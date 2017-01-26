Woraphon Nusen/Shutterstock.com

Debt can be a positive thing. But education and discipline are crucial, especially when you're tempted to go into (more?) debt for short-term, feel-good reasons.

Here are 10 reasons why debt can be good.

1. Debt can finance huge endeavors

Where would many powerful businessmen and women be today without debt? You can use it to do things it would take too long to achieve otherwise.

Or, you can use it to build foolish and avoidable debt -- like adding a pizza to a maxed-out credit card and paying for it for seven years with interest!

2. Debt means someone thinks well of you

Yes, they are creditors, but if you have debt, that means you've passed a credit check, and now someone besides your mother thinks you're pretty wonderful.

3. Debt is spending tomorrow's money today

If what you are buying with debt will last into tomorrow, then it may be OK.

For example: You need a car, you can swing the payments for the next five years and you intend to keep the car for seven years. Plus, interest rates are low, you may save on gas, be safer and not back into things (if you get the rear camera)!

