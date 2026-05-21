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Airlines Mid-Tier Cards

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on Chase's secure site

See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

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Earn up to 70,000 miles

Recommended credit score

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670 - 850

Regular APR

19.74% - 28.24% Variable

Annual fee

$350

Rewards rate

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1x - 10x

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card
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4.5

Bankrate score

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Apply now

on Chase's secure site

See Rates & Fees

Intro offer

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Earn 60,000 points

Recommended credit score

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670 - 850

Regular APR

19.24% - 27.74% Variable

Annual fee

$229

Rewards rate

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1X - 4X

Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card

Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card
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4.2

Bankrate score

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Apply now

on American Express's secure site

See Rates & Fees, Terms Apply

Intro offer

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As High As 80,000 Bonus Miles. Find Out Your Offer.

Recommended credit score

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Good to Excellent

Regular APR

19.49%-28.49% Variable

Annual fee

$0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $150.

Rewards rate

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1X - 2X

Delta SkyMiles&reg; Blue American Express Card

Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card

Bankrate score

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3.6
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Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:Good to Excellent
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Apply now

on American Express's secure site

See Rates & Fees, Terms Apply

Intro offer

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Earn 10,000 miles

Rewards Rate

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1X - 2X

Annual fee

$0

APR

19.49%-28.49% Variable