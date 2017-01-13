JOEL ROBINE/Getty Images

International Business Machines (IBM)

Nicknamed Big Blue, IBM is a multinational U.S. company based in Armonk, New York. After it revolutionized the computer industry, it lost ground to competitors such as Hewlett Packard, Cisco and Dell, posting an $8 billion loss in 1993, the biggest in corporate history at the time. Today, Chief Executive Officer Ginni Rometty is reinventing the 105-year-old company by focusing on higher-growth businesses, including cloud computing and data analytics.

GongTo/Shutterstock.com

Eastman Kodak (KODK)

Founded in 1888 and headquartered in Rochester, New York. Kodak became a leader by creating the first simple consumer camera. With rapid technology development and digital photography, Kodak struggled in the 1990s to keep up. It was the fourth most valuable brand in the U.S. in 1996 but had to declare bankruptcy in 2012. Lately, Kodak has tried to capitalize on Kodak technology for printing, film and software solutions.

RATE SEARCH: Shop Bankrate today for the best high-yield CD rates.

The Washington Post/Getty Images

AOL

According to AOL quarterly earnings report May 8, 2015, 2.1 million people still use AOL's dial-up service. Based in New York, AOL is considered an early pioneer of the internet in the mid-1990s, providing dial-up service, email, instant messaging and a web browser. In 1999, the switch from dial-up to broadband and the disastrous AOL-Time Warner merger almost ended the company. In 2015, it was acquired by Verizon.

JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

American Airlines (AAL)

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, since 1936, it has been a leader in the airline industry. Though it bought Trans World Airlines in 2001, it suffered losses in the late 2000s, laid off employees and filed for bankruptcy in 2011. It's still the world's largest airline with its merger with US Airways in 2013 and is on the comeback trail financially.

RATE SEARCH: Saving up for a big investment? Get some interest on your savings starting today by shopping money market accounts.

KENA BETANCUR/Getty Images

JCPenney (JCP)

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Plano, Texas, this department store has more than 1,000 locations. The company's decline began in 2012 when CEO Ron Johnson made major changes at the retail chain that didn't bring in consumers. It also has a heavy debt burden, while Johnson burned through more than $2.7 billion in 2013. Since then, current CEO Myron Ullman has attempted to turn the company around.