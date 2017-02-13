taxes

How to avoid running afoul of the wash-sale rule when you buy and sell stocks or funds

Vasin Lee/Shutterstock.com You sold your holdings in a tech company to take advantage of capital losses for tax purposes. But the company just announced in an earnings call that it expects its market share to increase exponentially in the next few years. You're tempted to buy some shares again. Don't be in too big of a hurry to call your broker. If you repurchase the stock too soon, you'll violate the "wash-sale" rule. This regulation prohibits a shareholder from selling a holding at a loss, using that loss for a tax break and then turning right around and buying the same or similar stock. The wash-sale rule is designed to prevent the deduction of what the IRS calls "noneconomic losses." Essentially, in the eyes of the IRS, you never really sold the stock. Your repurchase indicates to the tax agency that you believe in the investment itself but the whole purpose behind the transaction was to generate a tax loss. "You just sold it to book that tax loss, and the Internal Revenue Service is not going to let you do that," says Jim Van Grevenhof, executive editor from the Tax & Accounting business of Thomson Reuters. Most investors encounter the regulation when they reacquire a stock soon after selling, but it works the other way, too. Specifically, the law says you may not take a tax loss on a security sale if you have obtained the same or a substantially identical security 30 days before or 30 days after a sale. So don't try to get around the rule by buying more of a stock just before you dump the poorly performing shares you already own. RATE SEARCH: Shop money market accounts. No loss now, but later When a stock transaction violates wash-sale guidelines, the IRS will not let you take the tax break immediately. However, all is not lost. For tax purposes, the deduction of your loss is postponed to a later date. That is, the disallowed loss is added to the cost of the new shares you bought. This gives you the tax basis for the holdings, which you'll use when you sell the reacquired securities.