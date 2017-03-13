PrintSubscribe
Credit Union Checking Survey results

Teller passing cash to customer through bank window | Syda Productions/Shutterstock.com

Syda Productions/Shutterstock.com

Bankrate surveyed 50 of the nation's largest credit unions to find the best checking accounts.

Alaska USA Federal Credit Union (Anchorage, AK)

Convenience Checking

  • Yield: N/A
  • Minimum balance to open: $1
  • Minimum balance to avoid fee: N/A
  • Monthly service fee: $5 (Waived with direct deposit — must be set up within 60 days of opening; or $500 in any associated share or loan account; or if member is younger than 26 years old)
  • Nonsufficient funds fee: $20
  • Point-of-sale fee: $0
  • Debit card fee: $0
  • ATM affiliates: AllPoint, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)
  • Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $0
  • ATM surcharge: $3

Alliant Credit Union (Chicago)

Free Basic Checking

  • Yield: N/A
  • Minimum balance to open: $1
  • Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
  • Monthly service fee: $0
  • Nonsufficient funds fee: $25
  • Point-of-sale fee: $0
  • Debit card fee: $0
  • ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network, Credit Union 24 Credit Union Here, Allpoint, Bank of the West and Alliance One, Publix Presto
  • Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $0
  • ATM surcharge: $3 (ATM surcharges at non-affiliate ATMs are reimbursed up to $20 per month.)

America First Federal Credit Union (Riverdale, UT)

Free Checking

  • Yield: 0.05%
  • Minimum balance to open: $1
  • Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
  • Monthly service fee: $0
  • Nonsufficient funds fee: $25
  • Point-of-sale fee: $0
  • Debit card fee: $0
  • ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network
  • Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1.50
  • ATM surcharge: $2.50
  • Note: Earns interest with balance of $500 or more; closed after 30 days without balance.

American Airlines Federal Credit Union (Riverdale, UT)

Priority Checking

  • Yield: 0.05%
  • Minimum balance to open: $1
  • Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
  • Monthly service fee: $0
  • Nonsufficient funds fee: $25
  • Point-of-sale fee: $0
  • Debit card fee: $0
  • ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)
  • Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $2
  • ATM surcharge: $3
  • Note:  Bonus APY of 2.27% (balances less than $5,000) & up to $20 in ATM refunds offered with 15 debit card transaction per month, a $250 direct deposit each month and a valid email address and online monthly statements; inactive fee $5 per month after 3months

Bank-Fund Staff Federal Credit Union (Washington, DC)

Checking

  • Yield: 0.05%
  • Minimum balance to open: $1
  • Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
  • Monthly service fee: $0
  • Nonsufficient funds fee: $30
  • Point-of-sale fee: $0
  • Debit card fee: $0
  • ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network and AllianceOne Network, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)
  • Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $0
  • ATM surcharge: $3 (First 6 foreign ATM surcharges reimbursed when enrolled in eStatements, otherwise $1.50.)

BECU (Washington, DC)

Checking

  • Yield: 0.05%
  • Minimum balance to open: $1
  • Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
  • Monthly service fee: $0
  • Nonsufficient funds fee: $25
  • Point-of-sale fee: $0
  • Debit card fee: $0
  • ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)
  • Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $0
  • ATM surcharge: $2.50

Bellco Credit Union (Greenwood Village, CO)

Free Checking

  • Yield: N/A
  • Minimum balance to open: $1
  • Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
  • Monthly service fee: $0
  • Nonsufficient funds fee: $31
  • Point-of-sale fee: $0
  • Debit card fee: $0
  • ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)
  • Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $0
  • ATM surcharge: $3

Bethpage Federal Credit Union (Bethpage, NY)

Bonus Checking

  • Yield: N/A
  • Minimum balance to open: $1
  • Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
  • Monthly service fee: $0
  • Nonsufficient funds fee: $30
  • Point-of-sale fee: $0
  • Debit card fee: $0
  • ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)
  • Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $0
  • ATM surcharge: $3
  • Note:  1% APY with direct deposit, enroll in online banking/eStatements and 10 point-of-sale transactions per month.

