

Annual fee

$0

Rewards rate

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1X - 2X

Chase Freedom Flex®

Chase Freedom Flex&#174;
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4.7

Bankrate score

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on Chase's secure site

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Intro offer

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$200 bonus

Recommended credit score

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670 - 850

Regular APR

18.24% - 27.74% Variable

Annual fee

$0

Rewards rate

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1% - 5%

Best for pairing

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Bankrate score

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5.0
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Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:670 - 850
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on Chase's secure site

See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

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Earn $200 cash back

Rewards rate

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1.5% - 5%

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

18.24% - 27.74% Variable

Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card

Bankrate score

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3.8
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Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:670 - 850
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on Capital One's secure site

See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

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Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus

Rewards Rate

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1.5% - 5%

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)