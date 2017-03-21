Hero Images/Getty Images

A buy-and-hold investment strategy often pays off for long-term investors when it comes time to sell their assets.

If you've made money on the asset and have held it for longer than a year before selling, you can pay a lower tax rate -- if you have to pay any tax at all -- because your gain is considered a long-term capital gain. But if you sell before a year is up, the short-term capital gains rate applies, which is the same as your ordinary tax rate: as high as 39.6 percent for some taxpayers.

Your income ultimately determines what long-term capital gains rate you pay. If your profit pushes you into a higher bracket, you could possibly be taxed at a combination of rates. And, you could face yet another rate depending on the type of property you sell.

Zero capital gains taxes for some

Taxpayers in the two lowest tax brackets -- 10 percent and 15 percent -- could end up without any capital gains tax bill at all. That's right: zero capital gains tax for some filers.

Before 2008, these taxpayers had to pay 5 percent of their long-term capital gains. Now any long-term assets they sell will be exempt from capital gains taxes.

0 percent capital gains tax rate for 2016 taxes applies to: Filing status Maximum taxable income Single or married filing separately $37,650 Married filing jointly $75,300 Head of household $50,400

While lower-income individuals don't typically invest a lot of money in taxable brokerage accounts, this tax benefit could help out retirees who have little or no taxable income.

Tax tip: The children of older individuals could combine the annual gift exclusion ($14,000 in 2016 and 2017) with this capital gains break and give appreciated long-term assets to their older parents.