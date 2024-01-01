Image of Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card

Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card
Earn 170,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points after you spend $3,000 in purchases on the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership.
REWARDS RATE
3X - 12X
ANNUAL FEE
$150
REGULAR APR
20.99%-29.99% Variable
RECOMMENDED CREDIT
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card highlights

What you'll like about it

  • 12X Earn 12X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases charged on your Card directly with a hotel or resort within the Hilton portfolio.
  • 6X Earn 6X Points for each dollar of purchases on your Card at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. supermarkets, and at U.S. gas stations.
  • 4X Earn 4X Points for each dollar on U.S. Online Retail Purchases.
  • 3X Earn 3X Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card.

What we like about it

Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card benefits

