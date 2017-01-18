taxes

Do you have to file taxes? The answer depends on your age, income and filing status

VGstockstudio/Getty Images Some people don't need to file taxes every year, but this reprieve from tax duties generally applies to those whose earnings don't meet certain thresholds. You must consider three things when determining if you need to file a tax return: your age, your filing status and your income. Once you reach a certain income level, the law usually requires you to file taxes. The amounts are adjusted annually for inflation. Tax-filing earnings thresholds for 2016 taxes Filing status Younger than 65 65 or older Single $10,350 $11,900 Head of household $13,350 $14,900 Married filing jointly $20,700 (both spouses) $21,950 (one spouse) $23,200 (both spouses) Qualifying widow/widower with dependent child $16,650 $17,900 Married filing separately $4,050 $4,050 ACA premium credit claim If you got health care coverage as required by the Affordable Care Act, also referred to as ACA or Obamacare, you might need to file a return. This is the case if you qualified for federal help in buying your health care coverage through the health insurance marketplace. If advance payments of the ACA premium tax credit were made for you, your spouse, or a dependent who obtained such marketplace medical coverage, that amount must be reported by filing a Form 1040 tax return and Form 8962, Premium Tax Credit. This will ensure that you got the appropriate tax credit in advance. If you received too much premium help, you'll have to repay it with your return filing. If you did not get enough, you can collect the extra when you file. RATE SEARCH: Looking for a high-yielding savings account? Compare rates at Bankrate.com today! Filing a return As the table indicates, individuals younger than age 65 must file if they make certain amounts. The earnings threshold amounts go up a bit for older (65-plus) individuals.