Citizens Equity First Credit Union (Peoria, IL)

CEFCU Checking

  • Yield: N/A
  • Minimum balance to open: $25
  • Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
  • Monthly service fee: $0
  • Nonsufficient funds fee: $30
  • Point-of-sale fee: $0
  • Debit card fee: $0
  • ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network, Money Center 24, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)
  • Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1
  • ATM surcharge: $3

Delta Community Credit Union (Atlanta)

Checking

  • Yield: 0.03%
  • Minimum balance to open: $1
  • Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
  • Monthly service fee: $0
  • Nonsufficient funds fee: $25 for fist year, $30 for second and third year, $35 for four-plus years
  • Point-of-sale fee: $0
  • Debit card fee: $0
  • ATM affiliates:  CO-OP Network, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)
  • Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $0
  • ATM surcharge: $3
  • Note:  Earns interest with balance of $5,000 or more; APY Tiered: $5K-$25K: .03%, $25K+: .05%

Desert Schools Federal Credit Union (Phoenix)

Membership Checking

  • Yield: N/A
  • Minimum balance to open: $20
  • Minimum balance to avoid fee: $2,500
  • Monthly service fee: $7 (Waived with direct deposit of $750+ per cycle; or 25+ transactions per cycle; or balance of $2,500)
  • Nonsufficient funds fee: $35
  • Point-of-sale fee: $0
  • Debit card fee: $0
  • ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)
  • Fee to use out-of-network ATM: 2 1st two out of network ATM fees waived each month then $2
  • ATM surcharge: $4

DFCU Credit Union (Dearborn, MI)

Free Checking

  • Yield: N/A
  • Minimum balance to open: $20
  • Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
  • Monthly service fee: $0
  • Nonsufficient funds fee: $32
  • Point-of-sale fee: $0
  • Debit card fee: $0
  • ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)
  • Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1.50
  • ATM surcharge: $3

Digital Federal Credit Union (Marlborough, MA)

Free Checking

  • Yield: N/A
  • Minimum balance to open: $1
  • Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
  • Monthly service fee: $0
  • Nonsufficient funds fee: $30
  • Point-of-sale fee: $0
  • Debit card fee: $0
  • ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network, Allpoint, SUM/InterCept Switch; Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only); 
  • Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1.50*
  • ATM surcharge: $2*
  • Note:  *No fee to use out-of-network ATMs and up to $5 in foreign ATM surcharges reimbursed when two of the following requirements are met: eStatements, recurring direct deposit or have an active DCU loan.

Eastman Credit Union (Kingsport, TN)

Beyond Free Checking

  • Yield: 0.05%
  • Minimum balance to open: $1
  • Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
  • Monthly service fee: $0
  • Nonsufficient funds fee: $30 (waived if overdraft is $5 or less)
  • Point-of-sale fee: $0
  • Debit card fee: $0
  • ATM affiliates: Allpoint Network
  • Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $0
  • ATM surcharge: $2.50
  • Note: Interest is tiered based on balance, .05% to .30%

Ent Federal Credit Union (Location)

Checking

  • Yield: N/A
  • Minimum balance to open: $1
  • Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
  • Monthly service fee: $0
  • Nonsufficient funds fee: $25
  • Point-of-sale fee: $0
  • Debit card fee: $0
  • ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)
  • Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1.50
  • ATM surcharge: $3

ESL Federal Credit Union (Rochester, NY)

Free Checking

  • Yield: N/A
  • Minimum balance to open: $1
  • Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
  • Monthly service fee: $0
  • Nonsufficient funds fee: $37
  • Point-of-sale fee: $0
  • Debit card fee: $0
  • ATM affiliates: Presto
  • Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1.50 (Five free non-ESL/Affiliate ATM transaction per month with direct deposit)
  • ATM surcharge: $2.50

First Tech Credit Union (Palo Alto, CA)

