Credit Union Checking Survey results
Syda Productions/Shutterstock.com
Bankrate surveyed 50 of the nation's largest credit unions to find the best checking accounts.
Alaska USA Federal Credit Union (Anchorage, AK)
Convenience Checking
- Yield: N/A
- Minimum balance to open: $1
- Minimum balance to avoid fee: N/A
- Monthly service fee: $5 (Waived with direct deposit — must be set up within 60 days of opening; or $500 in any associated share or loan account; or if member is younger than 26 years old)
- Nonsufficient funds fee: $20
- Point-of-sale fee: $0
- Debit card fee: $0
- ATM affiliates: AllPoint, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)
- Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $0
- ATM surcharge: $3
Alliant Credit Union (Chicago)
Free Basic Checking
- Yield: N/A
- Minimum balance to open: $1
- Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
- Monthly service fee: $0
- Nonsufficient funds fee: $25
- Point-of-sale fee: $0
- Debit card fee: $0
- ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network, Credit Union 24 Credit Union Here, Allpoint, Bank of the West and Alliance One, Publix Presto
- Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $0
- ATM surcharge: $3 (ATM surcharges at non-affiliate ATMs are reimbursed up to $20 per month.)
America First Federal Credit Union (Riverdale, UT)
Free Checking
- Yield: 0.05%
- Minimum balance to open: $1
- Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
- Monthly service fee: $0
- Nonsufficient funds fee: $25
- Point-of-sale fee: $0
- Debit card fee: $0
- ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network
- Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1.50
- ATM surcharge: $2.50
- Note: Earns interest with balance of $500 or more; closed after 30 days without balance.
American Airlines Federal Credit Union (Riverdale, UT)
Priority Checking
- Yield: 0.05%
- Minimum balance to open: $1
- Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
- Monthly service fee: $0
- Nonsufficient funds fee: $25
- Point-of-sale fee: $0
- Debit card fee: $0
- ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)
- Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $2
- ATM surcharge: $3
- Note: Bonus APY of 2.27% (balances less than $5,000) & up to $20 in ATM refunds offered with 15 debit card transaction per month, a $250 direct deposit each month and a valid email address and online monthly statements; inactive fee $5 per month after 3months
Bank-Fund Staff Federal Credit Union (Washington, DC)
Checking
- Yield: 0.05%
- Minimum balance to open: $1
- Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
- Monthly service fee: $0
- Nonsufficient funds fee: $30
- Point-of-sale fee: $0
- Debit card fee: $0
- ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network and AllianceOne Network, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)
- Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $0
- ATM surcharge: $3 (First 6 foreign ATM surcharges reimbursed when enrolled in eStatements, otherwise $1.50.)
BECU (Washington, DC)
Checking
- Yield: 0.05%
- Minimum balance to open: $1
- Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
- Monthly service fee: $0
- Nonsufficient funds fee: $25
- Point-of-sale fee: $0
- Debit card fee: $0
- ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)
- Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $0
- ATM surcharge: $2.50
Bellco Credit Union (Greenwood Village, CO)
Free Checking
- Yield: N/A
- Minimum balance to open: $1
- Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
- Monthly service fee: $0
- Nonsufficient funds fee: $31
- Point-of-sale fee: $0
- Debit card fee: $0
- ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)
- Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $0
- ATM surcharge: $3
Bethpage Federal Credit Union (Bethpage, NY)
Bonus Checking
- Yield: N/A
- Minimum balance to open: $1
- Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
- Monthly service fee: $0
- Nonsufficient funds fee: $30
- Point-of-sale fee: $0
- Debit card fee: $0
- ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)
- Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $0
- ATM surcharge: $3
- Note: 1% APY with direct deposit, enroll in online banking/eStatements and 10 point-of-sale transactions per month.
