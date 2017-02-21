Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Ciara

Net worth: $20 million (as of February 2017)

Year of birth: 1985

1985 Education: Riverdale High School

How Ciara's net worth was built

Ciara started her career in music well before she graduated from high school. As a teenager, she had a publishing deal and first gained a bit of recognition by writing the song "Got Me Waiting" for "American Idol" winner Fantasia Barrino.

She caught the eye of Atlanta producer Jazze Pha and was signed to LaFace Records after graduating high school in 2003.

By 2004, she released her first album and single titled "Goodies," which shot to the top of the charts in both the U.S. and the U.K. Her early success led to collaborations with other top R&B and hip-hop artists, including Missy Elliot, Ludacris, Justin Timberlake and Lil Jon.

In addition to singing, Ciara is recognized for her talents as a dancer and an actress.

She has appeared in several movies and television shows, including a recurring role on BET's "The Game" and NBC's competition show "I Can Do That!"

She has a modeling contract with Wilhelmina Models and appears in numerous photo shoots and commercials. All of these endeavors and successes led to Ciara's net worth of $20 million.

What she's up to now

In 2015, she released her sixth studio album titled "Jackie." This album was released not long after the birth of her first child and highly publicized breakup with rapper boyfriend, Future.

Ciara married NFL star, Russell Wilson, in 2016 and announced that they were expecting their first child together in 2017.

In October 2016, Revlon announced that Ciara would be the company's newest brand ambassador, joining Olivia Wilde, Halle Barry and Alejandra Espinoza. She also announced that she is actively working on her seventh studio album and hopes it will be her best album to date.

Accolades

In her career, Ciara has sold more than 8 million singles, and her debut album "Goodies" was certified triple platinum.

She's been nominated for several Teen Choice, People's Choice, MTV Video Music Awards and Grammys.

In 2006, she received a Grammy for Best Short Form Music Video for the song "Lose Control" by Missy Elliot, featuring Ciara and Fatman Scoop.

In 2008, Ciara was honored with the Billboard Woman of the Year Award, which recognized her success as an artist as well as her role as a leader in the ever-changing music industry.