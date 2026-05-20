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My Entry Level Hotel Loyalty Cards

Hilton Honors American Express Card

Hilton Honors American Express Card
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4.5

Bankrate score

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on American Express's secure site

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Intro offer

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Earn 100,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points + a $100 Statement Credit

Recommended credit score

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Good to Excellent

Regular APR

19.49%-28.49% Variable

Annual fee

$0

Rewards rate

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3X - 7X

Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card

Hilton Honors American Express Surpass&reg; Card
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4.7

Bankrate score

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on American Express's secure site

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Intro offer

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Intro Annual Fee Offer + 130,000 Points

Recommended credit score

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Good to Excellent

Regular APR

19.49%-28.49% Variable

Annual fee

$0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $150.

Rewards rate

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3X - 12X

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on Chase's secure site

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Intro offer

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Earn 80,000 Bonus Points

Recommended credit score

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670 - 850

Regular APR

19.24% - 27.74% Variable

Annual fee

$0

Rewards rate

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2X - 17X

The World of Hyatt Credit Card

The World of Hyatt Credit Card

Bankrate score

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4.8
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Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:670 - 850
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on Chase's secure site

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Intro offer

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Earn up to 75,000 points

Rewards Rate

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2X - 9X

Annual fee

$95

Regular APR

19.24% - 27.74% Variable

Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card

Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card

Bankrate score

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3.9
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Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:670 - 850
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on Capital One's secure site

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Intro offer

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Earn a bonus of 20,000 miles

Rewards rate

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1.25X miles - 5X miles

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)