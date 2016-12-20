PrintSubscribe
living

11 celebrities who got scammed by Bernie Madoff and lost millions

By • Bankrate.com

Previous
1 of 11
Next
Celebrities scammed by Madoff | TIMOTHY A CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
Previous
1 of 11
Next

TIMOTHY A CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Celebrities scammed by Madoff

Individual investors, corporations, universities and other victims are still reeling from the $50 billion Ponzi scheme Bernie Madoff cooked up, seven years after the fraudster was sentenced to life in prison.

Madoff's client list included many familiar names who took significant financial hits. While not all amounts have been disclosed, here are 11 of the biggest celebrities who got conned.

FREE TOOL: Check your credit report today at myBankrate.

advertisement

          Connect with us
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Connect with us
           