Citizens Equity First Credit Union (Peoria, IL)
CEFCU Checking
- Yield: N/A
- Minimum balance to open: $25
- Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
- Monthly service fee: $0
- Nonsufficient funds fee: $30
- Point-of-sale fee: $0
- Debit card fee: $0
- ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network, Money Center 24, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)
- Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1
- ATM surcharge: $3
Delta Community Credit Union (Atlanta)
Checking
- Yield: 0.03%
- Minimum balance to open: $1
- Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
- Monthly service fee: $0
- Nonsufficient funds fee: $25 for fist year, $30 for second and third year, $35 for four-plus years
- Point-of-sale fee: $0
- Debit card fee: $0
- ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)
- Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $0
- ATM surcharge: $3
- Note: Earns interest with balance of $5,000 or more; APY Tiered: $5K-$25K: .03%, $25K+: .05%
Desert Schools Federal Credit Union (Phoenix)
Membership Checking
- Yield: N/A
- Minimum balance to open: $20
- Minimum balance to avoid fee: $2,500
- Monthly service fee: $7 (Waived with direct deposit of $750+ per cycle; or 25+ transactions per cycle; or balance of $2,500)
- Nonsufficient funds fee: $35
- Point-of-sale fee: $0
- Debit card fee: $0
- ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)
- Fee to use out-of-network ATM: 2 1st two out of network ATM fees waived each month then $2
- ATM surcharge: $4
DFCU Credit Union (Dearborn, MI)
Free Checking
- Yield: N/A
- Minimum balance to open: $20
- Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
- Monthly service fee: $0
- Nonsufficient funds fee: $32
- Point-of-sale fee: $0
- Debit card fee: $0
- ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)
- Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1.50
- ATM surcharge: $3
Digital Federal Credit Union (Marlborough, MA)
Free Checking
- Yield: N/A
- Minimum balance to open: $1
- Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
- Monthly service fee: $0
- Nonsufficient funds fee: $30
- Point-of-sale fee: $0
- Debit card fee: $0
- ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network, Allpoint, SUM/InterCept Switch; Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only);
- Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1.50*
- ATM surcharge: $2*
- Note: *No fee to use out-of-network ATMs and up to $5 in foreign ATM surcharges reimbursed when two of the following requirements are met: eStatements, recurring direct deposit or have an active DCU loan.
Eastman Credit Union (Kingsport, TN)
Beyond Free Checking
- Yield: 0.05%
- Minimum balance to open: $1
- Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
- Monthly service fee: $0
- Nonsufficient funds fee: $30 (waived if overdraft is $5 or less)
- Point-of-sale fee: $0
- Debit card fee: $0
- ATM affiliates: Allpoint Network
- Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $0
- ATM surcharge: $2.50
- Note: Interest is tiered based on balance, .05% to .30%
Ent Federal Credit Union (Location)
Checking
- Yield: N/A
- Minimum balance to open: $1
- Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
- Monthly service fee: $0
- Nonsufficient funds fee: $25
- Point-of-sale fee: $0
- Debit card fee: $0
- ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)
- Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1.50
- ATM surcharge: $3
ESL Federal Credit Union (Rochester, NY)
Free Checking
- Yield: N/A
- Minimum balance to open: $1
- Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
- Monthly service fee: $0
- Nonsufficient funds fee: $37
- Point-of-sale fee: $0
- Debit card fee: $0
- ATM affiliates: Presto
- Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1.50 (Five free non-ESL/Affiliate ATM transaction per month with direct deposit)
- ATM surcharge: $2.50
First Tech Credit Union (Palo Alto, CA)
Carefree Checking
- Yield: N/A
- Minimum balance to open: $1
- Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
- Monthly service fee: $0
- Nonsufficient funds fee: $28
- Point-of-sale fee: $0
- Debit card fee: $0
- ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network, 7-11 ATMs, Alliance One Network, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)
- Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $0 (Six free non-First Tech ATM transactionaction per month, then $2)
- ATM surcharge: $3
Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union (Poughkeepsie, NY)
Checking
- Yield: 0.05%
- Minimum balance to open: $5
- Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
- Monthly service fee: $0
- Nonsufficient funds fee: $30
- Point-of-sale fee: $0
- Debit card fee: $0
- ATM affiliates: Allpoint, CO-OP, Presto, SUM, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)
- Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $0 (15 free non-Hudson Valley ATM transactio per month, then $2)
