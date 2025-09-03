FloatMe's Favorite Credit Building Cards
Best for low-cost credit building
Bankrate score
Intro offer
N/A
Recommended credit score
No Credit History
Regular APR
N/A
Annual fee
None
Rewards rate
1.5%
- 1.5%Earn 1.5% cash back² on rotating categories with Chime+ status.³
A Chime® Checking Account is required to apply for the secured Chime Visa® Credit Card.
Credit building, stress-free.¹
Earn 1.5% cash back² on rotating categories with Chime+ status.³
SpotMe® on Credit.⁴
No interest⁵, no credit check.
Over 47,000 fee-free ATMs.⁶
Fee-free in-network cash deposits.⁷
¹On-time payment history may have a positive impact on your credit score. Late payment may negatively impact your credit score. Results may vary.
²With a qualifying direct deposit, earn 1.5% cash back on eligible secured Chime Visa® Credit Card purchases.
³To be eligible for Chime+™ status you must receive a qualifying direct deposit to your Chime Checking Account in the preceding 34 days. Certain products marketed as Chime+ benefits have additional eligibility requirements. While some Chime+ benefits may have associated fees, none of these fees are mandatory to access Chime+ benefits or to maintain Chime+ status. See Chime+ Terms and Conditions for details. CHIME+ is a Trademark of Chime Financial, Inc.
⁴SpotMe® eligibility requirements and limits apply. Overdraft only applies to credit card transactions and cash withdrawals. Limits range from $20-$200.
⁵Out-of-network ATM withdrawal and over the counter advance fees may apply.
⁶Out-of-network ATM withdrawal and over the counter advance fees may apply except at MoneyPass ATMs in a 7-Eleven, or any Allpoint or Visa Plus Alliance ATM.
⁷Once the retailer accepts your cash, the funds will be transferred to your Chime account. Cash deposit fees may apply if using a retailer other than Walgreens and Duane Reade.
The secured Chime Visa® Credit Card is issued by The Bancorp Bank, N.A. or Stride Bank, N.A.. and may be used everywhere Visa credit cards are accepted.
Bankrate score
Intro offer
N/A
Recommended credit score
No Credit History
Regular APR
27.49% APR Variable
Annual fee
$0 annual fee for the first year only, $25 annual fee thereafter.
Rewards rate
N/A
$0 annual fee for the first year only, $25 annual fee thereafter. Variable APR of 27.49%. Offer valid for new customers only.
With no credit check or prior credit required, anyone can start building credit. Fund your card with a minimum security deposit of $100 and use it anywhere Visa® is accepted in the U.S. Build credit by making on-time payments and maintaining a low credit utilization ratio. Every on-time payment helps build credit history.
If you don’t have the $100 security deposit today, consider a Credit Builder Account2 starting at $25 a month4. Consistent, on-time payments help you build credit and build savings to secure The secured Self Visa® Credit Card3.
1The secured Self Visa® Credit Card is issued by Lead Bank, Sunrise Banks, N.A., or First Century Bank, N.A., each Member FDIC.
2Credit Builder Accounts & Certificates of Deposit made/held by Lead Bank, Sunrise Banks, N.A., First Century Bank, N.A., each Member FDIC. Subject to credit approval.
3Qualification for the secured Self Visa® Credit Card is based on meeting eligibility requirements, including income and expense requirements and establishment of security interest. Criteria Subject to change.
4$25/mo, 24 mos, 15.92% APR; $35/mo, 24 mos, 15.69% APR; $48/mo, 24 mos, 15.51% APR; $150/mo, 24 mos, 15.82% APR. See self.inc/pricing
Bankrate score
Intro offer
25% off membership
Recommended credit score
No Credit History
Regular APR
N/A
Annual fee
Subscription fee: $59.99/year for students ($129.99 for non-students).
Rewards rate
3%
- 3%Mine cardholders get up to 3% cash back in a spending category of their choice, plus flash deals of up to 100% off at popular brands like Chipotle, Starbucks, Target and more.
The first of its kind, the Mine Card helps build credit without interest or late fees. Our only fee is our Membership fee, which costs less than a cup of coffee a month.
The Mine Card doesn’t require a credit check or a cosigner to apply, making it more accessible to students and first-time credit builders.
Build credit up to 100 points after 3 months of on-time use (see site for details)
Cardholders get an unsecured line of credit up to $1,000 based on their existing bank balance, facilitating everyday expenses while discouraging overspending.
Mine cardholders get up to 3% cash back in a spending category of their choice, plus flash deals of up to 100% off at popular brands like Chipotle, Starbucks, Target and more.
Mine offers bite-sized courses on credit, investing, and budgeting. Users also get real-time spending insights, access to budgeting tools, real time credit monitoring, and more.
Mine has thousands of 5 star reviews, is used by 100,000+ students at over 1,000 universities, and is rated the best credit builder for college students by Business Insider.
Exclusive for our readers: Use code MINERV25 to save 25% on your Mine Membership - unlock credit building, cash back rewards, and no hidden fees today.
Bankrate score
Intro offer
N/A
Rewards Rate
1.5% - 5%
Annual fee
$0
Regular APR
28.99% (Variable)
Rewards
- 5%Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 1.5%Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day
No annual or hidden fees, and you can earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day. See if you're approved in seconds
Put down a refundable $200 security deposit to get at least a $200 initial credit line
Building your credit? Using a card like this responsibly could help
Enjoy peace of mind with $0 Fraud Liability so that you won't be responsible for unauthorized charges
You could earn back your security deposit as a statement credit when you use your card responsibly, like making payments on time
Be automatically considered for a higher credit line in as little as 6 months with no additional deposit needed
Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
Monitor your credit score with CreditWise from Capital One. It's free for everyone
Top rated mobile app
Bankrate score
Intro offer
N/A
Rewards Rate
N/A
Annual fee
$0
Regular APR
28.99% (Variable)
No annual or hidden fees. See if you're approved in seconds
Building your credit? Using the Capital One Platinum Secured card responsibly could help
Put down a refundable security deposit starting at $49 to get at least a $200 initial credit line
You could earn back your security deposit as a statement credit when you use your card responsibly, like making payments on time
Be automatically considered for a higher credit line in as little as 6 months with no additional deposit needed
Enjoy peace of mind with $0 Fraud Liability so that you won't be responsible for unauthorized charges
Monitor your credit score with CreditWise from Capital One. It's free for everyone
Get access to your account 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with online banking to access your account from your desktop or smartphone, with Capital One's mobile app
Top rated mobile app