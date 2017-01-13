Find Rates
Calculators
Home
Rates
Calculators
Mortgages
Mortgage Rates
Compare Mortgage Rates
Mortgage Calculator
Veteran Homebuyer Central
Mortgage News
Mortgage Lender Reviews
Home Equity Loans
Reverse Mortgage Loans
Calculators
The Home Hacker
Refinance
Refinance Channel
Refinance Rates
Refinance Calculator
Refinance Mortgage
Auto Loan Refinance
Bank Rates
CD Rates
Savings & Money Market
Checking
Current Rates
Savings Calculator
Bank Ratings
Calculators
Power Up! Blog
Credit Cards
0% APR
Balance Transfer
Travel & Airline
Cash Back
Rewards
Business
Fair Credit
Bad Credit
Best Credit Cards
Game of Loans Blog
Personal Loans
Get Matched - LoanMatch™
Personal Loan Calculator
Debt Consolidation Loans
Home Improvement Loans
Bad Credit Personal Loans
Auto
Auto Center
Auto Loans
Personal Loans
Auto Loan Calculator
Calculators
Retirement
Retirement Home
Senior Living
Retirement Calculators
Investments
Brokerage Accounts
CD Rates
Investment Calculators
One to a Million Blog
Financial Planning
Election 2016
The Cashlorette Blog
Identity Protection
Mastering your Money
Debt Management
Student Loans
Taxes
Tips from Jean Chatzky
Calculators
Certified Financial Planner
Mobile Finance
advertisement
Print
Subscribe
smart spending
How Trump's 15 Cabinet secretaries could impact you
«
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
»
2
Share this story
LinkedIn
Delicious
Reddit
Stumbleupon
Email story
advertisement
«
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
»
Connect with us
Compare Rates
MORTGAGE
REFINANCE
AUTO
CDs
CHECKING/SAVING
Product
Rate
Change
Last week
30 year fixed
3.97%
0.02
3.99%
15 year fixed
3.13%
0.03
3.16%
5/1 ARM
3.34%
0.05
3.29%
View Rates in your area
Next
Product
Rate
Change
Last week
30 year fixed refi
4.00%
0.02
4.02%
15 year fixed refi
3.14%
0.04
3.18%
10 year fixed refi
3.07%
--
0.00
3.07%
View Rates in your area
Next
Product
Rate
Change
Last week
60 month used car loan
3.10%
0.12
2.98%
48 month used car loan
3.08%
0.06
3.02%
60 month new car loan
3.14%
0.11
3.03%
Product
Rate
Change
Last week
6 Month CD
0.73%
0.04
0.77%
1 Year CD
1.18%
--
0.00
1.18%
2 Year CD
1.35%
0.01
1.36%
5 Year CD
1.79%
--
0.01
1.80%
View Rates in your area
Next
Product
Rate
Change
Last week
MMA and SAVINGS
0.58%
0.01
0.57%
$10k MMA
0.51%
0.04
0.55%
Interest Checking
0.36%
0.04
0.32%
View Rates in your area
Next
advertisement
Most Read
7 things homebuyers find offensive
Celebrity house sold: Cary Grant
6 worst home fixes for the money
8 fantasy island homes for sale
Get the 411 on VA loans
Top 10 stolen vehicles police can't find
5 dirt-cheap home-staging ideas
Celebrity house for sale: David Cassidy
6 signs that you are ready to retire early
8 retail chains closing hundreds of stores
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
Connect with us