- ATM surcharge: $2.00
Kinecta Federal Credit Union (Manhattan Beach, CA)
Free Checking
- Yield: N/A
- Minimum balance to open: $1
- Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
- Monthly service fee: $0
- Nonsufficient funds fee: $30
- Point-of-sale fee: $0
- Debit card fee: $0
- ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)
- Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $2
- ATM surcharge: $3
Lake Michigan Credit Union (Grand Rapids, MI)
Free Checking
- Account type Free Checking
- Yield: N/A
- Minimum balance to open: $1
- Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
- Monthly service fee: $0
- Nonsufficient funds fee: $30
- Point-of-sale fee: $0
- Debit card fee: $0
- ATM affiliates: Allpoint Network
- Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1
- ATM surcharge: $2.50
Logix Federal Credit Union (Burbank, CA)
Advantage Checking
- Yield: N/A
- Minimum balance to open: $25
- Minimum balance to avoid fee: $750
- Monthly service fee: $3.95 ($5.95 with paper statements; waived with direct deposit of $250 or more per month or $750 minimum balance)
- Nonsufficient funds fee: $29
- Point-of-sale fee: $0
- Debit card fee: $0
- ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)
- Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1.95
- ATM surcharge: $2.95
Members 1st Federal Credit Union (Mechanicsburg, PA)
Free Checking
- Yield: 0.05%
- Minimum balance to open: $1
- Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
- Monthly service fee: $0
- Nonsufficient funds fee: $37
- Point-of-sale fee: $0
- Debit card fee: $0
- ATM affiliates: Credit Union$ ATMs
- Fee to use out-of-network ATM: Fee waived for first three uses, then $1.50
- ATM surcharge: $3
Mountain America Federal Credit Union (West Jordan, UT)
MyFree Checking
- Yield: N/A
- Minimum balance to open: $1
- Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
- Monthly service fee: $0
- Nonsufficient funds fee: $25
- Point-of-sale fee: $0
- Debit card fee: $0
- ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network; CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)
- Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $2.50
- ATM surcharge: $3
Navy Federal Credit Union (Vienna, VA)
EveryDay Checking
- Yield: 0.05%
- Minimum balance to open: $1
- Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
- Monthly service fee: $0
- Nonsufficient funds fee: $29
- Point-of-sale fee: $0
- Debit card fee: $0
- ATM affiliates: CO-OP, Cash Points
- Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1
- ATM surcharge: $3 (ATM fees may vary by branch)
Northwest Federal Credit Union (Herndon, VA)
Basic Checking
- Yield: N/A
- Minimum balance to open: $1
- Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
- Monthly service fee: $0
- Nonsufficient funds fee: $32.50
- Point-of-sale fee: $0
- Debit card fee: $0
- ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network, Credit Union 24/Credit Union HERE, Alliance One, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)
- Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1
- ATM surcharge: $3
OnPoint Community Credit Union (Portland, OR)
Basic Checking
- Yield: N/A
- Minimum balance to open: $50
- Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
- Monthly service fee: $0
- Nonsufficient funds fee: $30
- Point-of-sale fee: $0
- Debit card fee: $0
- ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network, MoneyPass ATMs
- Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $2
- ATM surcharge: $2
PATELCO Credit Union (Pleasanton, CA)
Free Checking
- Yield: N/A
- Minimum balance to open: $5
- Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
- Monthly service fee: $0
- Nonsufficient funds fee: $28
- Point-of-sale fee: $0
- Debit card fee: $0
- ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)
- Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1.75
- ATM surcharge: $1.75
Pennsylvania State Employee Credit Union (Harrisburg, PA)
Checking Account
- Yield: 0.10%
- Minimum balance to open: $1
- Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
- Monthly service fee: $0
- Nonsufficient funds fee: $30
- Point-of-sale fee: $0
- Debit card fee: $0
- ATM affiliates: Credit Union$ Alliance, CO-OP, Sheetz, Rutter's, Wawa
- Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $0
- ATM surcharge: $2.50 ($8 in ATM surcharges refunded per month; $20 if recurring direct deposit is set up)
Pentagon Federal Credit Union (Alexandria, VA)
Access America Checking
- Yield: N/A
- Minimum balance to open: $25
- Minimum balance to avoid fee: $500
- Monthly service fee: $10 (waived with $500 direct deposit each month)
- Nonsufficient funds fee: $30
- Point-of-sale fee: $0
- Debit card fee: $0
- ATM affiliates: Allpoint, CashPoints, Credit Union24, American Savings
- Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1.50
- ATM surcharge: $3
- Note: Earns .20%-.50% APY with direct deposit of $1,000 or more each month on balances up to $50,000.