Carefree Checking

  • Yield: N/A
  • Minimum balance to open: $1
  • Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
  • Monthly service fee: $0
  • Nonsufficient funds fee: $28
  • Point-of-sale fee: $0
  • Debit card fee: $0
  • ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network, 7-11 ATMs, Alliance One Network, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)
  • Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $0 (Six free non-First Tech ATM transactionaction per month, then $2)
  • ATM surcharge: $3

Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union (Poughkeepsie, NY)

Checking

  • Yield: 0.05%
  • Minimum balance to open: $5
  • Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
  • Monthly service fee: $0
  • Nonsufficient funds fee: $30
  • Point-of-sale fee: $0
  • Debit card fee: $0
  • ATM affiliates:  Allpoint, CO-OP, Presto, SUM, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)
  • Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $0 (15 free non-Hudson Valley ATM transactio per month, then $2)
  • ATM surcharge: $2.00

Kinecta Federal Credit Union (Manhattan Beach, CA)

Free Checking

  • Yield: N/A
  • Minimum balance to open: $1
  • Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
  • Monthly service fee: $0
  • Nonsufficient funds fee: $30
  • Point-of-sale fee: $0
  • Debit card fee: $0
  • ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)
  • Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $2
  • ATM surcharge: $3

Lake Michigan Credit Union (Grand Rapids, MI)

Free Checking

  • Account type Free Checking
  • Yield: N/A
  • Minimum balance to open: $1
  • Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
  • Monthly service fee: $0
  • Nonsufficient funds fee: $30
  • Point-of-sale fee: $0
  • Debit card fee: $0
  • ATM affiliates: Allpoint Network
  • Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1
  • ATM surcharge: $2.50

Logix Federal Credit Union (Burbank, CA)

Advantage Checking

  • Yield: N/A
  • Minimum balance to open: $25
  • Minimum balance to avoid fee: $750
  • Monthly service fee: $3.95 ($5.95 with paper statements; waived with direct deposit of $250 or more per month or $750 minimum balance)
  • Nonsufficient funds fee: $29
  • Point-of-sale fee: $0
  • Debit card fee: $0
  • ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)
  • Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1.95
  • ATM surcharge: $2.95
Members 1st Federal Credit Union (Mechanicsburg, PA)

Free Checking

  • Yield: 0.05%
  • Minimum balance to open: $1
  • Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
  • Monthly service fee: $0
  • Nonsufficient funds fee: $37
  • Point-of-sale fee: $0
  • Debit card fee: $0
  • ATM affiliates: Credit Union$ ATMs
  • Fee to use out-of-network ATM: Fee waived for first three uses, then $1.50
  • ATM surcharge: $3

Mountain America Federal Credit Union (West Jordan, UT)

MyFree Checking

  • Yield: N/A
  • Minimum balance to open: $1
  • Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
  • Monthly service fee: $0
  • Nonsufficient funds fee: $25
  • Point-of-sale fee: $0
  • Debit card fee: $0
  • ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network; CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)
  • Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $2.50
  • ATM surcharge: $3

Navy Federal Credit Union (Vienna, VA)

EveryDay Checking

  • Yield: 0.05%
  • Minimum balance to open: $1
  • Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
  • Monthly service fee: $0
  • Nonsufficient funds fee: $29
  • Point-of-sale fee: $0
  • Debit card fee: $0
  • ATM affiliates: CO-OP, Cash Points
  • Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1
  • ATM surcharge: $3 (ATM fees may vary by branch)

Northwest Federal Credit Union (Herndon, VA)

Basic Checking

  • Yield: N/A
  • Minimum balance to open: $1
  • Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
  • Monthly service fee: $0
  • Nonsufficient funds fee: $32.50
  • Point-of-sale fee: $0
  • Debit card fee: $0
  • ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network, Credit Union 24/Credit Union HERE, Alliance One, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)
  • Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1
  • ATM surcharge: $3

OnPoint Community Credit Union (Portland, OR)

