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My Favorite Hotel Cards

IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card

IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card
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4.6

Bankrate score

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on Chase's secure site

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Intro offer

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Earn 140,000 Bonus Points

Recommended credit score

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670 - 850

Regular APR

19.24% - 27.74% Variable

Annual fee

$99

Rewards rate

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3X - 26X

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on Chase's secure site

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Intro offer

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Earn 80,000 Bonus Points

Recommended credit score

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670 - 850

Regular APR

19.24% - 27.74% Variable

Annual fee

$0

Rewards rate

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2X - 17X

Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card

Hilton Honors American Express Surpass&reg; Card
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4.7

Bankrate score

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on American Express's secure site

See Rates & Fees, Terms Apply

Intro offer

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Intro Annual Fee Offer + 130,000 Points

Recommended credit score

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Good to Excellent

Regular APR

19.49%-28.49% Variable

Annual fee

$0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $150.

Rewards rate

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3X - 12X

Marriott Bonvoy Business® American Express® Card

Marriott Bonvoy Business® American Express® Card

Bankrate score

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4.7
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Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:Good to Excellent
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on American Express's secure site

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Intro offer

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Earn up to 125,000 Marriott Bonvoy® bonus points

Rewards Rate

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2x - 6x

Annual fee

$125

Regular APR

19.49% - 28.49% Variable

Best for travel rewards on everyday spending

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Bankrate score

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4.7
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Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:670 - 850
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on Capital One's secure site

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Intro offer

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Earn 75,000 miles

Rewards rate

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2X miles - 5X miles

Annual fee

$95

Regular APR

19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)