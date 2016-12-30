Riccardo S. Savi/GettyImages
Pundit: Cokie Roberts (Nonpartisan)
Estimated net worth: $5 million
Who she is: NPR "Morning Edition" commentator, columnist, author
© Albert H. Teich/Shutterstock.com
Pundit: James Carville (Democrat)
Estimated net worth: $10 million
Who he is: Bill Clinton presidential campaign strategist, former co-host of CNN's "Crossfire," husband of Mary Matalin
© Todd Williamson/Shutterstock.com
Pundit: Mary Matalin (Libertarian)
Estimated net worth: $5 million
Who she is: George H.W. Bush presidential campaign director, TV and radio host, wife of James Carville
Rob Kim/Getty Images
Pundit: Sean Hannity (Conservative)
Estimated net worth: $80 million
Who he is: Fox News "Hannity" host, talk-radio host, author
Alex Wong/GettyImages
Pundit: Donna Brazile (Democrat)
Estimated net worth: $3 million
Who she is: Al Gore presidential campaign manager, interim Democratic National Committee chair
Rob Kim/Getty Images
Pundit: William Kristol
Estimated net worth: $5 million
Who he is: Founder and editor of "The Weekly Standard," panelist on "Fox News Sunday" and ABC's "This Week"
NBC/Getty Images
Pundit: Bill O'Reilly (Independent)
Estimated net worth: $85 million
Who he is: Fox News "The O'Reilly Factor" host, author
Rachael Maddow
Pundit: Rachel Maddow (Liberal)
Estimated net worth: $20 million
Who she is: MSNBC "The Rachel Maddow Show" host, author
Jason LaVeris/GettyImages
Pundit: Ann Coulter (Conservative)
Estimated net worth: $8.5 million
Who she is: Author, columnist