Favorite No Annual Fee
Best for pairing
Bankrate score
on Chase's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
Earn $200 cash back
Recommended credit score
670 - 850
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Annual fee
$0
Rewards rate
1.5% - 5%
View Details
- 5%Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more.
- 3%3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service.
- 1.5%1.5% cash back on all other purchases.
Learn more: Is the Chase Freedom Unlimited worth it?
Alternatives: If you want to take advantage of even more rewarding cash back categories and remain in the Chase family, consider the Chase Freedom Flex®.
- You can pool rewards with other Chase cards to maximize your earnings.
- The additional rewards rate offer can add even more cash back to your pocket for the first year.
- The welcome offer isn’t as competitive as other cards’ offers.
- Maximizing rewards with this and other Chase cards can get complicated for people who like simple rewards programs.
Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
Member FDIC
- 5%Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more.
- 3%3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service.
- 1.5%1.5% cash back on all other purchases.
Learn more: Is the Chase Freedom Unlimited worth it?
Alternatives: If you want to take advantage of even more rewarding cash back categories and remain in the Chase family, consider the Chase Freedom Flex®.
- You can pool rewards with other Chase cards to maximize your earnings.
- The additional rewards rate offer can add even more cash back to your pocket for the first year.
- The welcome offer isn’t as competitive as other cards’ offers.
- Maximizing rewards with this and other Chase cards can get complicated for people who like simple rewards programs.
Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
Member FDIC
Bankrate score
on Chase's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
Earn $1,000 bonus cash back
Recommended credit score
670 - 850
Regular APR
16.74% - 24.74% Variable
Annual fee
$0
Rewards rate
1.5%
View Details
- 1.5%Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
Earn $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
No Annual Fee
Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
Earn rewards faster with employee cards at no additional cost. Set individual spending limits for greater control.
Round-the-clock monitoring for unusual credit card purchases
With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
Member FDIC
- 1.5%Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
Earn $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
No Annual Fee
Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
Earn rewards faster with employee cards at no additional cost. Set individual spending limits for greater control.
Round-the-clock monitoring for unusual credit card purchases
With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
Member FDIC
Best for everyday use
Bankrate score
on American Express's secure siteSee Rates & Fees, Terms Apply
Purchase intro APR
0% on purchases for 15 months
Recommended credit score
Good to Excellent
Regular APR
19.49%-28.49% Variable
Annual fee
$0
Rewards rate
1% - 3%
View Details
- 3%Earn 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, 3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, on eligible purchases for each category on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%).
- 1%Earn 1% cash back on all other eligible purchases.
Alternative: The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card offers both an intro APR and the flexibility to choose your own bonus category alongside groceries (including gas, online shopping and more).
- The Disney Bundle credit is a great perk that many families can take advantage of.
- Offers rewards for U.S. online shopping, a rare category on cards without an annual fee.
- Other competing cash back cards offer longer intro APR offers.
- Its annual spending cap could limit your rewards-earning potential.
Apply and find out your welcome offer. As High As $200 cash back* after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply, and if approved: 1. Find out your offer amount 2. Accept the Card with your offer 3. Spend $2,000 in 6 months 4. Receive the cash back. *Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed for a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.
No Annual Fee.
Enjoy 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 19.49%-28.49%.
Earn 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, 3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, on eligible purchases for each category on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
Get up to a $7 monthly statement credit after using your enrolled Blue Cash Everyday® Card for a subscription purchase, including a bundle subscription purchase, at DisneyPlus.com, Hulu.com, or Stream.ESPN.com U.S. websites. Subject to auto-renewal.
Terms Apply.
- 3%Earn 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, 3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, on eligible purchases for each category on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%).
- 1%Earn 1% cash back on all other eligible purchases.
Alternative: The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card offers both an intro APR and the flexibility to choose your own bonus category alongside groceries (including gas, online shopping and more).
- The Disney Bundle credit is a great perk that many families can take advantage of.
- Offers rewards for U.S. online shopping, a rare category on cards without an annual fee.
- Other competing cash back cards offer longer intro APR offers.
- Its annual spending cap could limit your rewards-earning potential.
Apply and find out your welcome offer. As High As $200 cash back* after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply, and if approved: 1. Find out your offer amount 2. Accept the Card with your offer 3. Spend $2,000 in 6 months 4. Receive the cash back. *Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed for a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.
No Annual Fee.
Enjoy 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 19.49%-28.49%.
Earn 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, 3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, on eligible purchases for each category on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
Get up to a $7 monthly statement credit after using your enrolled Blue Cash Everyday® Card for a subscription purchase, including a bundle subscription purchase, at DisneyPlus.com, Hulu.com, or Stream.ESPN.com U.S. websites. Subject to auto-renewal.
Terms Apply.
Bankrate score
on American Express's secure siteSee Rates & Fees, Terms Apply
Intro offer
$250 statement credit
Rewards Rate
1% - 2%
Annual fee
No annual fee
APR
16.74% - 28.49% Variable
Rewards
- 2%Earn 2% cash back on all eligible purchases on the first $50,000 of purchases each calendar year.
- 1%Earn 1% cash back on all eligible purchases thereafter. Cash back earned is automatically credited to your statement.
Card Details
Earn a $250 statement credit after you make $3,000 in purchases on your Card in your first 3 months.
0.0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months from the date of account opening, then a variable rate, 16.74% - 28.49%, based on your creditworthiness and other factors as determined at the time of account opening. APRs will not exceed 29.99%
Earn 2% cash back on all eligible purchases on the first $50,000 of purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter. Cash back earned is automatically credited to your statement.
From workflow to inventory to floor plans, your business is constantly changing. That’s why you’ve got the power to spend beyond your credit limit with Expanded Buying Power.*
*The amount you can spend above your credit limit is flexible, so it adapts with your use of the Card, your payment history, credit record, financial resources known to us, and other factors. Just remember, the amount you can spend with Expanded Buying Power is not unlimited.
No Annual Fee. Terms Apply. Learn More.
Bankrate score
on Capital One's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus
Rewards Rate
1.5% - 5%
Annual fee
$0
Regular APR
18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards
- 5%Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 1.5%Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day
What you should know
- Travelers can boost their rewards when booking hotels and rental cars through the Capital One Travel portal.
- It’s a relatively well-rounded card, with intro APR offers and a sign-up bonus standard for its class.
- Many similar cards offer more competitive rewards rates.
- There aren’t many additional features other than standard perks like extended warranty protection and travel accident insurance.
Card Details
Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day
$0 annual fee and no foreign transaction fees
Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
No rotating categories or sign-ups needed to earn cash rewards; plus, cash back won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how much you can earn
0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months; 18.49% - 28.49% variable APR after that; balance transfer fee applies
Top rated mobile app
We appreciate your feedback
Thank you for taking the time to share your experience.