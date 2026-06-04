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Recommended Airline Credit Cards

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Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card

Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card
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4.2

Bankrate score

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on American Express's secure site

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Intro offer

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Earn up to 90,000 Bonus Miles

Recommended credit score

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Good to Excellent

Regular APR

19.49%-28.49% Variable

Annual fee

$0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $150.

Rewards rate

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1X - 2X

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card
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4.2

Bankrate score

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on American Express's secure site

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Intro offer

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Earn up to 125,000 Bonus Miles

Recommended credit score

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Good to Excellent

Regular APR

19.49%-28.49% Variable

Annual fee

$650

Rewards rate

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1X - 3X

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card
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4.9

Bankrate score

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on Capital One's secure site

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Intro offer

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Earn 75,000 bonus miles

Recommended credit score

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740 - 850

Regular APR

19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)

Annual fee

$395

Rewards rate

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2 Miles - 10 Miles

Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Bankrate score

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4.8
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Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:740 - 850
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on Chase's secure site

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Intro offer

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100,000 bonus points

Rewards Rate

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1x - 8x

Annual fee

$795

Regular APR

19.49% - 27.99% Variable