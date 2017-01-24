Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Justin Bieber

Net worth: Net worth: $225 million (as of January 2017)

Year of birth: 1994

1994 Education: Michael Catholic Secondary School

How Justin Bieber's net worth was built

In 2007, Justin Bieber was just another kid singing and dancing on YouTube, but his life changed when a marketing executive for a record company stumbled across the videos.

A week after recording his first demo tapes, Bieber started singing for Usher. While recording his first studio album, Bieber's first single reached the No. 12 spot on the Canadian Hot 100 chart and number 17 on Billboard's Hot 100.

Bieber later sang for President Obama as part of a broadcast television special, appeared on The Kids' Choice Awards, and performed as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

In addition to music, concert sales and YouTube revenue, Bieber's net worth results from lucrative endorsement deals with Calvin Klein, Proactiv, Adidas, Best Buy and Macy's.

Bieber's third studio album "Believe" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, becoming his fourth No. 1 album.

What he's up to now

Bieber released the album, "Purpose" in November of 2015 and embarked on a promotional tour for the album in March 2016. By June 2016, the album had sold 4.5 million copies around the world. The album also debuted at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

His third single from the album reached No. 1, putting him in the same company as Justin Timberlake who also had three No. 1 singles from an album 10 years earlier. Bieber passed Mariah Carey's record for having the most No. 2 debuts after his single, "Cold Water," hit the mark in July 2016.

Accolades

Bieber earned a spot on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list for 2017 and its Celebrity 100 list for 2016. He also won a Grammy for Best Dance Recording in 2016 and American Music Awards for Artist of the Year in 2010 and 2012. As a testament to the popularity of his music, Bieber was the first artist to pass the 10 billion total video view mark on Vevo.

