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Business Travel & Rewards Cards

Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card

Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card
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3.9

Bankrate score

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on Chase's secure site

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Intro offer

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Earn 100,000 bonus points

Recommended credit score

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670 - 850

Regular APR

17.74% - 26.74% Variable

Annual fee

$95

Rewards rate

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1X - 3X

Highest offer ever
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Ink Business Cash® Credit Card

Ink Business Cash® Credit Card
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4.3

Bankrate score

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on Chase's secure site

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Intro offer

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Earn $1,000 bonus cash back

Recommended credit score

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670 - 850

Regular APR

16.74% - 24.74% Variable

Annual fee

$0

Rewards rate

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1% - 5%

Best for luxury business travel

The Business Platinum Card® from American Express

The Business Platinum Card® from American Express
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4.8

Bankrate score

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on American Express's secure site

See Rates & Fees, Terms Apply

Intro offer

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As High As 300,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.

Recommended credit score

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Good to Excellent

Regular APR

17.74% - 28.49% Variable

Annual fee

$895

Rewards rate

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1X - 5X

Best business card for first-year rewards value

American Express® Business Gold Card

American Express® Business Gold Card

Bankrate score

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4.7
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Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:Good to Excellent
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on American Express's secure site

See Rates & Fees, Terms Apply

Intro offer

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As High As 200,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.

Rewards Rate

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1X - 4X

Annual fee

$375

Regular APR

17.74% - 28.49% Variable

Best business card for bonus offer

Capital One Spark Cash Plus

Capital One Spark Cash Plus

Bankrate score

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4.7
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Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:740 - 850
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Apply now

on Capital One's secure site

See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

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Earn $2,000 cash back

Rewards Rate

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2% - 5%

Annual fee

$150

Regular APR

25.74% (Variable)