Basic Checking

  • Yield: N/A
  • Minimum balance to open: $50
  • Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
  • Monthly service fee: $0
  • Nonsufficient funds fee: $30
  • Point-of-sale fee: $0
  • Debit card fee: $0
  • ATM affiliates:  CO-OP Network, MoneyPass ATMs
  • Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $2
  • ATM surcharge: $2

PATELCO Credit Union (Pleasanton, CA)

Free Checking

  • Yield: N/A
  • Minimum balance to open: $5
  • Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
  • Monthly service fee: $0
  • Nonsufficient funds fee: $28
  • Point-of-sale fee: $0
  • Debit card fee: $0
  • ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)
  • Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1.75
  • ATM surcharge: $1.75

Pennsylvania State Employee Credit Union (Harrisburg, PA)

Checking Account

  • Yield: 0.10%
  • Minimum balance to open: $1
  • Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
  • Monthly service fee: $0
  • Nonsufficient funds fee: $30
  • Point-of-sale fee: $0
  • Debit card fee: $0
  • ATM affiliates: Credit Union$ Alliance, CO-OP, Sheetz, Rutter's, Wawa
  • Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $0
  • ATM surcharge: $2.50 ($8 in ATM surcharges refunded per month; $20 if recurring direct deposit is set up)

Pentagon Federal Credit Union (Alexandria, VA)

Access America Checking

  • Yield: N/A
  • Minimum balance to open: $25
  • Minimum balance to avoid fee: $500
  • Monthly service fee: $10 (waived with $500 direct deposit each month)
  • Nonsufficient funds fee: $30
  • Point-of-sale fee: $0
  • Debit card fee: $0
  • ATM affiliates: Allpoint, CashPoints, Credit Union24, American Savings
  • Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1.50
  • ATM surcharge: $3
  • Note: Earns .20%-.50% APY with direct deposit of $1,000 or more each month on balances up to $50,000.

Police & Fire Federal Credit Union (Philadelphia)

Free PFCU Checking

  • Yield: 0.10%
  • Minimum balance to open: $1
  • Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
  • Monthly service fee: $0
  • Nonsufficient funds fee: $19
  • Point-of-sale fee: $0
  • Debit card fee: $0
  • ATM affiliates: Credit Union$, CO-OP, Pennsylvania Credit Union Assoc. Network
  • Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $0 (12 free non-PFCU ATM transactions per month, then $1 each)
  • ATM surcharge: $2
  • Note:   Balances up to $3,000 earn 1.00%

Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union (Universal City, TX)

Really Free Checking

  • Yield: 0.05%
  • Minimum balance to open: $1
  • Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
  • Monthly service fee: $0
  • Nonsufficient funds fee: $24
  • Point-of-sale fee: $0
  • Debit card fee: $0
  • ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network
  • Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1
  • ATM surcharge: $3

Redstone Federal Credit Union (Huntsville, AL)

Easy Checking

  • Account type
  • Yield: N/A
  • Minimum balance to open: $1
  • Minimum balance to avoid fee: N/A
  • Monthly service fee: $3 (Waived with direct deposit or at least four debit card purchases per month)
  • Nonsufficient funds fee: $25
  • Point-of-sale fee: $0
  • Debit card fee: $0
  • ATM affiliates: Presto Network, CO-OP Network, Allpoint, STAR $f
  • Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1
  • ATM surcharge: $3

San Diego County Credit Union (San Diego, CA)

FREE Checking with eStatements

  • Yield: N/A
  • Minimum balance to open: $25
  • Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
  • Monthly service fee: $0
  • Nonsufficient funds fee: $27
  • Point-of-sale fee: $0
  • Debit card fee: $0
  • ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network
  • Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1.50
  • ATM surcharge: $3
  • Note:  $2 per month for paper statements

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union (Santa Ana, CA)

Free Checking

  • Yield: N/A
  • Minimum balance to open: $25
  • Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
  • Monthly service fee: $0
  • Nonsufficient funds fee: $20
  • Point-of-sale fee: $0
  • Debit card fee: $0
  • ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network
  • Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1
  • ATM surcharge: $3

