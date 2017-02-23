PrintSubscribe
real estate

5 worst indoor remodels for your money

By • Bankrate.com

Least cost-effective remodels
Least cost-effective remodels

Onzeg/Getty Images

Least cost-effective remodels

Which home projects pay back the least money when you sell your home? Every year, Remodeling magazine surveys a slew of experts to find out which remodeling projects deliver the best -- and the worst -- bang for the buck. This year's results are carried in the Remodeling 2017 Cost vs. Value Report.

The Cost vs. Value Report compares average costs for 29 common remodeling projects, done by professionals, in 99 metropolitan areas.

The report also looks at the average value that each project returns if the house is sold a year after the work is done. Here are the five interior remodeling projects that have the lowest return in investment, according to Remodeling's 2017 Cost vs. Value Report.

Universal design bathroom

rilueda/Shutterstock.com

Universal design bathroom

  • Average cost: $15,730
  • Average resale value: $10,766
  • Cost recouped: 68.4 percent

Universal design is the industry term for interior design for people of all ages and abilities. This project takes a 5-by-7-foot bathroom and installs things like grab bars and a shower that can be used by someone in a wheelchair.

Major kitchen remodel

Artazum/Shutterstock.com

Major kitchen remodel

  • Average cost: $62,518
  • Average resale value: $40,560
  • Cost recouped: 65.3 percent

Want to take an outmoded, 200-square-foot kitchen and spiff it up while adding an island? Doing so will return about two-thirds of the cost at resale.

Bathroom remodel

pbombaert/Shutterstock.com

Bathroom remodel

  • Average cost: $18,546
  • Average resale value: $12,024
  • Cost recouped: 64.8 percent

Update a 5-by-7-foot bathroom with a new tub, toilet and vanity. Nothing fancy, and no grab bars.

Master suite addition

Thomas Barrat/Shutterstock.com

Master suite addition

  • Average cost: $119,533
  • Average resale value: $77,506
  • Cost recouped: 64.8 percent

If you want to add a master suite to the house, it's going to cost you. This project, calls for adding a 24-by-16-foot master bedroom suite to the house, with a walk-in closet and bathroom with a soaker tub.

Bathroom addition

sonnee101/Shutterstock.com

Bathroom addition

  • Average cost: $43,232
  • Average resale value: $23,283
  • Cost recouped: 53.9 percent

This project brings the least bang for the buck, but when you gotta have a new bathroom, you gotta have a new bathroom. Workers build a new 6-by-8-foot bathroom onto the house.

