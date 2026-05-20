My Entry Level Hotel Loyalty Cards
Bankrate score
on American Express's secure siteSee Rates & Fees, Terms Apply
Intro offer
Earn 100,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points + a $100 Statement Credit
Recommended credit score
Good to Excellent
Regular APR
19.49%-28.49% Variable
Annual fee
$0
Rewards rate
3X - 7X
View Details
- 7XEarn 7X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases charged on your Card directly with a hotel or resort within the Hilton portfolio.
- 5XEarn 5X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases on your Card: at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. supermarkets, at U.S. gas stations.
- 3XEarn 3X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card.
Earn 100,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points and a $100 Statement Credit after you spend $2,000 on eligible purchases on the Hilton Honors American Express Card within your first 6 months of Card Membership. Offer ends 7/29/26.
No Annual Fee.
Earn 7X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases charged on your Card directly with a hotel or resort within the Hilton portfolio.
Earn 5X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases on your Card: at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. supermarkets, at U.S. gas stations.
Earn 3X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card.
Points don't expire while your Hilton Honors American Express Card is active and in good standing.
No Foreign Transaction Fees. Enjoy international travel without additional fees on purchases made abroad.
Whenever you travel more than 100 miles from home, Global Assist® Hotline is available for 24/7 emergency assistance and coordination services, including medical and legal referrals, emergency cash wires, and missing luggage assistance. Card Members are responsible for the costs charged by third-party service providers. Other terms and conditions apply.
Apply with confidence. Know if you're approved for a Card with no impact to your credit score. If you're approved and you choose to accept this Card, your credit score may be impacted.
Terms Apply.
- 7XEarn 7X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases charged on your Card directly with a hotel or resort within the Hilton portfolio.
- 5XEarn 5X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases on your Card: at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. supermarkets, at U.S. gas stations.
- 3XEarn 3X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card.
Earn 100,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points and a $100 Statement Credit after you spend $2,000 on eligible purchases on the Hilton Honors American Express Card within your first 6 months of Card Membership. Offer ends 7/29/26.
No Annual Fee.
Earn 7X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases charged on your Card directly with a hotel or resort within the Hilton portfolio.
Earn 5X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases on your Card: at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. supermarkets, at U.S. gas stations.
Earn 3X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card.
Points don't expire while your Hilton Honors American Express Card is active and in good standing.
No Foreign Transaction Fees. Enjoy international travel without additional fees on purchases made abroad.
Whenever you travel more than 100 miles from home, Global Assist® Hotline is available for 24/7 emergency assistance and coordination services, including medical and legal referrals, emergency cash wires, and missing luggage assistance. Card Members are responsible for the costs charged by third-party service providers. Other terms and conditions apply.
Apply with confidence. Know if you're approved for a Card with no impact to your credit score. If you're approved and you choose to accept this Card, your credit score may be impacted.
Terms Apply.
Bankrate score
on American Express's secure siteSee Rates & Fees, Terms Apply
Intro offer
Intro Annual Fee Offer + 130,000 Points
Recommended credit score
Good to Excellent
Regular APR
19.49%-28.49% Variable
Annual fee
$0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $150.
Rewards rate
3X - 12X
View Details
- 12XEarn 12X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases charged on your Card directly with a hotel or resort within the Hilton portfolio.
- 6XEarn 6X Points for each dollar of purchases on your Card at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. supermarkets, and at U.S. gas stations.
- 4XEarn 4X Points for each dollar on U.S. Online Retail Purchases.
- 3XEarn 3X Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card.
Enjoy a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $150 and earn 130,000 Bonus Points after you spend $3,000 in purchases on the Card within your first 6 months of Card Membership. Offer ends 7/29/26.
Enjoy complimentary Hilton Honors™ Gold status with your Card. Plus, spend $40,000 on eligible purchases on your Card in a calendar year and you can earn an upgrade to Hilton Honors Diamond status through the end of the next calendar year.
