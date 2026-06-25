My Favorite Hotel Cards
Bankrate score
on Chase's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
Earn 140,000 Bonus Points
Recommended credit score
670 - 850
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.74% Variable
Annual fee
$99
Rewards rate
3X - 26X
View Details
on Chase's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
Earn 80,000 Bonus Points
Recommended credit score
670 - 850
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.74% Variable
Annual fee
$0
Rewards rate
2X - 17X
View Details
Bankrate score
on American Express's secure siteSee Rates & Fees, Terms Apply
Intro offer
Intro Annual Fee Offer + 130,000 Points
Recommended credit score
Good to Excellent
Regular APR
19.49%-28.49% Variable
Annual fee
$0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $150.
Rewards rate
3X - 12X
View Details
on American Express's secure siteSee Rates & Fees, Terms Apply
Intro offer
Earn up to 125,000 Marriott Bonvoy® bonus points
Rewards Rate
2x - 6x
Annual fee
$125
Regular APR
19.49% - 28.49% Variable
Rewards
Card Details
Best for travel rewards on everyday spending
on Capital One's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
Earn 75,000 miles
Rewards rate
2X miles - 5X miles
Annual fee
$95
Regular APR
19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards
Pros & Cons
Card Details
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