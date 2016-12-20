TIMOTHY A CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Celebrities scammed by Madoff

Individual investors, corporations, universities and other victims are still reeling from the $50 billion Ponzi scheme Bernie Madoff cooked up, seven years after the fraudster was sentenced to life in prison.

Madoff's client list included many familiar names who took significant financial hits. While not all amounts have been disclosed, here are 11 of the biggest celebrities who got conned.

FREE TOOL: Check your credit report today at myBankrate.