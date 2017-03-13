checking

Credit Union Checking Survey results

Syda Productions/Shutterstock.com Bankrate surveyed 50 of the nation's largest credit unions to find the best checking accounts. Compare checking accounts Alaska USA Federal Credit Union (Anchorage, AK) Convenience Checking Yield: N/A

Minimum balance to open: $1

Minimum balance to avoid fee: N/A

Monthly service fee: $5 (Waived with direct deposit — must be set up within 60 days of opening; or $500 in any associated share or loan account; or if member is younger than 26 years old)

Nonsufficient funds fee: $20

Point-of-sale fee: $0

Debit card fee: $0

ATM affiliates: AllPoint, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)

Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $0

ATM surcharge: $3 Alliant Credit Union (Chicago) Free Basic Checking Yield: N/A

Minimum balance to open: $1

Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0

Monthly service fee: $0

Nonsufficient funds fee: $25

Point-of-sale fee: $0

Debit card fee: $0

ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network, Credit Union 24 Credit Union Here, Allpoint, Bank of the West and Alliance One, Publix Presto

Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $0

ATM surcharge: $3 (ATM surcharges at non-affiliate ATMs are reimbursed up to $20 per month.) America First Federal Credit Union (Riverdale, UT) Free Checking Yield: 0.05%

Minimum balance to open: $1

Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0

Monthly service fee: $0

Nonsufficient funds fee: $25

Point-of-sale fee: $0

Debit card fee: $0

ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network

Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1.50

ATM surcharge: $2.50

Note: Earns interest with balance of $500 or more; closed after 30 days without balance. American Airlines Federal Credit Union (Riverdale, UT) Priority Checking Yield: 0.05%

Minimum balance to open: $1

Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0

Monthly service fee: $0

Nonsufficient funds fee: $25

Point-of-sale fee: $0

Debit card fee: $0

ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)

Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $2

ATM surcharge: $3

Note: Bonus APY of 2.27% (balances less than $5,000) & up to $20 in ATM refunds offered with 15 debit card transaction per month, a $250 direct deposit each month and a valid email address and online monthly statements; inactive fee $5 per month after 3months Bank-Fund Staff Federal Credit Union (Washington, DC) Checking Yield: 0.05%

Minimum balance to open: $1

Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0

Monthly service fee: $0

Nonsufficient funds fee: $30

Point-of-sale fee: $0

Debit card fee: $0

ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network and AllianceOne Network, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)

Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $0

ATM surcharge: $3 (First 6 foreign ATM surcharges reimbursed when enrolled in eStatements, otherwise $1.50.) BECU (Washington, DC) Checking Yield: 0.05%

Minimum balance to open: $1

Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0

Monthly service fee: $0

Nonsufficient funds fee: $25

Point-of-sale fee: $0

Debit card fee: $0

ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)

Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $0

ATM surcharge: $2.50 Bellco Credit Union (Greenwood Village, CO) Free Checking Yield: N/A

Minimum balance to open: $1

Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0

Monthly service fee: $0

Nonsufficient funds fee: $31

Point-of-sale fee: $0

Debit card fee: $0

ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)

Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $0

ATM surcharge: $3 Bethpage Federal Credit Union (Bethpage, NY) Bonus Checking Yield: N/A

Minimum balance to open: $1

Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0

Monthly service fee: $0

Nonsufficient funds fee: $30

Point-of-sale fee: $0

Debit card fee: $0

ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)

Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $0

ATM surcharge: $3

Note: 1% APY with direct deposit, enroll in online banking/eStatements and 10 point-of-sale transactions per month. Citizens Equity First Credit Union (Peoria, IL) CEFCU Checking Yield: N/A

Minimum balance to open: $25

Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0

Monthly service fee: $0

Nonsufficient funds fee: $30

Point-of-sale fee: $0

Debit card fee: $0

ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network, Money Center 24, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)

Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1

ATM surcharge: $3 Delta Community Credit Union (Atlanta) Checking Yield: 0.03%

Minimum balance to open: $1

Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0

Monthly service fee: $0

Nonsufficient funds fee: $25 for fist year, $30 for second and third year, $35 for four-plus years

Point-of-sale fee: $0

Debit card fee: $0

ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)

Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $0

ATM surcharge: $3

Note: Earns interest with balance of $5,000 or more; APY Tiered: $5K-$25K: .03%, $25K+: .05% Desert Schools Federal Credit Union (Phoenix) Membership Checking Yield: N/A

Minimum balance to open: $20

Minimum balance to avoid fee: $2,500

Monthly service fee: $7 (Waived with direct deposit of $750+ per cycle; or 25+ transactions per cycle; or balance of $2,500)

Nonsufficient funds fee: $35

Point-of-sale fee: $0

Debit card fee: $0

ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)

Fee to use out-of-network ATM: 2 1st two out of network ATM fees waived each month then $2

ATM surcharge: $4 DFCU Credit Union (Dearborn, MI) Free Checking Yield: N/A

Minimum balance to open: $20

Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0

Monthly service fee: $0

Nonsufficient funds fee: $32

Point-of-sale fee: $0

Debit card fee: $0

ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)

Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1.50

ATM surcharge: $3 Digital Federal Credit Union (Marlborough, MA) Free Checking Yield: N/A

Minimum balance to open: $1

Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0

Monthly service fee: $0

Nonsufficient funds fee: $30

Point-of-sale fee: $0

Debit card fee: $0

ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network, Allpoint, SUM/InterCept Switch; Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only);

Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1.50*

ATM surcharge: $2*

Note: *No fee to use out-of-network ATMs and up to $5 in foreign ATM surcharges reimbursed when two of the following requirements are met: eStatements, recurring direct deposit or have an active DCU loan. Eastman Credit Union (Kingsport, TN) Beyond Free Checking Yield: 0.05%

Minimum balance to open: $1

Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0

Monthly service fee: $0

Nonsufficient funds fee: $30 (waived if overdraft is $5 or less)

Point-of-sale fee: $0

Debit card fee: $0

ATM affiliates: Allpoint Network

Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $0

ATM surcharge: $2.50

Note: Interest is tiered based on balance, .05% to .30% Ent Federal Credit Union (Location) Checking Yield: N/A

Minimum balance to open: $1

Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0

Monthly service fee: $0

Nonsufficient funds fee: $25

Point-of-sale fee: $0

Debit card fee: $0

ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)

Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1.50

ATM surcharge: $3 ESL Federal Credit Union (Rochester, NY) Free Checking Yield: N/A

Minimum balance to open: $1

Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0

Monthly service fee: $0

Nonsufficient funds fee: $37

Point-of-sale fee: $0

Debit card fee: $0

ATM affiliates: Presto

Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1.50 (Five free non-ESL/Affiliate ATM transaction per month with direct deposit)

ATM surcharge: $2.50 First Tech Credit Union (Palo Alto, CA) Carefree Checking Yield: N/A

Minimum balance to open: $1

Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0

Monthly service fee: $0

Nonsufficient funds fee: $28

Point-of-sale fee: $0

Debit card fee: $0

ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network, 7-11 ATMs, Alliance One Network, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)

Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $0 (Six free non-First Tech ATM transactionaction per month, then $2)

ATM surcharge: $3 Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union (Poughkeepsie, NY) Checking Yield: 0.05%

Minimum balance to open: $5

Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0

Monthly service fee: $0

Nonsufficient funds fee: $30

Point-of-sale fee: $0

Debit card fee: $0

ATM affiliates: Allpoint, CO-OP, Presto, SUM, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)

Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $0 (15 free non-Hudson Valley ATM transactio per month, then $2)

ATM surcharge: $2.00 Kinecta Federal Credit Union (Manhattan Beach, CA) Free Checking Yield: N/A

Minimum balance to open: $1

Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0

Monthly service fee: $0

Nonsufficient funds fee: $30

Point-of-sale fee: $0

Debit card fee: $0

ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)

Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $2

ATM surcharge: $3 Lake Michigan Credit Union (Grand Rapids, MI) Free Checking Account type Free Checking

Yield: N/A

Minimum balance to open: $1

Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0

Monthly service fee: $0

Nonsufficient funds fee: $30

Point-of-sale fee: $0

Debit card fee: $0

ATM affiliates: Allpoint Network

Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1

ATM surcharge: $2.50 Logix Federal Credit Union (Burbank, CA) Advantage Checking Yield: N/A

