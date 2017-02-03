real estate

Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock.com Buying a house represents a dream come true for many individuals and families. As such, this exciting and life-changing process requires upfront financial planning. You must not only make sure that the house you plan on buying checks out, you also must ensure that your financial situation can support this important purchase. When looking for a house to buy, keep certain factors in mind, including your financial situation, types of available loans, your credit score, the price of the house, and your down payment amount. Understanding what to look for when buying a house can help you navigate the process smoothly.

Financial situation

Before you buy a house, make sure that your monthly budget can accept such a large expense. Unlike most goods and services, when you buy a house, you pay for it over the course of many years, usually 15 or 30, depending on the length of your loan.

Some other factors to consider before purchasing a home include the type of loan you want, your credit score and how much you want to spend.

Type of loans

When purchasing a home, you have a few options for the type of loan you want to use. Some of these include fixed-rate, adjustable-rate and interest-only loans.

Fixed-rate home loan

The interest rate on a fixed-rate home loan stays the same over the life of the loan, with payments divided up into equal amounts that you pay on a monthly basis. The longer the payoff time, the less you have to pay each month. In addition, typically you pay for the interest on the loan in the first few years, with more of your payment going toward the principal the longer you pay.

Adjustable-rate mortgage

The interest rate on an adjustable-rate mortgage changes from year to year, causing the amount you pay from month to month to change. While most lenders charge a low introductory interest rate. With an ARM, you need to strongly consider how much your monthly payment could increase and your ability to pay if it does go up.

Interest-only home loan

Used primarily by more affluent homebuyers, an interest-only home loan requires you to pay only the interest for a set period of time, usually over the course of years. After the interest-only period, your payments reset and you start paying both interest and principal. Usually the amount you pay goes up when this reset occurs, even when the interest rate stays the same.

When you are considering what to look for when buying a house, keep in mind the above loans represent only a few of the financing options available. A smart move would be to talk with a mortgage professional, discussing all of your options, and picking the loan type that best fits your budget.

Credit score

In addition to the type of loan, you also need to review your credit score before buying a house. Your credit score helps creditors determine your creditworthiness. If you have a credit score below 620, expect to be offered a higher interest rate on your loan.

If your credit score drops too low, you might not qualify for a home loan at all. The good credit score for buying a house is above 650. Consider improving your credit score first before trying to buy a house. The lower interest rate you receive by doing so saves you money in the long run.

House price

The higher the price of the house you want to buy, the more you can expect to pay on a monthly basis. When looking at houses, consider your budget and how much you can afford to spend.

Remember to consider your needs, too. Do you have a new addition to the family and need the room? Have your kids moved out and you want a smaller home?

Also, take a look at the price range of the houses available in the area where you want to buy. Compare the prices you find to your budget and determine what home you can afford.

Down payment

A large down payment represents one way to reduce the monthly cost of your mortgage. As a matter of fact, a down payment of 20 percent gives you access to better interest rates. So, in addition to lowering the amount you owe initially, a down payment also can get you a lower interest rate, making a house more affordable for you in the future.