Get up to $50 in statement credits each quarter for purchases made directly with a property in the Hilton portfolio on your Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card. That’s up to $200 in statement credits annually.
Earn a Free Night Reward from Hilton Honors after you spend $15,000 on eligible purchases on your Card in a calendar year.
Earn 12X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases charged on your Card directly with a hotel or resort within the Hilton portfolio.
Earn 6X Points for each dollar of purchases on your Card at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. supermarkets, and at U.S. gas stations.
Earn 4X Points for each dollar on U.S. Online Retail Purchases.
Earn 3X Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card.
As a Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card Member, you can enroll to receive complimentary National Car Rental® Emerald Club Executive® status through the link on your American Express online account. After you’re enrolled, you can reserve a rental car by calling National Car Rental directly, using your travel service, or by booking online or through the National Car Rental mobile app. Terms apply.
No Foreign Transaction Fees. Enjoy international travel without additional fees on purchases made abroad.
Whenever you travel more than 100 miles from home, Global Assist® Hotline is available for 24/7 emergency assistance and coordination services, including medical and legal referrals, emergency cash wires, and missing luggage assistance. Card Members are responsible for the costs charged by third-party service providers. Other terms and conditions apply.
Points don’t expire while your Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card is active and in good standing.
$0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $150.
Apply with confidence. Know if you're approved for a Card with no impact to your credit score. If you're approved and you choose to accept this Card, your credit score may be impacted.
Terms Apply.
- 12XEarn 12X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases charged on your Card directly with a hotel or resort within the Hilton portfolio.
- 6XEarn 6X Points for each dollar of purchases on your Card at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. supermarkets, and at U.S. gas stations.
- 4XEarn 4X Points for each dollar on U.S. Online Retail Purchases.
- 3XEarn 3X Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card.
Enjoy a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $150 and earn 130,000 Bonus Points after you spend $3,000 in purchases on the Card within your first 6 months of Card Membership. Offer ends 7/29/26.
Enjoy complimentary Hilton Honors™ Gold status with your Card. Plus, spend $40,000 on eligible purchases on your Card in a calendar year and you can earn an upgrade to Hilton Honors Diamond status through the end of the next calendar year.
Get up to $50 in statement credits each quarter for purchases made directly with a property in the Hilton portfolio on your Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card. That’s up to $200 in statement credits annually.
Earn a Free Night Reward from Hilton Honors after you spend $15,000 on eligible purchases on your Card in a calendar year.
Earn 12X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases charged on your Card directly with a hotel or resort within the Hilton portfolio.
Earn 6X Points for each dollar of purchases on your Card at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. supermarkets, and at U.S. gas stations.
Earn 4X Points for each dollar on U.S. Online Retail Purchases.
Earn 3X Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card.
As a Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card Member, you can enroll to receive complimentary National Car Rental® Emerald Club Executive® status through the link on your American Express online account. After you’re enrolled, you can reserve a rental car by calling National Car Rental directly, using your travel service, or by booking online or through the National Car Rental mobile app. Terms apply.
No Foreign Transaction Fees. Enjoy international travel without additional fees on purchases made abroad.
Whenever you travel more than 100 miles from home, Global Assist® Hotline is available for 24/7 emergency assistance and coordination services, including medical and legal referrals, emergency cash wires, and missing luggage assistance. Card Members are responsible for the costs charged by third-party service providers. Other terms and conditions apply.
Points don’t expire while your Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card is active and in good standing.
$0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $150.
Apply with confidence. Know if you're approved for a Card with no impact to your credit score. If you're approved and you choose to accept this Card, your credit score may be impacted.
Terms Apply.
on Chase's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
Earn 80,000 Bonus Points
Recommended credit score
670 - 850
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.74% Variable
Annual fee
$0
Rewards rate
2X - 17X
View Details
- 17XEarn up to 17 total points per $1 spent when you stay at IHG Hotels & Resorts.
- 3XEarn 3 points per $1 spent on purchases on monthly bills, at gas stations, and restaurants.
