FloatMe's Favorite Credit Building Cards

Best for low-cost credit building

Chime Card™

star iconstar iconstar iconstar iconstar icon
star iconstar iconstar iconstar iconstar icon
4.2

Bankrate score

Intro offer

N/A

Recommended credit score

No Credit History

Regular APR

N/A

Annual fee

None

Rewards rate

1.5%

The secured Self Visa® Credit Card1

star iconstar iconstar iconstar iconstar icon
star iconstar iconstar iconstar iconstar icon
3.1

Bankrate score

Intro offer

N/A

Recommended credit score

No Credit History

Regular APR

27.49% APR Variable

Annual fee

$0 annual fee for the first year only, $25 annual fee thereafter.

Rewards rate

N/A

Mine credit builder debit card

star iconstar iconstar iconstar iconstar icon
star iconstar iconstar iconstar iconstar icon
3.3

Bankrate score

Intro offer

25% off membership

Recommended credit score

No Credit History

Regular APR

N/A

Annual fee

Subscription fee: $59.99/year for students ($129.99 for non-students).

Rewards rate

3%

Capital One Quicksilver Secured Cash Rewards Credit Card

Bankrate score

star iconstar iconstar iconstar iconstar icon
star iconstar iconstar iconstar iconstar icon
4.2
No Credit History
Intro offer

N/A

Rewards Rate

1.5% - 5%

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

28.99% (Variable)

Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card

Bankrate score

star iconstar iconstar iconstar iconstar icon
star iconstar iconstar iconstar iconstar icon
4.1
No Credit History
Intro offer

N/A

Rewards Rate

N/A

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

28.99% (Variable)