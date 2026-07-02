My Go-To Airline Cards
Bankrate score
on Chase's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
Earn 60,000 points
Recommended credit score
670 - 850
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.74% Variable
Annual fee
$229
Rewards rate
1X - 4X
View Details
- 4XEarn 4X points on Southwest Airlines® purchases.
- 2XEarn 2X points at gas stations and restaurants.
- 1XEarn 1X points on all other purchases.
Earn 60,000 bonus points after spending $2,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
7,500 anniversary points each year.
Earn 4 points per $1 spent on Southwest Airlines® purchases, including flights, inflight, and Southwest gift cards.
Earn 2 points for every $1 you spend at gas stations and restaurants
First checked bag free for Cardmembers and up to 8 additional passengers in the same reservation.
Select a Preferred seat at booking, at no additional charge, when available.
Cardmembers and up to 8 passengers in the same reservation will board with Group 5 giving them earlier access to overhead bins.
No foreign transaction fees.
Member FDIC
- 4XEarn 4X points on Southwest Airlines® purchases.
- 2XEarn 2X points at gas stations and restaurants.
- 1XEarn 1X points on all other purchases.
Earn 60,000 bonus points after spending $2,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
7,500 anniversary points each year.
Earn 4 points per $1 spent on Southwest Airlines® purchases, including flights, inflight, and Southwest gift cards.
Earn 2 points for every $1 you spend at gas stations and restaurants
First checked bag free for Cardmembers and up to 8 additional passengers in the same reservation.
Select a Preferred seat at booking, at no additional charge, when available.
Cardmembers and up to 8 passengers in the same reservation will board with Group 5 giving them earlier access to overhead bins.
No foreign transaction fees.
Member FDIC
Bankrate score
on Chase's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
Earn 50,000 points
Recommended credit score
670 - 850
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.74% Variable
Annual fee
$99
Rewards rate
1X - 2X
View Details
- 2XEarn 2X points on Southwest Airlines® purchases.
- 2XEarn 2X points at Gas stations and Grocery stores on first $5,000 in combined purchases per year.
- 1XEarn 1X points on all other purchases.
Earn 50,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
3,000 anniversary points each year.
Earn 2 points per $1 spent on Southwest Airlines® purchases
Earn 2 points for every $1 you spend at gas stations and grocery stores on the first $5,000 in combined purchases per anniversary year
Cardmembers and up to 8 additional passengers in the same reservation can check their first bag at no additional cost.
Select a Standard seat within 48 hours prior to departure, when available.
Earn 1 point for every $1 spent on all other purchases.
No foreign transaction fees.
Member FDIC
- 2XEarn 2X points on Southwest Airlines® purchases.
- 2XEarn 2X points at Gas stations and Grocery stores on first $5,000 in combined purchases per year.
- 1XEarn 1X points on all other purchases.
Earn 50,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
3,000 anniversary points each year.
Earn 2 points per $1 spent on Southwest Airlines® purchases
Earn 2 points for every $1 you spend at gas stations and grocery stores on the first $5,000 in combined purchases per anniversary year
Cardmembers and up to 8 additional passengers in the same reservation can check their first bag at no additional cost.
Select a Standard seat within 48 hours prior to departure, when available.
Earn 1 point for every $1 spent on all other purchases.
No foreign transaction fees.
Member FDIC
Bankrate score
on American Express's secure siteSee Rates & Fees, Terms Apply
Intro offer
As High As 80,000 Bonus Miles. Find Out Your Offer.
Recommended credit score
Good to Excellent
Regular APR
19.49%-28.49% Variable
Annual fee
$0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $150.
Rewards rate
1X - 2X
View Details
- 2XEarn 2X miles on Delta Purchases, restaurants, and U.S. supermarkets.
- 1XEarn 1X miles on all other eligible purchases.
You may be eligible for as high as 80,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $2,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
Enjoy a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $150.
Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card Members get 15% off when using miles to book Award Travel on Delta flights through delta.com and the Fly Delta app. Discount not applicable to partner-operated flights or to taxes and fees.
$200 Delta Flight Credit: After you spend $10,000 in purchases on your Card in a calendar year, you can receive a $200 Delta Flight Credit to use toward future travel.
$120 Rideshare Credit: With your $120 Rideshare Credit, earn up to $10 back in statement credits each month after your first Card renewal when you use your Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card for U.S. rideshare purchases with select providers. Enrollment required.
When you use your Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card, you can earn: 2X miles on Delta Purchases, 2X miles at restaurants, 2X miles at U.S. supermarkets, 1X miles on all other eligible purchases. Every mile you earn brings you closer to the places you want to go. Turn them into your next trip, use them for seat upgrades, and more.
Check your first bag for free on Delta flights worldwide and get a second bag free when flying domestically.
Receive Zone 5 Priority Boarding on Delta flights; board early, stow your carry-on bag and settle in sooner.
$100 Delta Stays Credit: Get up to $100 back per year as a statement credit after using your Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card to book prepaid hotels or vacation rentals through Delta Stays on delta.com.
Want even more flexibility? Take up to $50 off the cost of your flight for every 5,000 miles you redeem with Pay with Miles when you book on delta.com.
Receive a 20% savings in the form of a statement credit on eligible Delta in-flight purchases after using your Card.
No Foreign Transaction Fees. Enjoy international travel without additional fees on purchases made abroad.
Send money, split purchases, and focus on the moments that matter – with Send & Split®. Powered by Venmo and PayPal. Enrollment Required. Terms apply.
Terms Apply.
- 2XEarn 2X miles on Delta Purchases, restaurants, and U.S. supermarkets.
- 1XEarn 1X miles on all other eligible purchases.
You may be eligible for as high as 80,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $2,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
Enjoy a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $150.
Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card Members get 15% off when using miles to book Award Travel on Delta flights through delta.com and the Fly Delta app. Discount not applicable to partner-operated flights or to taxes and fees.
$200 Delta Flight Credit: After you spend $10,000 in purchases on your Card in a calendar year, you can receive a $200 Delta Flight Credit to use toward future travel.
$120 Rideshare Credit: With your $120 Rideshare Credit, earn up to $10 back in statement credits each month after your first Card renewal when you use your Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card for U.S. rideshare purchases with select providers. Enrollment required.
When you use your Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card, you can earn: 2X miles on Delta Purchases, 2X miles at restaurants, 2X miles at U.S. supermarkets, 1X miles on all other eligible purchases. Every mile you earn brings you closer to the places you want to go. Turn them into your next trip, use them for seat upgrades, and more.
Check your first bag for free on Delta flights worldwide and get a second bag free when flying domestically.
Receive Zone 5 Priority Boarding on Delta flights; board early, stow your carry-on bag and settle in sooner.
$100 Delta Stays Credit: Get up to $100 back per year as a statement credit after using your Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card to book prepaid hotels or vacation rentals through Delta Stays on delta.com.
Want even more flexibility? Take up to $50 off the cost of your flight for every 5,000 miles you redeem with Pay with Miles when you book on delta.com.
Receive a 20% savings in the form of a statement credit on eligible Delta in-flight purchases after using your Card.
No Foreign Transaction Fees. Enjoy international travel without additional fees on purchases made abroad.
Send money, split purchases, and focus on the moments that matter – with Send & Split®. Powered by Venmo and PayPal. Enrollment Required. Terms apply.
Terms Apply.
Best luxury card bonus for airfare
Bankrate score
on American Express's secure siteSee Rates & Fees, Terms Apply
Intro offer
As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
Rewards rate
5X
Annual fee
$895
APR
See Pay Over Time APR
Rewards
- 5XEarn 5X points on flights purchased directly from airlines or through American Express Travel® on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
What you should know
- It carries some of the most valuable perks available, including extensive travel and shopping credits.
- It offers a long transfer partner list, and many carry a high average rewards redemption value.
