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My Dining & Grocery Cards

Best for dining

American Express® Gold Card

American Express&reg; Gold Card
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4.9

Bankrate score

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on American Express's secure site

See Rates & Fees, Terms Apply

Intro offer

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As High As 100,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.

Recommended credit score

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Good to Excellent

Regular APR

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Annual fee

$325

Rewards rate

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1X - 5X

Best for Groceries

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Blue Cash Preferred&#174; Card from American Express
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4.4

Bankrate score

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on American Express's secure site

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Intro offer

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As High As $300 Cash Back. Find Out Your Offer.

Recommended credit score

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Good to Excellent

Regular APR

19.49%-28.49% Variable

Annual fee

$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.

Rewards rate

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1% - 6%

Limited time offer
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BEST STARTER TRAVEL CARD

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
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4.8

Bankrate score

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on Chase's secure site

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Intro offer

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100,000 bonus points

Recommended credit score

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670 - 850

Regular APR

19.24% - 27.49% Variable

Annual fee

$95

Rewards rate

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1x - 5x

Chase Freedom Flex&#174;

Chase Freedom Flex®

Bankrate score

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4.7
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Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:670 - 850
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on Chase's secure site

See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

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$200 bonus

Rewards Rate

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1% - 5%

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

18.24% - 27.74% Variable

Limited time offer

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Best for cash bonus + food rewards

Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card

Bankrate score

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5.0
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Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:670 - 850
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on Capital One's secure site

See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

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Earn $250 Cash Back

Rewards rate

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1% - 8%

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)