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My Go-To Airline Cards

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card
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4.5

Bankrate score

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on Chase's secure site

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Intro offer

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Earn 60,000 points

Recommended credit score

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670 - 850

Regular APR

19.24% - 27.74% Variable

Annual fee

$229

Rewards rate

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1X - 4X

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card
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4.4

Bankrate score

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on Chase's secure site

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Intro offer

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Earn 50,000 points

Recommended credit score

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670 - 850

Regular APR

19.24% - 27.74% Variable

Annual fee

$99

Rewards rate

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1X - 2X

Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card

Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card
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4.2

Bankrate score

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on American Express's secure site

See Rates & Fees, Terms Apply

Intro offer

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As High As 80,000 Bonus Miles. Find Out Your Offer.

Recommended credit score

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Good to Excellent

Regular APR

19.49%-28.49% Variable

Annual fee

$0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $150.

Rewards rate

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1X - 2X

Best luxury card bonus for airfare

American Express Platinum Card®

American Express Platinum Card®

Bankrate score

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4.8
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Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:Good to Excellent
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on American Express's secure site

See Rates & Fees, Terms Apply

Intro offer

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As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.

Rewards rate

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5X

Annual fee

$895

APR

See Pay Over Time APR

Best for travel rewards on everyday spending

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Bankrate score

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4.7
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Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:670 - 850
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on Capital One's secure site

See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

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Earn 75,000 miles

Rewards rate

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2X miles - 5X miles

Annual fee

$95

Regular APR

19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)