Premium Hotel Loyalty Cards
Bankrate score
on American Express's secure siteSee Rates & Fees, Terms Apply
Intro offer
Earn 130,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points
Recommended credit score
Good to Excellent
Regular APR
19.49%-28.49% Variable
Annual fee
$150
Rewards rate
3X - 12X
View Details
- 12XEarn 12X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases charged on your Card directly with a hotel or resort within the Hilton portfolio.
- 6XEarn 6X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases on your Card at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. supermarkets, and at U.S. gas stations.
- 4XEarn 4X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of U.S. Online Retail purchases.
- 3XEarn 3X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card.
Earn 130,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points with the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card after you spend $3,000 in purchases on the Card within your first 6 months of Card Membership.
Enjoy complimentary Hilton Honors Gold Status with benefits like an 80% Points earning Bonus on Stays, daily food & beverage credit or continental breakfast (varies by brand & region), space-available room upgrades at select properties, and more.
Get up to $50 in statement credits each quarter for purchases made directly with a property in the Hilton portfolio on your Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card. That’s up to $200 in statement credits annually.
Earn a Free Night Reward from Hilton Honors after you spend $15,000 on eligible purchases on your Card in a calendar year.
Earn 12X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases charged on your Card directly with a hotel or resort within the Hilton portfolio.
Earn 6X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases on your Card at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. supermarkets, and at U.S. gas stations.
Earn 4X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of U.S. Online Retail purchases.
Earn 3X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card.
Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card Members can enjoy complimentary National Car Rental® Emerald Club Executive® status, including perks like Executive Area Access (for full-size reservations and above) in the USA and Canada. Card Members must enroll in the National Car Rental Emerald Club Executive status through their American Express online account using their Card. Terms apply.
No Foreign Transaction Fees. Enjoy international travel without additional fees on purchases made abroad.
Whenever you travel more than 100 miles from home, Global Assist® Hotline is available for 24/7 emergency assistance and coordination services, including medical and legal referrals, emergency cash wires, and missing luggage assistance. Card Members are responsible for the costs charged by third-party service providers. Other terms and conditions apply.
$150 annual fee.
Apply with confidence. Know if you're approved for a Card with no impact to your credit score. If you're approved and you choose to accept this Card, your credit score may be impacted.
Terms Apply.
- 12XEarn 12X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases charged on your Card directly with a hotel or resort within the Hilton portfolio.
- 6XEarn 6X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases on your Card at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. supermarkets, and at U.S. gas stations.
- 4XEarn 4X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of U.S. Online Retail purchases.
- 3XEarn 3X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card.
Earn 130,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points with the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card after you spend $3,000 in purchases on the Card within your first 6 months of Card Membership.
Enjoy complimentary Hilton Honors Gold Status with benefits like an 80% Points earning Bonus on Stays, daily food & beverage credit or continental breakfast (varies by brand & region), space-available room upgrades at select properties, and more.
Get up to $50 in statement credits each quarter for purchases made directly with a property in the Hilton portfolio on your Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card. That’s up to $200 in statement credits annually.
Earn a Free Night Reward from Hilton Honors after you spend $15,000 on eligible purchases on your Card in a calendar year.
Earn 12X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases charged on your Card directly with a hotel or resort within the Hilton portfolio.
Earn 6X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases on your Card at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. supermarkets, and at U.S. gas stations.
Earn 4X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of U.S. Online Retail purchases.
Earn 3X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card.
Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card Members can enjoy complimentary National Car Rental® Emerald Club Executive® status, including perks like Executive Area Access (for full-size reservations and above) in the USA and Canada. Card Members must enroll in the National Car Rental Emerald Club Executive status through their American Express online account using their Card. Terms apply.
No Foreign Transaction Fees. Enjoy international travel without additional fees on purchases made abroad.
Whenever you travel more than 100 miles from home, Global Assist® Hotline is available for 24/7 emergency assistance and coordination services, including medical and legal referrals, emergency cash wires, and missing luggage assistance. Card Members are responsible for the costs charged by third-party service providers. Other terms and conditions apply.