Minimum balance to open: $25

Minimum balance to avoid fee: $750

Monthly service fee: $3.95 ($5.95 with paper statements; waived with direct deposit of $250 or more per month or $750 minimum balance)

Nonsufficient funds fee: $29

Point-of-sale fee: $0

Debit card fee: $0

ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)

Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1.95

ATM surcharge: $2.95 Compare checking accounts Members 1st Federal Credit Union (Mechanicsburg, PA) Free Checking Yield: 0.05%

Minimum balance to open: $1

Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0

Monthly service fee: $0

Nonsufficient funds fee: $37

Point-of-sale fee: $0

Debit card fee: $0

ATM affiliates: Credit Union$ ATMs

Fee to use out-of-network ATM: Fee waived for first three uses, then $1.50

ATM surcharge: $3 Mountain America Federal Credit Union (West Jordan, UT) MyFree Checking Yield: N/A

Minimum balance to open: $1

Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0

Monthly service fee: $0

Nonsufficient funds fee: $25

Point-of-sale fee: $0

Debit card fee: $0

ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network; CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)

Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $2.50

ATM surcharge: $3 Navy Federal Credit Union (Vienna, VA) EveryDay Checking Yield: 0.05%

Minimum balance to open: $1

Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0

Monthly service fee: $0

Nonsufficient funds fee: $29

Point-of-sale fee: $0

Debit card fee: $0

ATM affiliates: CO-OP, Cash Points

Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1

ATM surcharge: $3 (ATM fees may vary by branch) Northwest Federal Credit Union (Herndon, VA) Basic Checking Yield: N/A

Minimum balance to open: $1

Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0

Monthly service fee: $0

Nonsufficient funds fee: $32.50

Point-of-sale fee: $0

Debit card fee: $0

ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network, Credit Union 24/Credit Union HERE, Alliance One, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)

Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1

ATM surcharge: $3 OnPoint Community Credit Union (Portland, OR) Basic Checking Yield: N/A

Minimum balance to open: $50

Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0

Monthly service fee: $0

Nonsufficient funds fee: $30

Point-of-sale fee: $0

Debit card fee: $0

ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network, MoneyPass ATMs

Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $2

ATM surcharge: $2 PATELCO Credit Union (Pleasanton, CA) Free Checking Yield: N/A

Minimum balance to open: $5

Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0

Monthly service fee: $0

Nonsufficient funds fee: $28

Point-of-sale fee: $0

Debit card fee: $0

ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)

Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1.75

ATM surcharge: $1.75 Pennsylvania State Employee Credit Union (Harrisburg, PA) Checking Account Yield: 0.10%

Minimum balance to open: $1

Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0

Monthly service fee: $0

Nonsufficient funds fee: $30

Point-of-sale fee: $0

Debit card fee: $0

ATM affiliates: Credit Union$ Alliance, CO-OP, Sheetz, Rutter's, Wawa

Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $0

ATM surcharge: $2.50 ($8 in ATM surcharges refunded per month; $20 if recurring direct deposit is set up) Pentagon Federal Credit Union (Alexandria, VA) Access America Checking Yield: N/A

Minimum balance to open: $25

Minimum balance to avoid fee: $500

Monthly service fee: $10 (waived with $500 direct deposit each month)

Nonsufficient funds fee: $30

Point-of-sale fee: $0

Debit card fee: $0

ATM affiliates: Allpoint, CashPoints, Credit Union24, American Savings

Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1.50

ATM surcharge: $3

Note: Earns .20%-.50% APY with direct deposit of $1,000 or more each month on balances up to $50,000. Police & Fire Federal Credit Union (Philadelphia) Free PFCU Checking Yield: 0.10%

Minimum balance to open: $1

Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0

Monthly service fee: $0

Nonsufficient funds fee: $19

Point-of-sale fee: $0

Debit card fee: $0

ATM affiliates: Credit Union$, CO-OP, Pennsylvania Credit Union Assoc. Network

Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $0 (12 free non-PFCU ATM transactions per month, then $1 each)

ATM surcharge: $2

Note: Balances up to $3,000 earn 1.00% Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union (Universal City, TX) Really Free Checking Yield: 0.05%