Police & Fire Federal Credit Union (Philadelphia)
Free PFCU Checking
- Yield: 0.10%
- Minimum balance to open: $1
- Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
- Monthly service fee: $0
- Nonsufficient funds fee: $19
- Point-of-sale fee: $0
- Debit card fee: $0
- ATM affiliates: Credit Union$, CO-OP, Pennsylvania Credit Union Assoc. Network
- Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $0 (12 free non-PFCU ATM transactions per month, then $1 each)
- ATM surcharge: $2
- Note: Balances up to $3,000 earn 1.00%
Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union (Universal City, TX)
Really Free Checking
- Yield: 0.05%
- Minimum balance to open: $1
- Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
- Monthly service fee: $0
- Nonsufficient funds fee: $24
- Point-of-sale fee: $0
- Debit card fee: $0
- ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network
- Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1
- ATM surcharge: $3
Redstone Federal Credit Union (Huntsville, AL)
Easy Checking
- Account type
- Yield: N/A
- Minimum balance to open: $1
- Minimum balance to avoid fee: N/A
- Monthly service fee: $3 (Waived with direct deposit or at least four debit card purchases per month)
- Nonsufficient funds fee: $25
- Point-of-sale fee: $0
- Debit card fee: $0
- ATM affiliates: Presto Network, CO-OP Network, Allpoint, STAR $f
- Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1
- ATM surcharge: $3
San Diego County Credit Union (San Diego, CA)
FREE Checking with eStatements
- Yield: N/A
- Minimum balance to open: $25
- Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
- Monthly service fee: $0
- Nonsufficient funds fee: $27
- Point-of-sale fee: $0
- Debit card fee: $0
- ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network
- Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1.50
- ATM surcharge: $3
- Note: $2 per month for paper statements
SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union (Santa Ana, CA)
Free Checking
- Yield: N/A
- Minimum balance to open: $25
- Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
- Monthly service fee: $0
- Nonsufficient funds fee: $20
- Point-of-sale fee: $0
- Debit card fee: $0
- ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network
- Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1
- ATM surcharge: $3
Security Service Federal Credit Union (San Antonio, TX)
Power Checking
- Yield: N/A
- Minimum balance to open: $25
- Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
- Monthly service fee: $0
- Nonsufficient funds fee: $32.50
- Point-of-sale fee: $0
- Debit card fee: $0
- ATM affiliates: Stripes ATMs, CO-OP Network, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)
- Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1.50
- ATM surcharge: $3
- Note: $3 per month for paper statements
Space Coast Credit Union (Melbourne, FL)
Free Checking
- Yield: N/A
- Minimum balance to open: $25
- Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
- Monthly service fee: $0
- Nonsufficient funds fee: $30
- Point-of-sale fee: $0
- Debit card fee: $0
- ATM affiliates: None, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)
- Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1.50
- ATM surcharge: Can vary from $1.50-$3
- Note: $1 per month for paper statements
Star One Credit Union (Sunnyvale, CA)
Free Checking (New)
- Yield: 0.25%
- Minimum balance to open: $25
- Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
- Monthly service fee: $0
- Nonsufficient funds fee: $15
- Point-of-sale fee: $0
- Debit card fee: $0
- ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)
- Fee to use out-of-network ATM: 20 free out-of-network ATM transactions per month, then $1 each
- ATM surcharge: $0
State Employees' Credit Union (Raleigh, NC)
Free Checking
- Yield: 0.25%
- Minimum balance to open: $1
- Minimum balance to avoid fee: No minimum to open but must deposit $1 to cover first monthly maintenance fee
- Monthly service fee: $1
- Nonsufficient funds fee: $12 (NSF fee waived for 2 days)
- Point-of-sale fee: $0
- Debit card fee: $0
- ATM affiliates: CashPoints ATMs (NC Only)
- Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $0.75
- ATM surcharge: $0
- Note: No way to avoid monthly service fee
State Employees Federal Credit Union (SEFCU) (Albany, NY)
Free Checking
- Yield: N/A
- Minimum balance to open: $1
- Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
- Monthly service fee: $0
- Nonsufficient funds fee: $25
- Point-of-sale fee: $0
- Debit card fee: $0
- ATM affiliates: AllPoint ATM Network
- Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1.25
- ATM surcharge: $2 at a branch and $2.50 at standalone ATMs
State Employees Credit Union of Maryland (SECU) (Linthicum, MD)
Standard Checking
- Yield: N/A
- Minimum balance to open: $25
- Minimum balance to avoid fee: N/A
- Monthly service fee: $5 (Waived with direct deposit and online statements or 15 signature-based transactions per month or if you are less than 25 years old or over 70)
