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Ramit Sethi's Recommended Cards

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Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Chase Sapphire Reserve®
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4.8

Bankrate score

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on Chase's secure site

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Intro offer

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150,000 bonus points

Recommended credit score

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740 - 850

Regular APR

19.49% - 27.99% Variable

Annual fee

$795

Rewards rate

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1x - 8x

Best for dining

American Express® Gold Card

American Express&reg; Gold Card
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4.9

Bankrate score

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on American Express's secure site

See Rates & Fees, Terms Apply

Intro offer

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As High As 100,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.

Recommended credit score

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Good to Excellent

Regular APR

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Annual fee

$325

Rewards rate

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1X - 5X

Best luxury card bonus for airfare

American Express Platinum Card®

American Express Platinum Card®
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4.8

Bankrate score

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on American Express's secure site

See Rates & Fees, Terms Apply

Intro offer

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As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.

Recommended credit score

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Good to Excellent

Regular APR

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Annual fee

$895

Rewards rate

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5X

Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card

Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card

Bankrate score

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3.9
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Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:670 - 850
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Apply now

on Chase's secure site

See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

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Earn 100,000 bonus points

Rewards Rate

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1X - 3X

Annual fee

$95

Regular APR

17.74% - 26.74% Variable

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

Bankrate score

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4.9
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Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:740 - 850
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on Capital One's secure site

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Intro offer

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Earn 75,000 bonus miles

Rewards Rate

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2 Miles - 10 Miles

Annual fee

$395

Regular APR

19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)