You may be eligible for as high as 80,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $2,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.

Enjoy a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $150.

Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card Members get 15% off when using miles to book Award Travel on Delta flights through delta.com and the Fly Delta app. Discount not applicable to partner-operated flights or to taxes and fees.

$200 Delta Flight Credit: After you spend $10,000 in purchases on your Card in a calendar year, you can receive a $200 Delta Flight Credit to use toward future travel.

$120 Rideshare Credit: With your $120 Rideshare Credit, earn up to $10 back in statement credits each month after your first Card renewal when you use your Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card for U.S. rideshare purchases with select providers. Enrollment required.

When you use your Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card, you can earn: 2X miles on Delta Purchases, 2X miles at restaurants, 2X miles at U.S. supermarkets, 1X miles on all other eligible purchases. Every mile you earn brings you closer to the places you want to go. Turn them into your next trip, use them for seat upgrades, and more.

Check your first bag for free on Delta flights worldwide and get a second bag free when flying domestically.

Receive Zone 5 Priority Boarding on Delta flights; board early, stow your carry-on bag and settle in sooner.

$100 Delta Stays Credit: Get up to $100 back per year as a statement credit after using your Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card to book prepaid hotels or vacation rentals through Delta Stays on delta.com.

Want even more flexibility? Take up to $50 off the cost of your flight for every 5,000 miles you redeem with Pay with Miles when you book on delta.com.

Receive a 20% savings in the form of a statement credit on eligible Delta in-flight purchases after using your Card.

No Foreign Transaction Fees. Enjoy international travel without additional fees on purchases made abroad.

Send money, split purchases, and focus on the moments that matter – with Send & Split®. Powered by Venmo and PayPal. Enrollment Required. Terms apply.