$150 annual fee.
Apply with confidence. Know if you're approved for a Card with no impact to your credit score. If you're approved and you choose to accept this Card, your credit score may be impacted.
Terms Apply.
Bankrate score
on American Express's secure siteSee Rates & Fees, Terms Apply
Intro offer
Earn 80,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points
Recommended credit score
Good to Excellent
Regular APR
19.49%-28.49% Variable
Annual fee
$0
Rewards rate
3X - 7X
View Details
- 7XEarn 7X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases charged on your Card directly with a hotel or resort within the Hilton portfolio.
- 5XEarn 5X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases on your Card: at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. supermarkets, at U.S. gas stations.
- 3XEarn 3X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card.
Earn 80,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points with the Hilton Honors American Express Card after you spend $2,000 in purchases on the Card within your first 6 months of Card Membership.
No Annual Fee.
Earn 7X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases charged on your Card directly with a hotel or resort within the Hilton portfolio.
Earn 5X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases on your Card: at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. supermarkets, at U.S. gas stations.
Earn 3X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card.
Enjoy complimentary Hilton Honors Silver Status with benefits like a 20% Bonus on Base Points earned on stays, fifth night free on standard room reward stays with 100% Points, and more.
No Foreign Transaction Fees. Enjoy international travel without additional fees on purchases made abroad.
Whenever you travel more than 100 miles from home, Global Assist® Hotline is available for 24/7 emergency assistance and coordination services, including medical and legal referrals, emergency cash wires, and missing luggage assistance. Card Members are responsible for the costs charged by third-party service providers. Other terms and conditions apply.
Apply with confidence. Know if you're approved for a Card with no impact to your credit score. If you're approved and you choose to accept this Card, your credit score may be impacted.
Terms Apply.
- 7XEarn 7X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases charged on your Card directly with a hotel or resort within the Hilton portfolio.
- 5XEarn 5X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases on your Card: at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. supermarkets, at U.S. gas stations.
- 3XEarn 3X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card.
Earn 80,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points with the Hilton Honors American Express Card after you spend $2,000 in purchases on the Card within your first 6 months of Card Membership.
No Annual Fee.
Earn 7X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases charged on your Card directly with a hotel or resort within the Hilton portfolio.
Earn 5X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases on your Card: at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. supermarkets, at U.S. gas stations.
Earn 3X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card.
Enjoy complimentary Hilton Honors Silver Status with benefits like a 20% Bonus on Base Points earned on stays, fifth night free on standard room reward stays with 100% Points, and more.
No Foreign Transaction Fees. Enjoy international travel without additional fees on purchases made abroad.
Whenever you travel more than 100 miles from home, Global Assist® Hotline is available for 24/7 emergency assistance and coordination services, including medical and legal referrals, emergency cash wires, and missing luggage assistance. Card Members are responsible for the costs charged by third-party service providers. Other terms and conditions apply.
Apply with confidence. Know if you're approved for a Card with no impact to your credit score. If you're approved and you choose to accept this Card, your credit score may be impacted.
Terms Apply.
Bankrate score
on Chase's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
Earn up to 125,000 Bonus Points + 1 Free Night Award
Recommended credit score
670 - 850
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.74% Variable
Annual fee
$95
Rewards rate
2X - 17X
View Details
- 17XEarn up to 17X total points per $1 spent at thousands of hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy® with the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Card.
- 3XEarn 3X points per $1 on the first $6,000 spent in combined purchases annually on grocery stores, gas stations, and dining.
- 2X2X points for every $1 spent on all other purchases.
Earn up to 125,000 Bonus Points + 1 Free Night Award (valued up to 50,000 points) after spending $3,000 on qualifying purchases in the first 3 months.
Special Offer through 6/30/2027: Get up to $100 in statement credits after spending $500 on eligible airline purchases. That's up to $50 in statement credits semi-annually.
