Business Travel & Rewards Cards
Bankrate score
on Chase's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
Earn 100,000 bonus points
Recommended credit score
670 - 850
Regular APR
17.74% - 26.74% Variable
Annual fee
$95
Rewards rate
1X - 3X
View Details
- 3XEarn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year
- 1XEarn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases – with no limit to the amount you can earn
Earn 100k bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year. Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases
Earn 5x total points on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
Redeem points for cash back, gift cards, travel and more - your points don't expire as long as your account is open
Go further when you book with Chase Travel℠. Enjoy competitive rates, seamless booking and premium benefits.
Purchase Protection covers your new purchases for 120 days against damage or theft up to $10,000 per claim and $50,000 per account.
Receive complimentary access to DashPass by DoorDash.
Member FDIC
- 3XEarn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year
- 1XEarn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases – with no limit to the amount you can earn
Earn 100k bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year. Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases
Earn 5x total points on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
Redeem points for cash back, gift cards, travel and more - your points don't expire as long as your account is open
Go further when you book with Chase Travel℠. Enjoy competitive rates, seamless booking and premium benefits.
Purchase Protection covers your new purchases for 120 days against damage or theft up to $10,000 per claim and $50,000 per account.
Receive complimentary access to DashPass by DoorDash.
Member FDIC
Bankrate score
on Chase's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
Earn $1,000 bonus cash back
Recommended credit score
670 - 850
Regular APR
16.74% - 24.74% Variable
Annual fee
$0
Rewards rate
1% - 5%
View Details
- 5%Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year.
- 2%Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases on dining and gas each account anniversary year.
- 1%Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases.
Earn $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first four months after account opening
Earn 5% cash back at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year on the first $25,000 in combined spend
Earn 2% cash back on dining and gas each account anniversary year on the first $25,000 spent in combined spend.
Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn.
Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
As a Chase cardmember, you’ll be automatically checked for a credit line increase at least every 6 months.
Complimentary three-month lnstacart+ membership.
No Annual Fee
0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
Member FDIC
- 5%Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year.
- 2%Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases on dining and gas each account anniversary year.
- 1%Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases.
Earn $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first four months after account opening
Earn 5% cash back at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year on the first $25,000 in combined spend
Earn 2% cash back on dining and gas each account anniversary year on the first $25,000 spent in combined spend.
Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn.
Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
As a Chase cardmember, you’ll be automatically checked for a credit line increase at least every 6 months.
Complimentary three-month lnstacart+ membership.
No Annual Fee
0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
Member FDIC
Best for luxury business travel
Bankrate score
on American Express's secure siteSee Rates & Fees, Terms Apply
Intro offer
As High As 300,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
Recommended credit score
Good to Excellent
Regular APR
17.74% - 28.49% Variable
Annual fee
$895
Rewards rate
1X - 5X
View Details
- 5XEarn 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels on AmexTravel.com.
- 2XEarn 2X points on purchases at U.S. construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus.
- 1XEarn 1X points on other eligible purchases.
Alternatives: If you prefer better flat-rate rewards and similar travel perks, the Capital One Venture X Business Card is a strong alternative.
- You’ll get some of the best airport lounge access perks available on a business credit card.
- The numerous perks for business and travel make it easier to offset the annual fee.
- This card carries one of the highest annual fees on the market.
- Some of the card’s niche credits and perks may not be practical for small-business owners, especially if you aren’t a frequent traveler.
As High As 300,000 points. Find Out Your Offer. You may be eligible for as high as 300,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $20,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Learn more.
The American Express Global Lounge Collection® can provide an escape at the airport. With complimentary access to more than 1,550 airport lounges across 140 countries and counting, you have more airport lounge options than any other credit card company on the market as of 01/2026.
See how you can unlock over $4,000 in business and travel value annually after meeting qualifying spend thresholds on the Business Platinum Card. Terms apply.
Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually for up to a total of $600 in statement credits per calendar year on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection bookings through American Express Travel using the Business Platinum Card®. The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
No Preset Spending Limit: The spending limit on the Business Platinum Card is flexible, so unlike a traditional credit card with a set limit, the amount you can spend adapts based on factors such as your purchase, payment and credit history.
Make the Business Platinum Card® work even harder for you. Hilton for Business members get up to $200 back per calendar year when you make an eligible purchase at Hilton properties across the globe. Gift cards are not an eligible purchase. Benefit enrollment required.
