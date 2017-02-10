PrintSubscribe
real estate

Home values: 5 best markets for Q4 2016

Previous
1 of 6
Next
5 best markets | Davel5957/Getty Images
Previous
1 of 6
Next

Davel5957/Getty Images

Top 5 housing markets on the rise

Home values were up 5.2 percent nationally from the third quarter of 2015 to the same period of 2016, according to data from the National Association of Realtors. See the five best markets where prices went up the fastest.

RATE SEARCH: Try shopping today for the best mortgage deal on Bankrate.com.

Source: NAR, comparing Q4 2016 with Q4 2015

Show View allHide Hide all

Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, Florida | Henryk Sadura/Shutterstock.com

Henryk Sadura/Shutterstock.com

1. Rockford, Illinois

2016 Q4 median home price: $109,500

Up: 25 percent

SEARCH RATES: Shop today for the best mortgage rates in your area.

Source: NAR, comparing Q4 2016 with Q4 2015

Elmira, New York | SimplyCreativePhotography/Getty Images

SimplyCreativePhotography/Getty Images

2. Elmira, New York

2016 Q4 median home price: $132,200

Up: 21.8 percent

Source: NAR, comparing Q4 2016 with Q4 2015

Yakima, Washington | eastandwest/Shutterstock.com

eastandwest/Shutterstock.com

3. Yakima, Washington

2016 Q4 median home price: $194,300

Up: 16.7 percent

FREE TOOL: Check your credit score for free at myBankrate today.

Source: NAR, comparing Q4 2016 with Q4 2015

Wichita Falls, Texas | BergmannD/Getty Images

BergmannD/Getty Images

4. Wichita Falls, Texas

2016 Q4 median home price: $118,900

Up: 16.7 percent

Source: NAR, comparing Q4 2016 with Q4 2015

Port St. Lucie, Florida-West Virginia | Lee Ruple/EyeEm/Getty Images

Lee Ruple/EyeEm/Getty Images

5. Port St. Lucie, Florida

2016 Q4 median home price: $214,500

Up: 16.6 percent

RATE SEARCH: And if you're already ready to  shop for a mortgage, find the best deal today by searching Bankrate.com.

Source: NAR, comparing Q4 2016 with Q4 2015

advertisement

          Connect with us
Refinance Rates Averages
Product Rate Change Last week
30 year fixed refi 3.97%  0.14 4.11%
15 year fixed refi 3.16%  0.09 3.25%
10 year fixed refi 3.02%  0.12 3.14%
advertisement
advertisement

Blog

Claes Bell

Mortgage rates retreat for Friday

If you're thinking about refinancing, it may be a great time to lock in a rate.  ... Read more

advertisement

Connect with us
           