Minimum balance to open: $1

Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0

Monthly service fee: $0

Nonsufficient funds fee: $24

Point-of-sale fee: $0

Debit card fee: $0

ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network

Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1

ATM surcharge: $3 Redstone Federal Credit Union (Huntsville, AL) Easy Checking Account type

Yield: N/A

Minimum balance to open: $1

Minimum balance to avoid fee: N/A

Monthly service fee: $3 (Waived with direct deposit or at least four debit card purchases per month)

Nonsufficient funds fee: $25

Point-of-sale fee: $0

Debit card fee: $0

ATM affiliates: Presto Network, CO-OP Network, Allpoint, STAR $f

Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1

ATM surcharge: $3 San Diego County Credit Union (San Diego, CA) FREE Checking with eStatements Yield: N/A

Minimum balance to open: $25

Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0

Monthly service fee: $0

Nonsufficient funds fee: $27

Point-of-sale fee: $0

Debit card fee: $0

ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network

Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1.50

ATM surcharge: $3

Note: $2 per month for paper statements SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union (Santa Ana, CA) Free Checking Yield: N/A

Minimum balance to open: $25

Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0

Monthly service fee: $0

Nonsufficient funds fee: $20

Point-of-sale fee: $0

Debit card fee: $0

ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network

Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1

ATM surcharge: $3 Security Service Federal Credit Union (San Antonio, TX) Power Checking Yield: N/A

Minimum balance to open: $25

Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0

Monthly service fee: $0

Nonsufficient funds fee: $32.50

Point-of-sale fee: $0

Debit card fee: $0

ATM affiliates: Stripes ATMs, CO-OP Network, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)

Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1.50

ATM surcharge: $3

Note: $3 per month for paper statements Space Coast Credit Union (Melbourne, FL) Free Checking Yield: N/A

Minimum balance to open: $25

Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0

Monthly service fee: $0

Nonsufficient funds fee: $30

Point-of-sale fee: $0

Debit card fee: $0

ATM affiliates: None, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)

Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1.50

ATM surcharge: Can vary from $1.50-$3

Note: $1 per month for paper statements Star One Credit Union (Sunnyvale, CA) Free Checking (New) Yield: 0.25%

Minimum balance to open: $25

Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0

Monthly service fee: $0

Nonsufficient funds fee: $15

Point-of-sale fee: $0

Debit card fee: $0

ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)

Fee to use out-of-network ATM: 20 free out-of-network ATM transactions per month, then $1 each

ATM surcharge: $0 State Employees' Credit Union (Raleigh, NC) Free Checking Yield: 0.25%

Minimum balance to open: $1

Minimum balance to avoid fee: No minimum to open but must deposit $1 to cover first monthly maintenance fee

Monthly service fee: $1

Nonsufficient funds fee: $12 (NSF fee waived for 2 days)

Point-of-sale fee: $0

Debit card fee: $0

ATM affiliates: CashPoints ATMs (NC Only)

Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $0.75

ATM surcharge: $0

Note: No way to avoid monthly service fee State Employees Federal Credit Union (SEFCU) (Albany, NY) Free Checking Yield: N/A

Minimum balance to open: $1

Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0

Monthly service fee: $0

Nonsufficient funds fee: $25

Point-of-sale fee: $0

Debit card fee: $0

ATM affiliates: AllPoint ATM Network

Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1.25

ATM surcharge: $2 at a branch and $2.50 at standalone ATMs State Employees Credit Union of Maryland (SECU) (Linthicum, MD) Standard Checking Yield: N/A

Minimum balance to open: $25

Minimum balance to avoid fee: N/A

Monthly service fee: $5 (Waived with direct deposit and online statements or 15 signature-based transactions per month or if you are less than 25 years old or over 70)

Nonsufficient funds fee: $30

Point-of-sale fee: $0

Debit card fee: $0

ATM affiliates: AllPoint, CO-OP Network

Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1

ATM surcharge: $3 Suncoast Schools Federal Credit Union (Tampa) Smart Checking Yield: 0.15%