Security Service Federal Credit Union (San Antonio, TX)

Power Checking

  • Yield: N/A
  • Minimum balance to open: $25
  • Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
  • Monthly service fee: $0
  • Nonsufficient funds fee: $32.50
  • Point-of-sale fee: $0
  • Debit card fee: $0
  • ATM affiliates: Stripes ATMs, CO-OP Network, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)
  • Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1.50
  • ATM surcharge: $3
  • Note: $3 per month for paper statements

Space Coast Credit Union (Melbourne, FL)

Free Checking

  • Yield: N/A
  • Minimum balance to open: $25
  • Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
  • Monthly service fee: $0
  • Nonsufficient funds fee: $30
  • Point-of-sale fee: $0
  • Debit card fee: $0
  • ATM affiliates: None, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)
  • Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1.50
  • ATM surcharge: Can vary from $1.50-$3
  • Note:  $1 per month for paper statements

Star One Credit Union (Sunnyvale, CA)

Free Checking (New)

  • Yield: 0.25%
  • Minimum balance to open: $25
  • Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
  • Monthly service fee: $0
  • Nonsufficient funds fee: $15
  • Point-of-sale fee: $0
  • Debit card fee: $0
  • ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)
  • Fee to use out-of-network ATM: 20 free out-of-network ATM transactions per month, then $1 each
  • ATM surcharge: $0

State Employees' Credit Union (Raleigh, NC)

Free Checking

  • Yield: 0.25%
  • Minimum balance to open: $1
  • Minimum balance to avoid fee: No minimum to open but must deposit $1 to cover first monthly maintenance fee
  • Monthly service fee: $1
  • Nonsufficient funds fee: $12 (NSF fee waived for 2 days)
  • Point-of-sale fee: $0
  • Debit card fee: $0
  • ATM affiliates: CashPoints ATMs (NC Only)
  • Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $0.75
  • ATM surcharge: $0
  • Note:  No way to avoid monthly service fee

State Employees Federal Credit Union (SEFCU) (Albany, NY)

Free Checking

  • Yield: N/A
  • Minimum balance to open: $1
  • Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
  • Monthly service fee: $0
  • Nonsufficient funds fee: $25
  • Point-of-sale fee: $0
  • Debit card fee: $0
  • ATM affiliates: AllPoint ATM Network
  • Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1.25
  • ATM surcharge: $2 at a branch and $2.50 at standalone ATMs

State Employees Credit Union of Maryland (SECU) (Linthicum, MD)

Standard Checking

  • Yield: N/A
  • Minimum balance to open: $25
  • Minimum balance to avoid fee: N/A
  • Monthly service fee: $5 (Waived with direct deposit and online statements or 15 signature-based transactions per month or if you are less than 25 years old or over 70)
  • Nonsufficient funds fee: $30
  • Point-of-sale fee: $0
  • Debit card fee: $0
  • ATM affiliates: AllPoint, CO-OP Network
  • Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1
  • ATM surcharge: $3

Suncoast Schools Federal Credit Union (Tampa)

Smart Checking

  • Yield: 0.15%
  • Minimum balance to open: $25
  • Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
  • Monthly service fee: $0
  • Nonsufficient funds fee: $29
  • Point-of-sale fee: $0
  • Debit card fee: $0
  • ATM affiliates: Presto, CO-OP Network
  • Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1.50
  • ATM surcharge: $2

Teachers Federal Credit Union (Farmingville, NY)

Free Checking + Interest

  • Yield: 0.05%
  • Minimum balance to open: $1
  • Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
  • Monthly service fee: $0
  • Nonsufficient funds fee: $32
  • Point-of-sale fee: $0
  • Debit card fee: $0
  • ATM affiliates: AllPoint Network, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)
  • Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1.75
  • ATM surcharge: $3
  • Note:  Interest earned on balances over $2,500

