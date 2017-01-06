taxes

Standard tax deduction amounts for the 2016 year

Jose Luis Pelaez Inc/Getty Images You can claim the standard deduction or you can itemize your deductions, but you can't do both. Subtract your standard deduction from your adjusted gross income, or AGI, which reduces your taxable income. Choose the method that results in the lowest tax. Most taxpayers claim the standard deduction amount. The amounts are adjusted each tax year for inflation. 2016 standard deduction for taxpayers younger than 65 Single $6,300 Head of household $9,300 Married filing jointly $12,600 Qualifying widow or widower $12,600 Married filing separately $6,300 Standard deductions for older, visually impaired taxpayers Taxpayers who are 65 or older, or who are blind, receive larger standard deduction amounts. Each is noted via a checkbox on Form 1040 and Form 1040A. The age and vision of each spouse is counted separately, meaning that an older couple could check up to four boxes, each worth $1,250 as an additional standard deduction (except for single taxpayers, who get a $1,550 break). The final box count is used to figure the adjusted standard deduction amount. 2016 standard deduction for taxpayers older than 65 and/or visually impaired Filing status Number of boxes checked Standard deduction amount Single 1

2 $7,850

$9,400 Married filing jointly 1

2

3

4 $13,850

$15,100

$16,350

$17,600 Married filing separately 1

2

3

4 $7,550

$8,800

$10,050

$11,300 Head of household 1

2 $10,850

$12,400 Qualifying widow(er) with dependent child 1

2

3

4 $13,850

$15,100

$16,350

$17,600 For standard deduction amount purposes, if your 65th birthday was Jan. 1, the IRS considers you age 65 for the previous tax year and you may claim the larger standard deduction. As for vision considerations, you may qualify for the larger deduction even if you are partially blind by attaching a letter from your physician attesting to your limited vision. RATE SEARCH: Stretch your retirement income with a CD ladder. Compare CD rates today. Standard deductions for dependent taxpayers Sometimes you might file a return, for example, to get a refund of withheld money, even though you can be claimed as a dependent on someone else's return. In this case, a dependent taxpayer who is younger than 65 and not blind can take as a standard deduction the greater of $1,050 or his or her earned income plus $350. This deduction amount, however, cannot exceed the basic standard deductions for the dependent taxpayer's filing status. Itemized deductions Although most taxpayers claim the standard deduction, all taxpayers may choose to itemize deductions and claim that amount if it is larger than their allowable standard deduction amount. You must file Form 1040 and Schedule A to itemize. Some itemized deductions are limited based on a taxpayer's adjusted gross income, or AGI. Others are restricted to a threshold, or percentage, of the filer's AGI. Taxpayers who make a certain amount also may not be able to deduct all of their itemized deductions. The total of Schedule A deductions begins phasing out if your AGI is more than $259,400 if single; $311,300 if married filing jointly. Limits on itemized deductions Medical expenses