Minimum balance to open: $25

Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0

Monthly service fee: $0

Nonsufficient funds fee: $29

Point-of-sale fee: $0

Debit card fee: $0

ATM affiliates: Presto, CO-OP Network

Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1.50

ATM surcharge: $2 Teachers Federal Credit Union (Farmingville, NY) Free Checking + Interest Yield: 0.05%

Minimum balance to open: $1

Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0

Monthly service fee: $0

Nonsufficient funds fee: $32

Point-of-sale fee: $0

Debit card fee: $0

ATM affiliates: AllPoint Network, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)

Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1.75

ATM surcharge: $3

Note: Interest earned on balances over $2,500 The Golden 1 Credit Union (Sacramento, CA) Free Checking Yield: N/A

Minimum balance to open: $1

Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0

Monthly service fee: $0

Nonsufficient funds fee: $29.50

Point-of-sale fee: $0

Debit card fee: $0

ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)

Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $2

ATM surcharge: $3 Tinker Federal Credit Union (Tinker AFB, OK) Classic Checking Yield: N/A

Minimum balance to open: $25

Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0

Monthly service fee: $0

Nonsufficient funds fee: $22.50

Point-of-sale fee: $0

Debit card fee: $0

ATM affiliates: ATMZone Network; transactionFund NC, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)

Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $0

ATM surcharge: $2 United Nations Federal Credit Union (Long Island City, NY) Checking Account Yield: 0.05%

Minimum balance to open: $1

Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0

Monthly service fee: $0

Nonsufficient funds fee: $25

Point-of-sale fee: $0

Debit card fee: $0

ATM affiliates: CO-OP, AllPoint

Fee to use out-of-network ATM: 8 free non-UN Federal Credit Union ATM transaction per month then $1 each;) Out-of-Network ATM surcharges rebated up to $10 per month when enrolled in eStatements and $2,500 balance is maintained across all deposit accounts

ATM surcharge: $3 Visions Federal Credit Union (Endicott, NY) FLEX CHECKING Yield: N/A

Minimum balance to open: $1

Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0

Monthly service fee: $0

Nonsufficient funds fee: $30

Point-of-sale fee: $0

Debit card fee: $0

ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)

Fee to use out-of-network ATM: Five free non-Visions ATM transactions per month then $1 each

ATM surcharge: $3 VyStar Credit Union (Jacksonville, FL) Checking Account Yield: 0.10%

Minimum balance to open: $1

Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0

Monthly service fee: $0

Nonsufficient funds fee: $32

Point-of-sale fee: $0

Debit card fee: $0

ATM affiliates: No ATM Affiliates

Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $0

ATM surcharge: $3 Wescom Central Credit Union (Pasadena, CA) Wescom Checking Yield: N/A

Minimum balance to open: $1

Minimum balance to avoid fee: N/A

Monthly service fee: $8 (Can be waived if you have at least five relationships — deposit accounts, loans, direct deposit, eStatements, credit card, etc. — with the institution)

Nonsufficient funds fee: $30

Point-of-sale fee: $0

Debit card fee: $0

ATM affiliates: CO-OP Network

Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $0.50

ATM surcharge: $3 Wings Financial Credit Union (Apple Valley, MN) First Class Checking Yield: 0.05%

Minimum balance to open: $1

Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0

Monthly service fee: $0

Nonsufficient funds fee: $30

Point-of-sale fee: $0

Debit card fee: $0

ATM affiliates: Allpoint, CO-OP ATMs

Fee to use out-of-network ATM: Ten free non-Wings Financial ATM transaction per month, then $2.50

ATM surcharge: $3 Wright-Patt Federal Credit Union (Fairborne, OH) Totally Fair Checking Yield: N/A

Minimum balance to open: $1

Minimum balance to avoid fee: $0

Monthly service fee: $0

Nonsufficient funds fee: $25

Point-of-sale fee: $0

Debit card fee: $0

ATM affiliates: AllPoint, AllianceOne, STAR $f, CO-OP, CO-OP Shared Branching (over-the-counter transaction only)

Fee to use out-of-network ATM: $1.50

ATM surcharge: $3 Methodology: Bankrate.com surveyed checking accounts and their associated debit card and ATM fees at the 50 largest credit unions by deposits (shares) between Jan. 17-25, 2017.