- Travel-centric rewards and niche perks make it tough for even avid travelers to justify the card’s cost.
- The welcome bonus requires a higher spend than rival cards’ offers.
Card Details
You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
Get more for your travels with 5X Membership Rewards® points on all flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel®, including Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection bookings. You earn 5X points on flights purchased directly from airlines or through American Express Travel® on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
With over 1,550 airport lounges - more than any other credit card company on the market* - enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection, over $850 of annual value, with access to Centurion Lounges, 10 Delta Sky Club visits (subject to visit limitations) when flying on an eligible Delta flight, Priority Pass™ membership (enrollment required), and other select partner lounges. *As of 01/2026
$200 Uber Cash + $120 Uber One Credit: With the Platinum Card® you can receive $15 in Uber Cash each month plus a bonus $20 in December when you add your Platinum Card® to your Uber account to use on rides and orders in the U.S when you select an Amex Card for your transaction. Plus, when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for an auto-renewing Uber One membership, you can get up to $120 in statement credits each calendar year. Terms apply.
$300 Digital Entertainment Credit: Experience the latest shows, news and recipes. Get up to $25 in statement credits each month when you use your Platinum Card® for eligible purchases on Disney+, a Disney+ bundle, ESPN streaming services, Hulu, The New York Times, Paramount+, Peacock, The Wall Street Journal, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV when you purchase directly from one or more of the providers. Enrollment required.
$600 Hotel Credit: Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection* bookings through American Express Travel® using the Platinum Card®. *The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
$400 Resy Credit + Platinum Nights™ by Resy: Get up to $100 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for eligible purchases with Resy, including dining purchases at over 10,000 qualifying U.S. Resy restaurants. Enrollment required. As a Platinum Card® Member you have special access to reservations on select nights at participating sought after Resy restaurants in select cities through Platinum Nights™ by Resy. Simply add your Platinum Card® to your Resy profile to book your reservation.
$219 CLEAR+ Credit: CLEAR+ helps get you to your gate faster by using your face to verify you are you at 55+ airports nationwide. You can cover the cost of a CLEAR+ Membership* with up to $219 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for CLEAR+ with your Platinum Card®. *Excluding any applicable taxes and fees. Subject to auto-renewal.
$200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees, such as checked bags and in-flight refreshments, are charged by the airline to the Platinum Card® Account. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details.
Start your vacation sooner and keep it going longer. When you book Fine Hotels + Resorts® through American Express Travel®, enjoy noon check-in, when available, and guaranteed 4PM late check-out.
$300 lululemon Credit: Enjoy up to $75 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® for eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon retail stores (excluding outlets) and lululemon.com. That’s up to $300 in statement credits each calendar year. Enrollment required.
$155 Walmart+ Credit: Get up to a $12.95* statement credit back each month after you pay for a monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) with your Platinum Card®. *Up to $12.95 plus applicable taxes on one membership fee.
Whenever you need us, we're here. Our Member Services team will ensure you are taken care of. From lost Card replacement to statement questions, we are available to help 24/7.
$895 annual fee.
Terms Apply.
Best for travel rewards on everyday spending
Bankrate score
on Capital One's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
Earn 75,000 miles
Rewards rate
2X miles - 5X miles
Annual fee
$95
Regular APR
19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards
- 5X milesEarn 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 2X milesEarn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day
Pros & Cons
Read our full Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card review.
- The welcome bonus’ value may cover the annual fee for the first year.
- It has a great rewards rate on general, everyday purchases.
- This card doesn’t come with many travel-related perks outside of expedited security screenings.
- Capital One miles aren’t as valuable as competing travel card issuers’.
Card Details
Earn a one-time bonus of 75,000 miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel
Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day
Earn 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
Miles won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how many you can earn
Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
Use your miles to get reimbursed for any travel purchase—or redeem by booking a trip through Capital One Travel
Enjoy a $50 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Lifestyle Collection
Transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
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