The Golden 1 Credit Union (Sacramento, CA)

Free Checking

  • Yield: N/A
  • Minimum balance to open: $1
  • Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
  • Monthly service fee: $0
  • Nonsufficient funds fee: $29.50
  • Point-of-sale fee: $0
  • Debit card fee: $0
  • ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)
  • Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $2
  • ATM surcharge: $3

Tinker Federal Credit Union (Tinker AFB, OK)

Classic Checking

  • Yield: N/A
  • Minimum balance to open: $25
  • Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
  • Monthly service fee: $0
  • Nonsufficient funds fee: $22.50
  • Point-of-sale fee: $0
  • Debit card fee: $0
  • ATM affiliates: ATMZone Network; transactionFund NC, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)
  • Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $0
  • ATM surcharge: $2

United Nations Federal Credit Union (Long Island City, NY)

Checking Account

  • Yield: 0.05%
  • Minimum balance to open: $1
  • Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
  • Monthly service fee: $0
  • Nonsufficient funds fee: $25
  • Point-of-sale fee: $0
  • Debit card fee: $0
  • ATM affiliates: CO-OP, AllPoint
  • Fee to use out-of-network ATM: 8 free non-UN Federal Credit Union ATM transaction per month then $1 each;) Out-of-Network ATM surcharges rebated up to $10 per month when enrolled in eStatements and $2,500 balance is maintained across all deposit accounts
  • ATM surcharge: $3

Visions Federal Credit Union (Endicott, NY)

FLEX CHECKING

  • Yield: N/A
  • Minimum balance to open: $1
  • Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
  • Monthly service fee: $0
  • Nonsufficient funds fee: $30
  • Point-of-sale fee: $0
  • Debit card fee: $0
  • ATM affiliates:  CO-OP Network, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)
  • Fee to use out-of-network ATM: Five free non-Visions ATM transactions per month then $1 each
  • ATM surcharge: $3

VyStar Credit Union (Jacksonville, FL)

Checking Account

  • Yield: 0.10%
  • Minimum balance to open: $1
  • Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
  • Monthly service fee: $0
  • Nonsufficient funds fee: $32
  • Point-of-sale fee: $0
  • Debit card fee: $0
  • ATM affiliates: No ATM Affiliates
  • Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $0
  • ATM surcharge: $3

Wescom Central Credit Union (Pasadena, CA)

Wescom Checking

  • Yield: N/A
  • Minimum balance to open: $1
  • Minimum balance to avoid fee: N/A
  • Monthly service fee: $8 (Can be waived if you have at least five relationships — deposit accounts, loans, direct deposit, eStatements, credit card, etc. — with the institution)
  • Nonsufficient funds fee: $30
  • Point-of-sale fee: $0
  • Debit card fee: $0
  • ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network
  • Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $0.50
  • ATM surcharge: $3

Wings Financial Credit Union (Apple Valley, MN)

First Class Checking

  • Yield: 0.05%
  • Minimum balance to open: $1
  • Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
  • Monthly service fee: $0
  • Nonsufficient funds fee: $30
  • Point-of-sale fee: $0
  • Debit card fee: $0
  • ATM affiliates: Allpoint, CO-OP ATMs
  • Fee to use out-of-network ATM: Ten free non-Wings Financial ATM transaction per month, then $2.50
  • ATM surcharge: $3

Wright-Patt Federal Credit Union (Fairborne, OH)

Totally Fair Checking

  • Yield: N/A
  • Minimum balance to open: $1
  • Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
  • Monthly service fee: $0
  • Nonsufficient funds fee: $25
  • Point-of-sale fee: $0
  • Debit card fee: $0
  • ATM affiliates: AllPoint, AllianceOne, STAR $f, CO-OP, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)
  • Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1.50
  • ATM surcharge: $3

Methodology: Bankrate.com surveyed checking accounts and their associated debit card and ATM fees at the 50 largest credit unions by deposits (shares) between Jan. 17-25, 2017.

Updated: March 13, 2017