Fly like a pro with a $200 Airline Fee Credit. Select one qualifying airline to receive up to $200 back per year on baggage fees and other incidentals.
Use the Business Platinum Card and get up to $219 back per calendar year on your CLEAR+ Membership (subject to auto-renewal).
Maximize your time away with Fine Hotels + Resorts through Amex Travel™.
Enroll and get up to $150 in statement credits on U.S purchases directly with Dell Technologies on the Business Platinum Card and an additional $1,000 statement credit after you spend $5,000 or more on that same Card per calendar year.
Enroll and get up to $300 in statement credits per calendar year on U.S. purchases of ChatGPT Business* on the Business Platinum Card. *Subject to auto-renewal
Enroll and get a $250 statement credit after you spend $600 or more on U.S. purchases directly with Adobe per calendar year on the Business Platinum Card.
Get up to $90 in statement credits quarterly for purchases with Indeed on the Business Platinum Card. That’s up to $360 back per year. Enrollment required.
Get up to $10 in statement credits per month for wireless telephone service purchases made directly with a wireless provider in the U.S. on the Business Platinum Card. That’s up to $120 back per year. Enrollment required.
2X points on purchases at U.S. construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus.
5X points on flights and prepaid hotels on AmexTravel.com
1X points on other eligible purchases
Terms Apply.
- 5XEarn 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels on AmexTravel.com.
- 2XEarn 2X points on purchases at U.S. construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus.
- 1XEarn 1X points on other eligible purchases.
Alternatives: If you prefer better flat-rate rewards and similar travel perks, the Capital One Venture X Business Card is a strong alternative.
- You’ll get some of the best airport lounge access perks available on a business credit card.
- The numerous perks for business and travel make it easier to offset the annual fee.
- This card carries one of the highest annual fees on the market.
- Some of the card’s niche credits and perks may not be practical for small-business owners, especially if you aren’t a frequent traveler.
As High As 300,000 points. Find Out Your Offer. You may be eligible for as high as 300,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $20,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Learn more.
The American Express Global Lounge Collection® can provide an escape at the airport. With complimentary access to more than 1,550 airport lounges across 140 countries and counting, you have more airport lounge options than any other credit card company on the market as of 01/2026.
See how you can unlock over $4,000 in business and travel value annually after meeting qualifying spend thresholds on the Business Platinum Card. Terms apply.
Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually for up to a total of $600 in statement credits per calendar year on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection bookings through American Express Travel using the Business Platinum Card®. The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
No Preset Spending Limit: The spending limit on the Business Platinum Card is flexible, so unlike a traditional credit card with a set limit, the amount you can spend adapts based on factors such as your purchase, payment and credit history.
Make the Business Platinum Card® work even harder for you. Hilton for Business members get up to $200 back per calendar year when you make an eligible purchase at Hilton properties across the globe. Gift cards are not an eligible purchase. Benefit enrollment required.
Fly like a pro with a $200 Airline Fee Credit. Select one qualifying airline to receive up to $200 back per year on baggage fees and other incidentals.
Use the Business Platinum Card and get up to $219 back per calendar year on your CLEAR+ Membership (subject to auto-renewal).
Maximize your time away with Fine Hotels + Resorts through Amex Travel™.
Enroll and get up to $150 in statement credits on U.S purchases directly with Dell Technologies on the Business Platinum Card and an additional $1,000 statement credit after you spend $5,000 or more on that same Card per calendar year.
Enroll and get up to $300 in statement credits per calendar year on U.S. purchases of ChatGPT Business* on the Business Platinum Card. *Subject to auto-renewal
Enroll and get a $250 statement credit after you spend $600 or more on U.S. purchases directly with Adobe per calendar year on the Business Platinum Card.
Get up to $90 in statement credits quarterly for purchases with Indeed on the Business Platinum Card. That’s up to $360 back per year. Enrollment required.
Get up to $10 in statement credits per month for wireless telephone service purchases made directly with a wireless provider in the U.S. on the Business Platinum Card. That’s up to $120 back per year. Enrollment required.
2X points on purchases at U.S. construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus.
5X points on flights and prepaid hotels on AmexTravel.com
1X points on other eligible purchases
Terms Apply.
