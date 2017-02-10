© Imaginechina/Corbis

LeBron James

Net worth: $485 million (as of February 2017)

Year of birth: 1984

1984 Education: St. Vincent-St. Mary High School

How LeBron James' net worth was built

Since his arrival as the NBA's No. 1 draft pick in 2003, LeBron James has taken full advantage of his influence on and off the court.

Shortly Shortly after being drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers, the basketball player and entrepreneur created his own company -- LRMR Management. Multimillion-dollar basketball contracts and endorsement deals account for the majority of his net worth.

Forbes says James earned $71 million in 2016, including a $23 million salary and a whopping $48 million in product endorsements. He has a net worth of $485 million, according to TheRichest.

You can use this net worth calculator to see how you stack up against "King James."

What he's up to now

In addition to playing for the Cavaliers, James is continuing to rake in the dough through endorsements. But he's also a big supporter of charities and has a budding acting career. James in 2004 created the LeBron James Family Foundation, which helps children and young adults improve their lives with educational and recreational opportunities. And he made appearances in the 2015 films "Trainwreck" and "2015 NBA All Star All Style."

Accolades

James is the first NBA player to appear in six consecutive finals since the Boston Celtics reigned in the 1960s. He was Rookie of the Year in 2004 and won medals in the Olympics in 2004, 2008 and 2012.