f11photo/Getty Images
No. 10: Pennsylvania
1 in every 1,246 housing units received a foreclosure filing.
- Change in filings from October: Down 18.3 percent
- Nationally: 1 in every 1,533
ferrantraite/Getty Images
No. 9: New Mexico
1 in every 1,147 housing units received a foreclosure filing.
- Change in filings from October: Up 2.9 percent
- Nationally: 1 in every 1,533
Alex Maclean/Getty Images
No. 8: Ohio
1 in every 1,055 housing units received a foreclosure filing.
- Change in filings from October: Down 11.8 percent
- Nationally: 1 in every 1,533
RATE SEARCH: Get prequalified for a mortgage today.
stevegeer/Getty Images
No. 7: Illinois
1 in every 1,038 housing units received a foreclosure filing.
- Change in filings from October: Down 32.2 percent
- Nationally: 1 in every 1,533
THEPALMER/Getty Images
No. 6: Florida
1 in every 991 housing units received a foreclosure filing.
- Change in filings from October: Down 9.8 percent
- Nationally: 1 in every 1,533
DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images
No. 5: Maryland
1 in every 981 housing units received a foreclosure filing.
- Change in filings from October: Down 30.8 percent
- Nationally: 1 in every 1,533
RATE SEARCH: Shop today for a mortgage.
DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images
No. 4: Connecticut
1 in every 969 housing units received a foreclosure filing.
- Change in filings from October: Up 20.1 percent
- Nationally: 1 in every 1,533
Gerald Lord/Getty Images
No. 3: Nevada
1 in every 793 housing units received a foreclosure filing.
- Change in filings from October: Up 4.1 percent
- Nationally: 1 in every 1,533
DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images
No. 2: Delaware
1 in every 792 housing units received a foreclosure filing.
- Change in filings from October: Down 55.1 percent
- Nationally: 1 in every 1,533
andykazie/Getty Images
No. 1: New Jersey
1 in every 598 housing units received a foreclosure filing.
- Change in filings from October: Down 5.7 percent
- Nationally: 1 in every 1,533
RATE SEARCH: Don't have much of a down payment? Search today for a low down-payment mortgage on Bankrate.com.