5 worst indoor remodels for your money

Universal design bathroom

Average cost: $15,730

Average resale value: $10,766

Cost recouped: 68.4 percent

Universal design is the industry term for interior design for people of all ages and abilities. This project takes a 5-by-7-foot bathroom and installs things like grab bars and a shower that can be used by someone in a wheelchair.

Major kitchen remodel

Average cost: $62,518

Average resale value: $40,560

Cost recouped: 65.3 percent

Want to take an outmoded, 200-square-foot kitchen and spiff it up while adding an island? Doing so will return about two-thirds of the cost at resale.

Bathroom remodel

Average cost: $18,546

Average resale value: $12,024

Cost recouped: 64.8 percent

Update a 5-by-7-foot bathroom with a new tub, toilet and vanity. Nothing fancy, and no grab bars.

Master suite addition

Average cost: $119,533

Average resale value: $77,506

Cost recouped: 64.8 percent

If you want to add a master suite to the house, it's going to cost you. This project, calls for adding a 24-by-16-foot master bedroom suite to the house, with a walk-in closet and bathroom with a soaker tub.

Bathroom addition

Average cost: $43,232

Average resale value: $23,283

Cost recouped: 53.9 percent

This project brings the least bang for the buck, but when you gotta have a new bathroom, you gotta have a new bathroom. Workers build a new 6-by-8-foot bathroom onto the house.

