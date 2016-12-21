PrintSubscribe
real estate

The 10 states with the highest foreclosure rates in November

By Laura Dunn • Bankrate.com

Top 10 states for foreclosure
Ditto/Getty Images

The 10 worst states for foreclosures

Foreclosure filings fell by about 18 percent nationally from October to November, according to ATTOM Data Solutions, which tracks the numbers. The California-based firm says the month-over-month decline in foreclosure activity was the largest in six years.

Even so, some parts of the country are still feeling foreclosure pain. We look at the 10 states that were the worst for foreclosures during November, counting down to the state with the highest rate.

Show View allHide Hide all

No. 10: Pennsylvania

f11photo/Getty Images

No. 10: Pennsylvania

1 in every 1,246 housing units received a foreclosure filing.

  • Change in filings from October: Down 18.3 percent
  • Nationally: 1 in every 1,533
No. 9: New Mexico

ferrantraite/Getty Images

No. 9: New Mexico

1 in every 1,147 housing units received a foreclosure filing.

  • Change in filings from October: Up 2.9 percent
  • Nationally: 1 in every 1,533
No. 8: Ohio

Alex Maclean/Getty Images

No. 8: Ohio

1 in every 1,055 housing units received a foreclosure filing.

  • Change in filings from October: Down 11.8 percent
  • Nationally: 1 in every 1,533

No. 7: Illinois

stevegeer/Getty Images

No. 7: Illinois

1 in every 1,038 housing units received a foreclosure filing.

  • Change in filings from October: Down 32.2 percent
  • Nationally: 1 in every 1,533
No. 6: Florida

THEPALMER/Getty Images

No. 6: Florida

1 in every 991 housing units received a foreclosure filing.

  • Change in filings from October: Down 9.8 percent
  • Nationally: 1 in every 1,533
No. 5: Maryland

DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images

No. 5: Maryland

1 in every 981 housing units received a foreclosure filing.

  • Change in filings from October: Down 30.8 percent
  • Nationally: 1 in every 1,533

No. 4: Connecticut

DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images

No. 4: Connecticut

1 in every 969 housing units received a foreclosure filing.

  • Change in filings from October: Up 20.1 percent
  • Nationally: 1 in every 1,533
No. 3: Nevada

Gerald Lord/Getty Images

No. 3: Nevada

1 in every 793 housing units received a foreclosure filing.

  • Change in filings from October: Up 4.1 percent
  • Nationally: 1 in every 1,533
No. 2: Delaware

DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images

No. 2: Delaware

1 in every 792 housing units received a foreclosure filing.

  • Change in filings from October: Down 55.1 percent
  • Nationally: 1 in every 1,533
No. 1: New Jersey

andykazie/Getty Images

No. 1: New Jersey

1 in every 598 housing units received a foreclosure filing.

  • Change in filings from October: Down 5.7 percent
  • Nationally: 1 in every 1,533

