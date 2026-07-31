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For the Girls Planning Their Next Trip

BEST STARTER TRAVEL CARD

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
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4.8

Bankrate score

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on Chase's secure site

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Intro offer

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75,000 bonus points

Recommended credit score

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670 - 850

Regular APR

19.24% - 27.49% Variable

Annual fee

$95

Rewards rate

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1x - 5x

Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card

Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card
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3.9

Bankrate score

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on Capital One's secure site

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Intro offer

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Earn a bonus of 20,000 miles

Recommended credit score

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670 - 850

Regular APR

18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)

Annual fee

$0

Rewards rate

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1.25X miles - 5X miles

Best for gas and transit

Wells Fargo Autograph® Card

Wells Fargo Autograph® Card
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4.0

Bankrate score

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on Wells Fargo's secure site

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Intro offer

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20,000 bonus points

Recommended credit score

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670 - 850

Regular APR

18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR

Annual fee

$0

Rewards rate

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1X - 3X

Bilt Palladium Card

Bilt Palladium Card

Bankrate score

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4.1
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Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:670 - 850
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on Bilt's secure site

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Intro offer

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50,000 Bilt Points + Gold Status + $300 of Bilt Cash

Rewards Rate

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1.25X - 2X

Annual fee

$495

Regular APR

26.74 - 34.74% variable