- Nonsufficient funds fee: $30
- Point-of-sale fee: $0
- Debit card fee: $0
- ATM affiliates: AllPoint, CO-OP Network
- Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1
- ATM surcharge: $3
Suncoast Schools Federal Credit Union (Tampa)
Smart Checking
- Yield: 0.15%
- Minimum balance to open: $25
- Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
- Monthly service fee: $0
- Nonsufficient funds fee: $29
- Point-of-sale fee: $0
- Debit card fee: $0
- ATM affiliates: Presto, CO-OP Network
- Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1.50
- ATM surcharge: $2
Teachers Federal Credit Union (Farmingville, NY)
Free Checking + Interest
- Yield: 0.05%
- Minimum balance to open: $1
- Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
- Monthly service fee: $0
- Nonsufficient funds fee: $32
- Point-of-sale fee: $0
- Debit card fee: $0
- ATM affiliates: AllPoint Network, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)
- Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1.75
- ATM surcharge: $3
- Note: Interest earned on balances over $2,500
The Golden 1 Credit Union (Sacramento, CA)
Free Checking
- Yield: N/A
- Minimum balance to open: $1
- Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
- Monthly service fee: $0
- Nonsufficient funds fee: $29.50
- Point-of-sale fee: $0
- Debit card fee: $0
- ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)
- Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $2
- ATM surcharge: $3
Tinker Federal Credit Union (Tinker AFB, OK)
Classic Checking
- Yield: N/A
- Minimum balance to open: $25
- Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
- Monthly service fee: $0
- Nonsufficient funds fee: $22.50
- Point-of-sale fee: $0
- Debit card fee: $0
- ATM affiliates: ATMZone Network; transactionFund NC, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)
- Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $0
- ATM surcharge: $2
United Nations Federal Credit Union (Long Island City, NY)
Checking Account
- Yield: 0.05%
- Minimum balance to open: $1
- Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
- Monthly service fee: $0
- Nonsufficient funds fee: $25
- Point-of-sale fee: $0
- Debit card fee: $0
- ATM affiliates: CO-OP, AllPoint
- Fee to use out-of-network ATM: 8 free non-UN Federal Credit Union ATM transaction per month then $1 each;) Out-of-Network ATM surcharges rebated up to $10 per month when enrolled in eStatements and $2,500 balance is maintained across all deposit accounts
- ATM surcharge: $3
Visions Federal Credit Union (Endicott, NY)
FLEX CHECKING
- Yield: N/A
- Minimum balance to open: $1
- Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
- Monthly service fee: $0
- Nonsufficient funds fee: $30
- Point-of-sale fee: $0
- Debit card fee: $0
- ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)
- Fee to use out-of-network ATM: Five free non-Visions ATM transactions per month then $1 each
- ATM surcharge: $3
VyStar Credit Union (Jacksonville, FL)
Checking Account
- Yield: 0.10%
- Minimum balance to open: $1
- Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
- Monthly service fee: $0
- Nonsufficient funds fee: $32
- Point-of-sale fee: $0
- Debit card fee: $0
- ATM affiliates: No ATM Affiliates
- Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $0
- ATM surcharge: $3
Wescom Central Credit Union (Pasadena, CA)
Wescom Checking
- Yield: N/A
- Minimum balance to open: $1
- Minimum balance to avoid fee: N/A
- Monthly service fee: $8 (Can be waived if you have at least five relationships — deposit accounts, loans, direct deposit, eStatements, credit card, etc. — with the institution)
- Nonsufficient funds fee: $30
- Point-of-sale fee: $0
- Debit card fee: $0
- ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network
- Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $0.50
- ATM surcharge: $3
Wings Financial Credit Union (Apple Valley, MN)
First Class Checking
- Yield: 0.05%
- Minimum balance to open: $1
- Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
- Monthly service fee: $0
- Nonsufficient funds fee: $30
- Point-of-sale fee: $0
- Debit card fee: $0
- ATM affiliates: Allpoint, CO-OP ATMs
- Fee to use out-of-network ATM: Ten free non-Wings Financial ATM transaction per month, then $2.50
- ATM surcharge: $3
Wright-Patt Federal Credit Union (Fairborne, OH)
Totally Fair Checking
- Yield: N/A
- Minimum balance to open: $1
- Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0
- Monthly service fee: $0
- Nonsufficient funds fee: $25
- Point-of-sale fee: $0
- Debit card fee: $0
- ATM affiliates: AllPoint, AllianceOne, STAR $f, CO-OP, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)
- Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1.50
- ATM surcharge: $3
Methodology: Bankrate.com surveyed checking accounts and their associated debit card and ATM fees at the 50 largest credit unions by deposits (shares) between Jan. 17-25, 2017.