- 2XEarn 2 points per $1 spent on all other purchases.
Earn 80,000 Bonus Points after spending $2,000 in the first 3 months from account opening.
No Annual Fee
Earn up to 17 total points per $1 spent when you stay at IHG Hotels & Resorts
Earn 3 points per $1 spent on purchases on monthly bills, at gas stations, and restaurants. Earn 2 points per $1 spent on all other purchases
No Foreign Transaction Fees
Redeem 3 Nights, Get the 4th Night Free
IHG One Rewards Bonus points are redeemable at Hotels & Resorts such as InterContinental®, Crowne Plaza®, Kimpton®, EVEN® Hotels, Hotel Indigo® & Holiday Inn®
Member FDIC
- 17XEarn up to 17 total points per $1 spent when you stay at IHG Hotels & Resorts.
- 3XEarn 3 points per $1 spent on purchases on monthly bills, at gas stations, and restaurants.
- 2XEarn 2 points per $1 spent on all other purchases.
Earn 80,000 Bonus Points after spending $2,000 in the first 3 months from account opening.
No Annual Fee
Earn up to 17 total points per $1 spent when you stay at IHG Hotels & Resorts
Earn 3 points per $1 spent on purchases on monthly bills, at gas stations, and restaurants. Earn 2 points per $1 spent on all other purchases
No Foreign Transaction Fees
Redeem 3 Nights, Get the 4th Night Free
IHG One Rewards Bonus points are redeemable at Hotels & Resorts such as InterContinental®, Crowne Plaza®, Kimpton®, EVEN® Hotels, Hotel Indigo® & Holiday Inn®
Member FDIC
Bankrate score
on Chase's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
Earn up to 75,000 points
Rewards Rate
2X - 9X
Annual fee
$95
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards
- 9XEarn up to 9 points total for Hyatt stays – 4 Bonus Points per $1 spent on qualified purchases at Hyatt hotels & up to 5 Base Points per $1 from Hyatt as a World of Hyatt member
- 2XEarn 2 Bonus Points per $1 spent at restaurants, on airline tickets purchased directly from the airlines, on local transit and commuting and on fitness club and gym memberships
Card Details
Earn up to 75,000 Bonus Points. Earn 45,000 Bonus Points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. Plus, up to 30,000 more Bonus Points by earning 2 Bonus Points total per $1 spent in the first 6 months from account opening on purchases that normally earn 1 Bonus Point, on up to $15,000 spent.
Enjoy complimentary World of Hyatt Discoverist status for as long as your account is open.
Get 1 free night each year after your Cardmember anniversary at any Category 1-4 Hyatt hotel or resort
Receive 5 tier qualifying night credits towards status after account opening, and each year after that for as long as your account is open
Earn an extra free night at any Category 1-4 Hyatt hotel if you spend $15,000 in a calendar year
Earn 2 qualifying night credits towards tier status every time you spend $5,000 on your card
Earn up to 9 points total for Hyatt stays – 4 Bonus Points per $1 spent on qualified purchases at Hyatt hotels & up to 5 Base Points per $1 from Hyatt as a World of Hyatt member
Earn 2 Bonus Points per $1 spent at restaurants, on airline tickets purchased directly from the airlines, on local transit and commuting and on fitness club and gym memberships
Member FDIC
Bankrate score
on Capital One's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
Earn a bonus of 20,000 miles
Rewards rate
1.25X miles - 5X miles
Annual fee
$0
Regular APR
18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards
- 5X milesEarn 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 1.25X milesEarn unlimited 1.25X miles on every purchase, every day
Card Details
Earn a bonus of 20,000 miles once you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $200 in travel
$0 annual fee and no foreign transaction fees
Earn unlimited 1.25X miles on every purchase, every day
Miles won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how many you can earn
Earn 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
Use your miles to get reimbursed for any travel purchase—or redeem by booking a trip through Capital One Travel
Transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
Enjoy 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months; 18.49% - 28.49% variable APR after that; balance transfer fee applies
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