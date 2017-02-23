credit cards

What is credit card fraud?

Stefano Cavoretto/Shutterstock.com Media reports of credit card fraud are enough to get anyone's attention. And it's good to be cautious. In fact, Statistic Brain reports that approximately 10 percent of Americans have been victims of some form of credit card fraud. Of course, that doesn't mean you should stop using credit cards. Instead, you should be familiar with credit card fraud so you know how to protect yourself. How credit card thieves operate Credit card fraud occurs when someone uses your credit card information without your permission to make unauthorized purchases. According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), these are some common ways that criminals end up with credit card data. Dumpster diving: Criminals search through your garbage bin in pursuit of bank statements, credit card statements, purchase receipts with personal information or unused credit card applications.

Theft: This is the old-school method of simply stealing your credit cards from your purse or wallet.

Skimming: When a person or hidden camera photographs your credit card and watches you enter your pin.

Phishing: Fraudulent emails or phone calls received from people claiming to represent your bank or credit card company. They ask you to confirm details like your account number, first and last name, Social Security number, account passwords and/or login information.

Fraudulent emails or phone calls received from people claiming to represent your bank or credit card company. They ask you to confirm details like your account number, first and last name, Social Security number, account passwords and/or login information. Hacked websites: Sometimes, expert hackers break into the private servers of large corporations and steal the credit card information from thousands of customers. Luckily, most companies have heavily encrypted systems to deter hackers. How to protect yourself One of the best ways to deal with credit card fraud is to prevent it from happening to you in the first place. Keep very close tabs on your cards and statements. Never lend your credit card -- or credit card information -- to anyone, including friends or family members.