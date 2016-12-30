PrintSubscribe
savings

Profitable pundits: See the net worth of 9 political commentators

By • Bankrate.com

Savings » Celebrity Net Worth

Previous
1 of 10
Next
What political pundits are worth | Gerardo Mora/GettyImages
Previous
1 of 10
Next

Gerardo Mora/GettyImages

What political pundits are worth

The presidential candidates weren’t the only ones who seemed to be everywhere during the historic 2016 election. These commentators followed the political parade closely and analyzed the campaign for voters.

We checked the wealth of a few of these well-known political commentators and analysts, with help from Celebrity Net Worth, which says it uses publicly available financial information and accounts for taxes and other likely expenses.

As you'll see, these political pundits are not paupers.

RATE SEARCH: Want to tap the wealth you've built up in your home? Shop today for a home equity line of credit.

Pundit: Cokie Roberts (Nonpartisan) | Riccardo S. Savi/GettyImages

Riccardo S. Savi/GettyImages

Pundit: Cokie Roberts (Nonpartisan)

Estimated net worth: $5 million

Who she is: NPR "Morning Edition" commentator, columnist, author

Pundit: James Carville (Democrat) © Albert H. Teich/Shutterstock.com

© Albert H. Teich/Shutterstock.com

Pundit: James Carville (Democrat)

Estimated net worth: $10 million

Who he is: Bill Clinton presidential campaign strategist, former co-host of CNN's "Crossfire," husband of Mary Matalin

Pundit: Mary Matalin (Libertarian) © Todd Williamson/Shutterstock.com

© Todd Williamson/Shutterstock.com

Pundit: Mary Matalin (Libertarian)

Estimated net worth: $5 million

Who she is: George H.W. Bush presidential campaign director, TV and radio host, wife of James Carville

RATE SEARCH: Find an interest checking account near you today.

Pundit: Sean Hannity (Conservative) | Rob Kim/Getty Images

Rob Kim/Getty Images

Pundit: Sean Hannity (Conservative)

Estimated net worth: $80 million

Who he is: Fox News "Hannity" host, talk-radio host, author

Pundit: Donna Brazile (Democrat) | Alex Wong/GettyImages

Alex Wong/GettyImages

Pundit: Donna Brazile (Democrat)

Estimated net worth: $3 million

Who she is: Al Gore presidential campaign manager, interim Democratic National Committee chair

Pundit: William Kristol | Rob Kim/Getty Images

Rob Kim/Getty Images

Pundit: William Kristol

Estimated net worth: $5 million

Who he is: Founder and editor of "The Weekly Standard," panelist on "Fox News Sunday" and ABC's "This Week"

RATE SEARCH: Want to tap the wealth you've built up in your home? Shop today for a home equity line of credit.

Pundit: Bill O'Reilly (Independent) | NBC/Getty Images

NBC/Getty Images

Pundit: Bill O'Reilly (Independent)

Estimated net worth: $85 million

Who he is: Fox News "The O'Reilly Factor" host, author

Pundit: Rachel Maddow (Liberal) | Rachael Maddow

Rachael Maddow

Pundit: Rachel Maddow (Liberal)

Estimated net worth: $20 million

Who she is: MSNBC "The Rachel Maddow Show" host, author

RATE SEARCH: Shop now for the best credit cards from our partners.

Pundit: Ann Coulter (Conservative) | Jason LaVeris/GettyImages

Jason LaVeris/GettyImages

Pundit: Ann Coulter (Conservative)

Estimated net worth: $8.5 million

Who she is: Author, columnist

advertisement

          Connect with us
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Connect with us
           