Best business card for first-year rewards value
on American Express's secure siteSee Rates & Fees, Terms Apply
Intro offer
As High As 200,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
Rewards Rate
1X - 4X
Annual fee
$375
Regular APR
17.74% - 28.49% Variable
Rewards
- 4XEarn 4X Membership Rewards® points on the top two eligible categories where your business spends the most each month from 6 eligible categories. While your top 2 categories may change, you will earn 4X points on the first $150,000 in combined purchases from these categories each calendar year (then 1X thereafter). Only the top 2 categories each billing cycle will count towards the $150,000 cap.
- 3XEarn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App™
- 1XEarn 1X on all other eligible purchases.
Pros & Cons
Read our full American Express® Business Gold Card review.
- Along with a decent rewards rate, the spending categories are well-rounded for common business expenses.
- Spending enough to qualify for the welcome offer can significantly boost your rewards potential in the first year.
- The annual fee is quite high.
- Although it offers some impressive travel benefits, it doesn't offer luxury travel perks like airport lounge access like some other top-tier business rewards cards.
Card Details
As High As 200,000 points. Find Out Your Offer. You may be eligible for as high as 200,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $15,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points on the top two eligible categories where your business spends the most each month from 6 eligible categories. While your top 2 categories may change, you will earn 4X points on the first $150,000 in combined purchases from these categories each calendar year (then 1X thereafter). Only the top 2 categories each billing cycle will count towards the $150,000 cap.
Earn up to $20 in statement credits monthly after you use the Business Gold Card for eligible U.S. purchases at FedEx (through 10/01/2026), Grubhub, and Office Supply Stores. This can be an annual savings of up to $240. Enrollment required.
Enroll and get up to $300 in statement credits per calendar year on U.S. purchases of ChatGPT Business* on the Business Gold Card. *Subject to auto-renewal.
Enroll and get up to $150 in statement credits per calendar year for U.S. purchases with Squarespace. Subscription purchases subject to auto-renewal.
Get up to a $12.95** statement credit back each month after you pay for a monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) with your Business Gold Card. **Up to $12.95 plus applicable taxes on one membership fee.
Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App™.
The Business Gold Card comes in three metal designs: Gold, Rose Gold and White Gold. Make your selection when you apply on Americanexpress.com.
Terms Apply
Best business card for bonus offer
on Capital One's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
Earn $2,000 cash back
Rewards Rate
2% - 5%
Annual fee
$150
Regular APR
25.74% (Variable)
Rewards
- 2%2% cash back on every purchase
- 5%5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Business Travel
What you should know
Learn more: Why small business owners love the Capital One Spark Cash Plus
Alternatives: The American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card may be a more lucrative flat-rate rewards card for small-business owners with modest budgets.
- It carries one of the most valuable business card welcome offers, so it's a great choice if you have high costs and can easily meet the spending requirement.
- The flat cash back rate could make it easier for big spenders to offset the annual fee and rack up rewards, regardless of your biggest spending categories.
- The welcome offer and annual fee credit spending requirements might be too high for businesses with modest budgets.
- Capital One recommends excellent credit for applicants, which can put the card out of reach for some business owners who would benefit from unlimited flat-rate rewards on large start-up expenses.
Card Details
Earn a one-time cash bonus of $2,000 plus for a limited time, earn a $500 Capital One Business Travel credit once you spend $30,000 in the first 3 months
Earn an additional $2,000 cash bonus for every $500K spent during the first year. You can earn this bonus multiple times over the course of year 1!
Earn unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase, everywhere—with no limits or category restrictions
Enjoy big purchasing power so you can spend more and earn more rewards. The Spark Cash Plus card has no preset spending limit, so it can adapt to your needs based on your spending behavior, payment history, credit profile and other factors
Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Business Travel
Streamline your accounts payable process, employee spending, and more from your online account with free business management tools
Empower your teams to make business purchases while you earn rewards from their transactions with free employee and virtual cards
$150 annual fee - Spend $150,000 annually and Capital One will refund this fee every year
Your card is designed to be paid in full. However you have the option to carry over a portion of your balance with interest if needed. Pay at least the minimum payment amount by your payment due date, otherwise you'll be charged a 2.99% late fee
For businesses that need large spending capacity and want to maximize cash back
Top rated mobile app
We appreciate your feedback
Thank you for taking the time to share your experience.