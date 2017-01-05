Corey Jenkins/Getty Images

Everyone wants to pay less in taxes -- legally, of course.

Tax deductions reduce your taxable income. Less income means a smaller tax bill. Taxpayers can choose to use the standard deduction, or they can itemize deductions. What's the best way to reach the smallest possible taxable income level? It depends on your personal circumstances.

The IRS says most taxpayers use the standard deduction. The standard deduction amount is different for each filing status and is higher for blind taxpayers and those who are age 65 or older. The amounts are also adjusted for inflation each year.

2016 tax return standard deductions Single filers or married couples filing separately $6,300 Head-of-household $9,300 Married couples filing jointly $12,600

Standard deduction amounts increased

Married couples who've been submitting joint returns for a while will notice their standard deduction amount has jumped substantially in recent filing years.

They can thank inflation adjustments, as well as now-permanent tax law changes that are designed to help ease the marriage penalty.

And some older and visually impaired taxpayers may be able to cut their tax bills with even larger standard deduction amounts by simply checking a couple of boxes on their tax returns.

That means the standard deduction might now be appealing to even more taxpayers. Remember, you always want to use the deduction method that gives you the biggest tax advantage.

So if all those receipts you stashed last year in the hopes of turning them into tax breaks add up to less than your standard deduction amount, throw them away. There's no need to waste your time filling out extra forms.