Earn 3X points per $1 on the first $6,000 spent in combined purchases annually on grocery stores, gas stations, and dining.
Earn 1 Elite Night Credit towards Elite Status for every $5,000 you spend.
1 Free Night Award (valued up to 35,000 points) every year after account anniversary.
Earn up to 17X total points per $1 spent at thousands of hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy® with the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Card.
Receive 15 Elite Night Credits annually, automatic Silver Elite status, and path to Gold Status when you spend $35,000 on purchases each calendar year.
No Foreign Transaction Fees. Your points don't expire as long as you make purchases on your card every 24 months.
Member FDIC
- 17XEarn up to 17X total points per $1 spent at thousands of hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy® with the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Card.
- 3XEarn 3X points per $1 on the first $6,000 spent in combined purchases annually on grocery stores, gas stations, and dining.
- 2X2X points for every $1 spent on all other purchases.
Earn up to 125,000 Bonus Points + 1 Free Night Award (valued up to 50,000 points) after spending $3,000 on qualifying purchases in the first 3 months.
Special Offer through 6/30/2027: Get up to $100 in statement credits after spending $500 on eligible airline purchases. That's up to $50 in statement credits semi-annually.
Earn 3X points per $1 on the first $6,000 spent in combined purchases annually on grocery stores, gas stations, and dining.
Earn 1 Elite Night Credit towards Elite Status for every $5,000 you spend.
1 Free Night Award (valued up to 35,000 points) every year after account anniversary.
Earn up to 17X total points per $1 spent at thousands of hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy® with the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Card.
Receive 15 Elite Night Credits annually, automatic Silver Elite status, and path to Gold Status when you spend $35,000 on purchases each calendar year.
No Foreign Transaction Fees. Your points don't expire as long as you make purchases on your card every 24 months.
Member FDIC
Bankrate score
on Chase's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
Earn 140,000 Bonus Points
Rewards Rate
3X - 26X
Annual fee
$99
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards
- 26XEarn up to 26 total points per $1 spent when you stay at IHG Hotels & Resorts.
- 5XEarn 5 points per $1 spent on purchases on travel, at gas stations, and restaurants.
- 3XEarn 3 points per $1 spent on all other purchases.
Card Details
Earn 140,000 Bonus Points after spending $3,000 in the first 3 months from account opening.
Enjoy an Anniversary Free Night at IHG® Hotels & Resorts. Plus, enjoy a fourth reward night free when you redeem points for a consecutive four-night IHG hotel stay.
Earn up to 26 total points per $1 spent when you stay at IHG Hotels & Resorts
Earn 5 points per $1 spent on purchases on travel, at gas stations, and restaurants. Earn 3 points per $1 spent on all other purchases
Automatic Platinum Elite status as long as you remain a Premier cardmember
Global Entry, TSA PreCheck® or NEXUS Statement Credit of up to $120 every 4 years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to your card
IHG One Rewards Bonus points are redeemable at Hotels & Resorts such as InterContinental®, Crowne Plaza®, Kimpton®, EVEN® Hotels, Hotel Indigo® & Holiday Inn®
Member FDIC
Best for travel rewards on everyday spending
Bankrate score
on Capital One's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
Earn 75,000 miles
Rewards rate
2X miles - 5X miles
Annual fee
$95
Regular APR
19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards
- 5X milesEarn 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 2X milesEarn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day
Pros & Cons
Read our full Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card review.
- The welcome bonus’ value may cover the annual fee for the first year.
- It has a great rewards rate on general, everyday purchases.
- This card doesn’t come with many travel-related perks outside of expedited security screenings.
- Capital One miles aren’t as valuable as competing travel card issuers’.
Card Details
Earn a one-time bonus of 75,000 miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel
Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day
Earn 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
Miles won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how many you can earn
Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
Use your miles to get reimbursed for any travel purchase—or redeem by booking a trip through Capital One Travel
Enjoy a $50 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Lifestyle Collection
Transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
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