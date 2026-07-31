Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases

Earn up to $100 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel

Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Emergency Evacuation and Transportation and more

Get a year of complimentary Apple TV when activated by December 31, 2026 - a value of $156.

Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for 12 months when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.

Receive one statement credit of up to $120 every four years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to your card for a Global Entry, TSA Precheck® or NEXUS application.

Transfer points to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs