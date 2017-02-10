Henryk Sadura/Shutterstock.com
1. Rockford, Illinois
2016 Q4 median home price: $109,500
Up: 25 percent
Source: NAR, comparing Q4 2016 with Q4 2015
2. Elmira, New York
2016 Q4 median home price: $132,200
Up: 21.8 percent
Source: NAR, comparing Q4 2016 with Q4 2015
3. Yakima, Washington
2016 Q4 median home price: $194,300
Up: 16.7 percent
Source: NAR, comparing Q4 2016 with Q4 2015
4. Wichita Falls, Texas
2016 Q4 median home price: $118,900
Up: 16.7 percent
Source: NAR, comparing Q4 2016 with Q4 2015
5. Port St. Lucie, Florida
2016 Q4 median home price: $214,500
Up: 16.6 percent
Source: NAR, comparing Q4 2016 with Q4 2015