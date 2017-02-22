Noam Galai/Getty Images

Alicia Keys

Net worth: $70 million (as of February 2017)

Year of birth: 1981

1981 Education: Professional Performance Arts School of Manhattan

How Alicia Keys's net worth was built

Alicia Keys' appearance on "The Cosby Show" when she was just 4 years old led to bigger things for this native New Yorker. Though she's best known for her singing career, Keys has also appeared in several films and directed her first film in 2011.

But it's her musical talent in R&B that put her on the fast track as a teenager. At the age of 16, Keys graduated as valedictorian from the Professional Performance Arts School in New York and briefly signed with Columbia Records until she aligned herself with record producer Clive Davis.

In 2001, Keys debuted her first chart-topping album, "Songs in a Minor," selling more than 50,000 copies in one day and more than 10 million units worldwide, according to iTunes.

She continued this upward trend, releasing "The Element of Freedom" album in 2009, which went platinum, topped charts overseas and made her a global artist. Her album "Girl on Fire" went gold in 2012.

As for her personal life, Keys is the wife of producer Swizz Beatz.

In addition to her music and acting work, Keys also built her wealth thanks to endorsement deals, including a short stint with BlackBerry in 2013 and with designer brand Givenchy in 2014.

What she's up to now

Keys continues to be in demand around the world for her music, making appearances on TV to promote newer songs, including her hit single, "Blended Family," and albums, including "Here," according to her website.

In September 2016, Keys joined the panel of coaches on "The Voice," a reality TV show that focuses on competitions between vocalists and plans to continue to serve as a mentor.

Keys also debuted on the cover of Allure Magazine's February 2017 issue and has performed without makeup, making it her personal quest to help women revel in their natural beauty.

Accolades

As of January 2017, Keys is a multiple award winner, racking up 15 Grammys, nine Billboard Music Awards and 17 NAACP Awards. She is nominated for three NAACP Awards in 2017 and is recognized in the Outstanding Music Video, Outstanding Duo, and Outstanding Female Artist categories.

Her personal passion is her fight against AIDS/HIV in children across the world, according to People magazine. Keys works with the Keep A Child Alive organization and hosted its major annual fundraiser, the 2016 Black Ball.