For the Girls Planning Their Next Trip
BEST STARTER TRAVEL CARD
Bankrate score
on Chase's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
75,000 bonus points
Recommended credit score
670 - 850
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Annual fee
$95
Rewards rate
1x - 5x
View Details
Bankrate score
on Capital One's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
Earn a bonus of 20,000 miles
Recommended credit score
670 - 850
Regular APR
18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Annual fee
$0
Rewards rate
1.25X miles - 5X miles
View Details
Best for gas and transit
Bankrate score
on Wells Fargo's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
20,000 bonus points
Recommended credit score
670 - 850
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Annual fee
$0
Rewards rate
1X - 3X
View Details
Bankrate score
on Bilt's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
50,000 Bilt Points + Gold Status + $300 of Bilt Cash
Rewards Rate
1.25X - 2X
Annual fee
$495
Regular APR
26.74 - 34.74% variable
Rewards
Card Details
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