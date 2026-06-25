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My Premium Hotel & Luxury Travel Cards

Best for luxury hotel perks

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card
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4.4

Bankrate score

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on American Express's secure site

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Intro offer

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Earn up to 150,000 Marriott Bonvoy® bonus points

Recommended credit score

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Good to Excellent

Regular APR

19.49%-28.49% Variable

Annual fee

$650

Rewards rate

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2X - Up to 21X

Best luxury card bonus for airfare

American Express Platinum Card®

American Express Platinum Card®
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4.8

Bankrate score

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on American Express's secure site

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Intro offer

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As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.

Recommended credit score

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Good to Excellent

Regular APR

See Pay Over Time APR

Annual fee

$895

Rewards rate

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5X

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card
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4.7

Bankrate score

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on Chase's secure site

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Intro offer

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Earn up to 125,000 Bonus Points + 1 Free Night Award

Recommended credit score

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670 - 850

Regular APR

19.24% - 27.74% Variable

Annual fee

$95

Rewards rate

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2X - 17X

The World of Hyatt Credit Card

The World of Hyatt Credit Card

Bankrate score

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4.8
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Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:670 - 850
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on Chase's secure site

See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

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Earn up to 75,000 points

Rewards Rate

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2X - 9X

Annual fee

$95

Regular APR

19.24% - 27.74% Variable

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

Bankrate score

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4.9
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Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:740 - 850
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on Capital One's secure site

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Intro offer

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Earn 75,000 bonus miles

Rewards Rate

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2 Miles - 10 Miles

Annual fee

$395

Regular APR

19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)