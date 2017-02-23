5 worst indoor remodels for your money

rilueda/Shutterstock.com
Universal design bathroom
- Average cost: $15,730
- Average resale value: $10,766
- Cost recouped: 68.4 percent
Universal design is the industry term for interior design for people of all ages and abilities. This project takes a 5-by-7-foot bathroom and installs things like grab bars and a shower that can be used by someone in a wheelchair.
Artazum/Shutterstock.com
Major kitchen remodel
- Average cost: $62,518
- Average resale value: $40,560
- Cost recouped: 65.3 percent
Want to take an outmoded, 200-square-foot kitchen and spiff it up while adding an island? Doing so will return about two-thirds of the cost at resale.
pbombaert/Shutterstock.com
Bathroom remodel
- Average cost: $18,546
- Average resale value: $12,024
- Cost recouped: 64.8 percent
Update a 5-by-7-foot bathroom with a new tub, toilet and vanity. Nothing fancy, and no grab bars.
Thomas Barrat/Shutterstock.com
Master suite addition
- Average cost: $119,533
- Average resale value: $77,506
- Cost recouped: 64.8 percent
If you want to add a master suite to the house, it's going to cost you. This project, calls for adding a 24-by-16-foot master bedroom suite to the house, with a walk-in closet and bathroom with a soaker tub.
sonnee101/Shutterstock.com
Bathroom addition
- Average cost: $43,232
- Average resale value: $23,283
- Cost recouped: 53.9 percent
This project brings the least bang for the buck, but when you gotta have a new bathroom, you gotta have a new bathroom. Workers build a new 6-by-8-foot bathroom onto the house.
