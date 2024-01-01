Image of Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
REWARDS RATE
1.5%
ANNUAL FEE
$0
REGULAR APR
18.49% - 24.49% Variable
RECOMMENDED CREDIT
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card highlights

What you'll like about it

  • 1.5% Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business

What we like about it

4.0

Bankrate rating
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity, this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here’s an explanation for how we make money and how we rate our cards.
Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card benefits

  • Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
  • Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
  • No Annual Fee
  • Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
  • Earn rewards faster with employee cards at no additional cost. Set individual spending limits for greater control.
  • Round-the-clock monitoring for unusual credit card purchases
  • With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
  • 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
  • Member FDIC
